Addison Rae is a Material Girl in conical bra and fishnets

Having recently collabed with Charli XCX to feature on a remix of the artist's newest single 'Von Dutch', we're officially calling it: Addison Rae is in her pop star era. Let's backtrack a little here... The TikTok influencer released her debut single 'Obsessed' back in 2021. She followed it up with 'AR', an ep of five songs last year. And despite no new music from Addison since, her fashion sense is certainly channelling music royalty. Specifically Madonna, AKA the Queen of Pop.

Taking to Instagram, Addison shared a black and white photo of herself sitting in what appears to be a recording studio. She can be seen in the snap wearing a satin conical bra with ruffled trim paired with denim shorts over fishnet tights. An outfit that references a number of sartorial statements made by Madonna throughout her music career, though it is easily the cone bra that the veteran artist is most famous for.

Take a trip down pop music and fashion history alike. It's April 1990 and Madonna is embarking on her Blond Ambition tour. She had personally requested Jean Paul Gaultier to create the costumes, including *that* now iconic pink conical bra bodysuit.

Addison completed her look with a baker boy cap and Converse trainers to emphasise the '80s fashion feel, the decade in which Madonna released her debut album and first gained notoriety. Coincidence? We think not.

We weren't the only ones to note the comparison with one of Addison's followers commenting on her post, "this is so popstar coded". And everyone knows step one in achieving pop star status is dressing like a pop star. Here's hoping new music follows soon.

