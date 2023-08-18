Adidas is having a huge back-to-school sale — save up to 50% on shoes, backpacks & more

adidas Canada having a massive back-to-school sale — 12 best deals (photos via adidas)

With students across Canada returning to the classroom, the countdown is on to tackle any last-minute items on your back-to-school shopping list. Luckily, parents and students don't need to spend more than they have to, thanks to adidas's massive back-to-school sale.

Now through Aug. 29, adidas shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on dozens of classroom and gym essentials, including backpacks, sneakers, workout apparel and more.

To shop men's and women's highlights from the sale and gear up for the school year in style, check out our editor's picks below.

Best adidas sale finds: Men's

adidas Men's 4DFWD Shoes (photo via adidas)

These adidas running shoes are made in part with recycled materials and feature 3D-printed 4D midsoles to help keep you moving forward.

$193 $275 at adidas

Prime Backpack (photo via adidas)

Whether you're heading to the field or the classroom, this eco-friendly backpack will help you move through your day. It has a padded laptop compartment and a large zip pocket to store all your gear.

$52 $65 at adidas

Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes (photo via adidas)

With hundreds of five-star reviewing singing their praises, adidas shoppers call the Ultraboost 1.0 sneakers the "best purchase ever."

$130 $260 at adidas

Men's Court TNS Premiere Shoes

These colourful sneakers have earned rave reviews from adidas shoppers who call them "great casual shoes" and "so comfortable."

$80 $100 at adidas

Adventure Premium Windbreaker (photo via adidas)

This eye-catching windbreaker is made with a blend of recycled and renewable materials. It's "one of the best purchases I’ve made in regards to colder weather gear," writes one adidas reviewer.

$136 $170 at adidas

Nice Embroidered Sweatshirt (photo via adidas)

This soft and fleecy sweatshirt adds classic collegiate style to your autumn wardrobe.

$80 $100 at adidas

Best adidas sale finds: Women's

X_PLRBOOST Shoes (photo via adidas)

A score at 50 per cent off, adidas reviewers say these sneakers are "amazing" and "so comfortable."

$105 $210 at adidas

Lounge Crossbody Bag (photo via adidas)

Introducing your new everyday crossbody bag. Made in part with recycled materials, reviewers call the Lounge Crossbody a "very versatile" bag. It's the "perfect colour" and "holds what I need," writes one shopper.

$32 $40 at adidas

Women's Ultraboost Light Shoes (photo via adidas)

These are "amazing running shoes," according to adidas shoppers. They're "very light" and the designs are "amazing."

$130 $260 at adidas

Tailored HIIT Training Leggings (photo via adidas)

These lime green leggings give you the support you need for your most challenging workouts. Available in four colours, the leggings offer four-way stretch and ventilation where you need it most.

$96 $120 at adidas

Favorites Backpack (photo via adidas)

This sport-friendly backpack features side slip-in pockets, a laptop pocket and an air mesh back panel to help keep you cool post-workout.

$104 $130 at adidas

Women's Court Revival Cloudfoam Modern Lifestyle Court Comfort Shoes (photo via adidas)

Every wardrobe needs a pair of classic white sneakers. These tennis kicks are made of at least 50 per cent recycled content and feature a comfy Cloudfoam midsole.

$104 $130 at adidas

