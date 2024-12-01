We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Adidas Cyber Monday deals 2024: Up to 70% off on Ultraboosts, Cloudfoams and more
Three stripes and you're out! Score trainers for a wild $27, plus cushy running shoes and even a Meghan Markle-approved pair for way less.
We love Adidas for their comfy sporty kicks, but let’s be real — the most popular styles rarely get discounted. And when they do? They tend to sell out in the blink of an eye! Luckily, that’s not the case now. As your resident shopping experts, we’ve been scouting the best Black Friday deals and found that many of the brand's bestsellers are discounted just as handsomely for Cyber Monday. Even better? There's still a great selection of colors and sizes available.
The iconic Cloudfoams are 40% off right now, and even the stylish kicks Meghan Markle loves are down to $65 — a sweet 35% off. We also found popular trainers for only $54, down from $90. Seriously!
Just a heads-up, though: if you see a style you love, you’ll want to act fast. Certain sizes are bound to disappear quickly, so we recommend not waiting until Monday to snag your faves. Shop all of our favorite Adidas Cyber Monday deals below.
Adidas Everyset Versatile Shoes$54$90Save $36
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneakers$45$75Save $30
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides$21$35Save $14
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoe Sneakers$90$190Save $100
Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers$65$100Save $35
Adidas Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoes$49$70Save $21
Best Adidas Cyber Monday deals
Attention shoppers: These trainers are down to $54 — that's 40% off! Designed for weight training, they pack in a firm EVA sole to give you the balance you need to focus on your form. The soft upper is made with 50% recycled materials, so you can feel good about your purchase.
"A perfect shoe for the gym. I really enjoy how they fit the foot. Pretty good looking, too," reported a fan.
With glowing testimonials streaming in from people on their feet, like nurses, restaurant servers and even Disney theme park fanatics, the popular Adidas Cloudfoams are worth a look-see. When sneakers can survive that kind of abuse, you know they'll pamper your tootsies and keep them pain-free. These puppies are usually sold out, but they're back in stock and on sale for 40% off.
"Always a fan of Adidas. These are so lightweight but supportive on my long walks, or while on my feet as a nurse. Such fun details too. Fit true to size, and were a fantastic price for a well-made shoe. Love," raved one shopper.
Once you buy a pair of these cushiony bestsellers, you'll want more — they're that good. Lucky for you, most of the 15 colors are marked down by up to 40%. With a wild 13,000 five-star ratings, shoppers say they're just right for everyday use. You can wear them around the house throughout the winter and rock them outside once temps rise in the spring.
"Adidas slides combine style, comfort and practicality. Their contoured footbed provides great support, while the lightweight design and soft cushioning make them ideal for lounging, quick errands or post-workout recovery," wrote one shopper.
Pretty in pale pink, these kicks will suit everyone from avid runners to around-town walkers. Adidas' bestselling Ultraboost shoes have a midsole that's packed with cushioning for incredible support. Save 50% for Cyber Monday.
One happy customer wrote, "These are the most comfortable Adidas shoes I've ever owned. I'm so glad I got these even though they're more expensive than what I usually buy. 100% worth it because there is zero foot pain after being on my feet all day. They're also true to size."
Meghan Markle has been spotted in the brand's classic Stan Smith sneakers multiple times over the years and they are down to just $65 a pair at Zappos! They boast a soft leather upper, a durable rubber outsole and a supportive footbed for added comfort. They're fashion chameleons; dress them up with a cute skirt or keep things casual with jeans, leggings or sweats.
"Can’t go wrong with this classic. Not super cushy, but comfortable. Truthfully, I just love these because they look so cute," commented one five-star reviewer.
Calling all runners! We predict these ultra-lightweight winners will become your go-tos, whether you're pounding the pavement or the treadmill. The sneakers have a rugged outsole for excellent traction and grip and a breathable mesh upper that stops your feet from overheating.
"For sure designed for running, made my 30 minutes run very comfy. Highly recommended," raved one customer.