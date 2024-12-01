Adidas Cyber Monday deals 2024: Up to 70% off on Ultraboosts, Cloudfoams and more

Three stripes and you're out! Score trainers for a wild $27, plus cushy running shoes and even a Meghan Markle-approved pair for way less.

Let's hear it for three stripes! We're big fans of Adidas kicks, especially when they're on sale. (Amazon, Zappos, Adidas)

We love Adidas for their comfy sporty kicks, but let’s be real — the most popular styles rarely get discounted. And when they do? They tend to sell out in the blink of an eye! Luckily, that’s not the case now. As your resident shopping experts, we’ve been scouting the best Black Friday deals and found that many of the brand's bestsellers are discounted just as handsomely for Cyber Monday. Even better? There's still a great selection of colors and sizes available.



The iconic Cloudfoams are 40% off right now, and even the stylish kicks Meghan Markle loves are down to $65 — a sweet 35% off. We also found popular trainers for only $54, down from $90. Seriously!



Just a heads-up, though: if you see a style you love, you’ll want to act fast. Certain sizes are bound to disappear quickly, so we recommend not waiting until Monday to snag your faves. Shop all of our favorite Adidas Cyber Monday deals below.

Best Adidas Cyber Monday deals

Adidas Adidas Everyset Versatile Shoes $54 $90 Save $36 Attention shoppers: These trainers are down to $54 — that's 40% off! Designed for weight training, they pack in a firm EVA sole to give you the balance you need to focus on your form. The soft upper is made with 50% recycled materials, so you can feel good about your purchase. "A perfect shoe for the gym. I really enjoy how they fit the foot. Pretty good looking, too," reported a fan. $54 at Adidas

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneakers $45 $75 Save $30 With glowing testimonials streaming in from people on their feet, like nurses, restaurant servers and even Disney theme park fanatics, the popular Adidas Cloudfoams are worth a look-see. When sneakers can survive that kind of abuse, you know they'll pamper your tootsies and keep them pain-free. These puppies are usually sold out, but they're back in stock and on sale for 40% off. "Always a fan of Adidas. These are so lightweight but supportive on my long walks, or while on my feet as a nurse. Such fun details too. Fit true to size, and were a fantastic price for a well-made shoe. Love," raved one shopper. $45 at Amazon

Adidas Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides $21 $35 Save $14 Once you buy a pair of these cushiony bestsellers, you'll want more — they're that good. Lucky for you, most of the 15 colors are marked down by up to 40%. With a wild 13,000 five-star ratings, shoppers say they're just right for everyday use. You can wear them around the house throughout the winter and rock them outside once temps rise in the spring. "Adidas slides combine style, comfort and practicality. Their contoured footbed provides great support, while the lightweight design and soft cushioning make them ideal for lounging, quick errands or post-workout recovery," wrote one shopper. $21 at Adidas