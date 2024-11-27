Adidas' nurse-approved Cloudfoam sneakers are up to 45% off for Black Friday

How can you tell if a walking shoe hits the mark? Glowing testimonials stream in from people who are on their feet constantly, like nurses and theme-park fanatics. If a shoe can survive that kind of abuse, then you know it's up to the challenge of keeping your dogs pampered and pain-free.

Enter the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, a top-seller with glowing five-star ratings — many from those very folks who are always on the move. Some colors and sizes have been marked down from $ $41 for Black Friday. And that's just the tip of the iceberg — we're tracking tons more Black Friday style deals on footwear and clothing.

Brands like Adidas don't see these kinds of markdowns often, so if you're looking for name-brand comfort at a bargain price, keep reading — this is a practical buy that will pay you back every time you take a pain-free step.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

If you've been on the hunt for a comfy pair of running shoes, this is the deal you want to grab. Certain styles are as little as $41 right now (that's 45% off) for Black Friday — which is about the lowest price they've been all year. But you'll have to act fast, as many styles are selling out quickly.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe is just what the doctor ordered: You can walk, and walk and walk. These kicks provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground. Take it from a few nurses who work extra-long shifts and barely sit down. They love to brag about this comfy footwear that saved their feet.

Not only are they cute, but they'll support your feet all day thanks to their memory foam cushioning. Plus, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical. And there are nine versatile colors to choose from, so you're sure to find a style (or two) that you love.

Say hello to all-day comfort in a stylish package.

What reviewers say 💬

Hundreds of shoppers love to slip on these comfy sneakers — especially when they're going to be on their feet all day.

Pros 👍

"Always a fan of Adidas. These are so lightweight but are supportive on my long walks, or while on my feet as a nurse. Such fun detail too. Fit true to size, and were a fantastic price for a well-made shoe," wrote one shopper.

"My daughter who is a nurse absolutely loves her Addias Cloudform shoes," agreed this reviewer. "Incredibly comfortable for her 12-hour shifts."

"These shoes were so comfortable! I wore them all day at the Disney parks and my feet felt fine after a long day. They were lightweight and my feet were not hot in them in the 100-degree heat," said another.

A fourth wrote, "My wife wears these and stands on her feet all day. She tried a bunch of shoes, and these are the winner. So much so, she has worn out a couple of pairs but keeps coming back to these."

Cons 👎

A few shoppers had fit issues — always a risk when you're buying shoes online. "It's a bit snug so I'm going to get a half a size up, but it could be my comfort level," wrote one.

Others said these can be a bit tricky to slip on at first. "I love these shoes, the only thing that is frustrating about them is putting them on. They do not go on easily and it is very irritating, but once they're on, they're very comfortable and great support," said this reviewer.

