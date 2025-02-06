Adrien Brody recalls The Brutalist makeup artist mistaking part of face for prosthetic

Adrien Brody recalled how a makeup artist on "The Brutalist" mistook his nose for a prosthetic.

The Oscar-winning actor, 51, stars in the lead role in Brady Corbet's drama about a Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor who builds a new future in the United States.

Brody said the film had a "lot of moving pieces" so he met new teams of people all the time.

Recalling the incident on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said: "This woman was busily working away with a solvent on my nose.

"She's just working away, and I said, 'Are you trying to remove that?'"

The makeup artist apologised, Brody added.