Advocacy group sues Tennessee over racial requirements for medical boards

Kimberlee Kruesi
·3 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A nonprofit dedicated to opposing diversity initiatives in medicine has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the requirements surrounding the racial makeup of key medical boards in Tennessee.

The Virginia-based Do No Harm filed the lawsuit earlier this month, marking the second legal battle the group has launched in the Volunteer State in the past year.

In 2023, Do No Harm filed a similar federal lawsuit seeking to overturn the state's requirement that one member of the Tennessee Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners must be a racial minority. That suit was initially dismissed by a judge in August but the group has since filed an appeal to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Do No Harm is now targeting Tennessee's Board of Medical Examiners, which requires the governor to appoint at least one Black member, and Board of Chiropractic Examiners, which requires one racial minority member.

In both lawsuits, Do No Harm and their attorneys with the Pacific Legal Foundation say they have clients who were denied board appointments because they weren't a minority.

“While citizens may serve on a wide array of boards and commissions, an individual’s candidacy often depends on factors outside his or her control, like age or race," the lawsuit states. "Sadly, for more than thirty-five years, Tennessee governors have been required to consider an individual’s race when making appointments to the state’s boards, commissions, and committees.”

A spokesperson for the both the medical and chiropractic boards did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday. Gov. Bill Lee is named as the defendant in the lawsuit, due to his overseeing of state board appointments. His spokesperson declined to comment citing the pending litigation.

More than 35 years ago, the Tennessee Legislature adopted legislation directing the governor to “strive to ensure" that at least one member on state advisory boards are ages 60 or older and at least one member who is a “member of a racial minority.”

Do No Harm's lawsuit does not seek overturn the age requirement in Tennessee law.

According to the suit, there are two vacancies on the Board of Medical Examiners but because all of the current members are white, Gov. Lee “must consider a potential board member’s race as a factor in making his appointment decisions.”

Do No Harm was founded by Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, a kidney specialist and a professor emeritus and former associate dean at the University of Pennsylvania’s medical school. He retired in 2021 and incorporated Do No Harm — a phrase included in Hippocratic oath taken by all new physician receiving a medical degree — in 2022.

That same year, Do No Harm sued Pfizer over its program for its race-based eligibility requirements for a fellowship program designed for college students of Black, Latino and Native American descent. While the suit was dismissed, Pfizer dropped the program.

Meanwhile, Do No Harm has also offered model legislation to restrict gender-affirming care for youth which have been adopted by a handful of states.

Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau flying in and out of Bermuda Wednesday to deliver eulogy for Peter Green

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is flying in and out of Bermuda on Wednesday, where he will deliver a eulogy at the funeral for Peter Green, a close family friend.Trudeaus have been friends with the Green family since the 1970s. Pierre Trudeau was godfather to Peter Green's son Alexander, who delivered a reading at Trudeau's funeral in Montréal. Pierre Trudeau also spoke at the funeral of Peter Green's wife in Edmonton in 1990, following her death from cancer at the age of 38.This past Christmas,

  • Trump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department

    President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo

  • Italian president tells Musk to quit meddling in Italy's politics

    ROME (Reuters) -President Sergio Mattarella told Elon Musk on Wednesday not to interfere in Italian affairs after the U.S. billionaire said Rome judges blocking a government anti-immigration initiative should be sent packing. The highly unusual statement from the Italian head of state came against a backdrop of growing tension between the ruling coalition and the judiciary that has attracted the attention of Musk, who is a friend of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "These judges need to go," Musk wrote on X on Tuesday, referring to a panel of Rome magistrates who had questioned the legality of a government initiative to detain asylum-seekers in Albania -- a measure aimed at discouraging irregular immigration.

  • People living at downtown Guelph homeless encampment asked to move

    Written eviction notices handed out to residents of the encampment in Guelph's St. George Square in late October took effect on Wednesday. Unoccupied tents were removed and bylaw officers were waiting for the remaining few residents to leave voluntarily. Doug Godfrey, the general manager of Guelph's operations department, said in an emailed statement that bylaw officers may issue trespass notices to those who choose not to comply with the eviction order. Reporting by Cameron Mahler/CBC.

  • A controversial rule was used to oust Kevin McCarthy. House Republicans reached a deal to change it.

    The procedural tool was used to kick former Speaker Kevin McCarthy out of his position in October 2023.

  • Trump picking Gaetz to head justice sends shockwaves - and a strong message

    Picking the outspoken congressman for attorney general is Trump laying down a challenge, writes Anthony Zurcher.

  • Justice Samuel Alito Won’t Be Pushed Out for MAGA Replacement

    Justice Samuel Alito reportedly has no intention of stepping down from the U.S. Supreme Court to make way for a younger Trump appointee. The 74-year-old judge has been at the center of speculation that he could be persuaded to resign to cement the court’s right-wing supremacy. But insiders close to Alito told The Wall Street Journal: “Despite what some people may think, this is a man who has never thought about this job from a political perspective. The idea that he’s going to retire for politic

  • Republicans win majority of US House seats in government sweep, Edison projects

    President-elect Donald Trump's Republican Party will control both houses of Congress when he takes office in January, Edison Research projected on Wednesday, enabling him to push an agenda of slashing taxes and shrinking the federal government. Republicans will have at least the 218 votes needed to control the 435-seat House of Representatives, Edison projected, with nine races yet to be called. During his first presidential term in 2017-2021, Trump's biggest achievement was sweeping tax cuts that are due to expire next year.

  • Tight US House races in California as GOP maintains control over the chamber

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republicans and Democrats awaited the outcome of vote-counting for crucial U.S. House districts in California on Wednesday, as the GOP clinched majority control of the chamber next year with a race call in neighboring Arizona.

  • Sen. John Thune wins Senate majority leader post for incoming Trump government

    WASHINGTON — Sen. John Thune was elected by Republican senators to serve as new majority leader, a major decision that offers some clues about how Washington will work in the incoming second administration of President-elect Trump. Thune, a South Dakota conservative, beat Sen John Cornyn of Texas in a 29-24 vote on the second round. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida was eliminated on the first ...

  • Proposed class-action alleges abuse, cultural devastation at Indigenous group homes in Canada

    A proposed class-action lawsuit against the Canadian government says Indigenous children removed from their communities and placed in group homes beginning in the 1950s suffered physical, sexual and psychological abuse that "was commonplace, condoned and, arguably, encouraged."The Federal Court lawsuit filed this month in Vancouver says children across the country were forcibly removed from their homes and taken "to live with strangers — sometimes hundreds of kilometres from their families and I

  • Weekend gun-related incidents in Hay River, N.W.T., believed to be linked to organized crime, RCMP say

    Hay River RCMP say they believe two weekend incidents, including one in which a person was shot, are linked to drugs and organized crime.In a news release Tuesday, RCMP said they responded to two separate calls on Saturday and Monday where shots had been fired.The first involved a house being set on fire in the area of Pine Crescent. Police said a man who left the house after noticing the fire was shot upon exiting. The man had non-life-threatening injuries.The suspect had fled the scene by the

  • Canadian Union of Postal Workers issues 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post

    OTTAWA — Postal workers across the country could be off the job starting Friday if there’s no breakthrough in contract negotiations with Canada Post — a disruption that would come just ahead of the busy Christmas holiday season.

  • Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shuffles cabinet, creates technology portfolio

    WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shuffled his cabinet Wednesday, adding three new faces and sharpening the focus on the province's growing tech sector.

  • Investigation into Chinese hacking reveals 'broad and significant' spying effort, FBI says

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal investigation into Chinese government efforts to hack into U.S. telecommunications networks has revealed a “broad and significant” cyberespionage campaign aimed at stealing information from Americans who work in government and politics, the FBI said Wednesday.

  • California teen pleads guilty in Florida to making hundreds of 'swatting' calls across the US

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A California teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday in a case involving the swatting of a Florida mosque among other institutions and individuals, federal prosecutors said.

  • House Foreign Affairs Chair McCaul detained at airport after appearing intoxicated

    House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul was detained at Dulles Airport earlier this month when he appeared intoxicated after the congressman said he had consumed the sleep aid Ambien and alcohol.

  • Louisiana asks court to block part of ruling against Ten Commandments in classrooms

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for the state of Louisiana asked a federal appeals court Wednesday to immediately block a judge's ruling ordering education officials to tell all local districts that a law requiring schools to post the Ten Commandments in classrooms is unconstitutional.

  • Trump issues early challenge to GOP Senate with defiant nominations

    Just hours after Republican Sen. John Thune was elected as the incoming Senate majority leader on Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump presented him with one of his first tests — an announcement that he intends to nominate controversial Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general. The Florida Republican is one of the more universally disliked members of Congress, including among GOP lawmakers after he led the effort to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year. Gaetz denies the allegations.

  • Pressure mounts for Matt Gaetz congressional ethics report release

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, came under increasing scrutiny on Thursday, as a top Republican lawmaker said he "absolutely" wants to review an unreleased report examining allegations of sexual misconduct. Senator John Cornyn, who holds a top spot on the committee that will consider Gaetz's nomination next year, said he and other lawmakers should get access to the report by the House of Representatives Ethics Committee, which examined allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.