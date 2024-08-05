This affordable Anti-Humidity Hair Spray is 2024's 'most popular' product

If you’re a curly girl like moi, you’ll know all too well the struggles of taming your mane in the current humid heat.

Quite frankly, there aren't enough bobby pins nor gel in this world to tame the flyaways on my pretty little head. Thankfully the beauty sphere has spoken out, naming one product as the creme de la creme of Anti-Humidity Hair Spray and it’s loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa’s go-to hair stylist, Chris Appleton.

Sleek, silky, frizz-free hair is now obtainable (Getty)

The team over at Cosmetify has done all the heavy lifting so people like me and you can spend our time enjoying our summer instead of spending it inside with a bristle brush and carry case filled with hair products.

Releasing to the public their 2024 Hair Care Report just days ago, the Cosmetify experts took a deep dive into the world of all things hair, highlighting the most popular brands, products, hair influencers, and celebrity hairstyles.

The product is designed to be applied on damp hair and blowdried with tension to activate. (Color Wow)

This year, the top product to beat was Color Wow’s Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Spray, which was rated an overall score of 9.49, trumping Amika’s Perk Up Dry Shampoo by almost a whole point.

The product claims to be the "#1 Anti-frizz treatment waterproofs your hair to stop frizz, even in the worst humidity" (Color Wow)

Taking into account general searches across the interweb and social media, Cosmetify has said “Color Wow’s Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Spray holds the top spot with a 50% rise in searches, increasing from 658,000 to 984,500. This product is well-regarded for its ability to block humidity and keep hairstyles smooth, reflected in its strong social media presence, particularly on Instagram, where it appears in 46,057 posts. Hair care influencer Chris Appleton has significantly impacted the popularity of this product, appearing in some of the 10,300 TikTok posts.”

The product, which also has a 4.8-star review from over 18k users on the Color Wow website, currently retails for £27, a small price to pay for sleek, frizz-free locks if you ask me.

Other inside intel found that Kérastase is the most popular hair care brand with 12.8 million annual searches, increasing by a quarter from last year while celeb-favourite hair stylist Chris Appleton is the most popular hair care influencer, with almost 2 million searches, more than double the previous year.

With humid weather only set to rise over the next few weeks, we suggest you treat yourself to 2024’s ‘most popular’ product and see for yourself if it’s worth the rating…