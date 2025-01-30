6 ‘Quiet Luxury’ Items To Buy at Kohl’s

Brands that scream quiet luxury and stealthy wealth fashion trends seem to be here to stay as they offer an appearance of high quality with the added perk of discount department store prices. Built on timeless pieces, the clothes are functional and carry you through the day, but how do you adopt this high-functioning fashion on a budget?

“I firmly believe fashion is a unique voice that we should all use to communicate to the world who we are, and better yet, who we want to be,” said Gabrielle Arruda, who advocates “strength through style” on her blog, podcast and YouTube channel.

“I’m sure you’ve heard the common adage, ‘dress for the job you want’ and there is a lot of truth to that.”

Looking rich is “not about buying designer labels,” said Ciara O’Doherty, a fashion and lifestyle content creator. Affordable treasures like these at Kohl’s can make you look wealthy without breaking the bank.

Women’s Vera Wang Long Sleeve Pajama Set

Price: $35.99

One of the biggest names in designer clothing brings you this cozy and silky-smooth women’s long sleeve pajama top and pajama bottoms set. Vera Wang’s name alone whispers quiet luxury, but at Kohl’s, her line won’t break the bank.

Women’s Lauren Conrad Wrap Front Bodysuit

Price: $26.99

Lauren Conrad knows her way around chic California style. This bodysuit gives off the vibe of subtle elegance that no one has to know you didn’t spend a fortune on.

Women’s Nine West Essential V-Neck Tee

Price: $11.99

A solid, quality t-shirt is the workhorse of any person’s wardrobe. You can dress the women’s Nine West essential v-neck tee for a casual day out or at work with a cardigan and a blazer. You can also pair the tee with dark jeans and leather sneakers for a polished look.

Women’s Croft & Barrow Midi Dress

Price: $29.99

The “Little Black Dress” has been a staple of every stylish woman’s wardrobe since the 1920s when it was first invented. Kohl’s women’s Croft & Barrow smocked swing midi dress comes in more than a dozen colors and prints to suit your mood.

Women’s Journee Ballet Flats

Price: $64.99

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn with a pair of Journee Collection Vika women’s ballet flats. These versatile classics come in black and red. While you can sport the black version almost year-round, the red ballet flats add a dash of color in a minimal color palette.

Women’s Marlene Satchel Handbag

Price: $65.00

A stylish handbag is essential for getting the wealthy look for less. The MKF Collection Marlene satchel handbag by Mia K. whispers elegance. It comes in six colors. The navy version provides sophistication while the bronze brings warmth to any outfit.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 ‘Quiet Luxury’ Items To Buy at Kohl’s