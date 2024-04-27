The Air Fryer Tip That Ensures Perfectly Cooked Green Beans

Green beans — boil them, roast them, or even fry them because the versatile vegetables can withstand a variety of cooking techniques. You can also pull out that trendy air fryer to make your next batch of green beans even faster. Some might think butter in a pan is the ultimate way to give green beans a tasty char, but the air fryer will also cook the veggie just enough to maintain its natural crunch and turn the inside tender and flavorful. The method requires one essential step, however, and it involves tossing the beans in the basket during the cooking process.

While the green beans are in the air fryer basket, the appliance will blow hot air around their surfaces to cook them in a jiffy. To ensure the green beans are cooked evenly, you need to use your tongs to toss the beans at least once, half way through the cooking process. Or you can skip the tongs and simply grab the basket handle and give them a shake, making sure the green beans remain in an even layer. You can toss the beans more than once — just don't toss them too frequently or some sides might not have enough time to cook.

Read more: Restaurant Foods That Always Taste Better Than What You Make At Home

Don't Overcrowd The Air Fryer

Green beans on cutting board - itor/Shutterstock

Before it comes time to toss the green beans, make sure they're in an even layer so all of the beans have the chance to cook evenly. An overcrowded air fryer will also require a longer cooking time. If you have a large amount of green beans, the ideal method is to cook them in batches, so have a little patience. It takes less than 15 minutes in an air fryer set at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, or less than 10 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit; it's a good idea to set a timer so you don't forget to toss the green beans at least once before they're done.

Now that you know how to effectively cook green beans in an air fryer, you might want to know how to best season the vegetable. Keep it simple with olive oil, salt, and black pepper and let the natural flavors shine, or use the ingredients in our lemon garlic green beans recipe. Other delicious ways to season green beans include garlic powder, onion powder, crushed red pepper for heat, grated parmesan cheese for mild nuttiness, or lemon zest for citrus notes. And if you're new to the air fryer game, here are more general tips you need when cooking with an air fryer.

Read the original article on Tasting Table