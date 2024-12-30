Six signs you’re drinking too much alcohol and what happens to your body when you quit

Over the Christmas period, raising a glass - or several glasses - is customary to celebrate, but there may be times throughout this period when you may feel like you’re drinking too much alcohol.

Data from alcohol harm charity Drinkaware found that almost two-thirds (64%) of UK drinkers intended to drink more alcohol over the festive season than they typically would at other times of the year.

Many people drink to unwind, celebrate or socialise, but where is the line between enjoyment and a problem? While consuming alcohol in moderation generally does not cause issues, it’s important to be aware of the signs that you may be drinking more than you should.

Drinking in excess can negatively affect your physical and mental health, as well as your relationships and daily life. The NHS recommends that adults drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week - equivalent to about six medium glasses of wine or six pints of 4% beer - and drinking should be spread across three days or more.

"There’s no completely safe level of drinking, but sticking within these guidelines lowers your risk of harming your health," reads the NHS website.

(Statista)

Here are six key signs that you may be drinking too much.

1. You’re drinking more than you intend to

If you only meant to have one or two drinks, but end up finishing an entire bottle of wine or downing a few too many pints, it can be a warning sign that you aren’t able to control your drinking.

2. Your alcohol tolerance is increasing

Over time, the body can build a higher tolerance to alcohol, which means you need to drink more to feel the effects you once got from fewer drinks. This is a red flag and may lead to drinking larger amounts of alcohol, which can cause serious health problems, such as liver damage, high blood pressure, and increased risk of certain cancers.

3. You experience blackouts

Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol can lead to blackouts, which are periods where you can’t remember what happened while you were drinking. Regular blackouts are a serious sign that you’ve crossed into risky drinking territory. Memory lapses during or after drinking are more than just an inconvenience; they indicate that alcohol is affecting your brain’s ability to store memories.

Drinking too much alcohol can lead to problems like blackouts and being unable to control your drinking. (Getty Images)

4. Your work or social life is being affected

When alcohol begins to interfere with your job performance or relationships, it’s a clear signal that it may be time to reassess your drinking habits. Perhaps you’re missing work due to hangovers or calling in sick more often. Or maybe your drinking has led to conflicts with family, friends, or colleagues. If alcohol is starting to get in the way of important responsibilities or your personal connections, it’s a strong indication that it’s time to cut back.

5. You find yourself drinking alone regularly

Enjoying a casual drink by yourself from time to time is nothing unusual, but if you find yourself drinking alone regularly or in secret, it could be a sign your drinking habits are becoming problematic. If you notice you’re drinking more when you’re alone or trying to hide your consumption from others, it’s worth reflecting on your relationship with alcohol.

6. You feel defensive about your drinking habits

If you find yourself becoming defensive or dismissive when your loved ones express concern about your drinking, it may be a sign that you recognise there’s a problem but aren’t ready to confront it. It’s important to take others seriously if they raise a concern and consider your drinking habits.

What happens when I stop drinking?

You may decide to reduce your alcohol consumption or quit altogether as part of your New Year resolutions. (Getty Images)

According to Drinkaware, more than half (56%) of drinkers intend to reduce their alcohol consumption in 2025. With the New Year and Dry January around the corner, many Britons will be thinking about how to improve their health - and cutting down on alcohol can be an important step towards better overall health.

If you decide to quit alcohol, you will likely notice some changes in both the short and long term. These include:

Short-term effects of quitting alcohol

No hangovers

Improved mental health

Improved energy levels

Better sleep

Improved skin appearance

Weight loss

Long-term effects of quitting alcohol

Drinkaware states that you can reduce your risk of developing a number of serious alcohol-related diseases if you decide to stop drinking.

Alcohol has been linked to seven types of cancer, including bowel cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, and mouth cancer.

In addition, giving up alcohol can also reduce your chances of developing liver disease, as long as your liver hasn’t already been irreversibly damaged.

Quitting alcohol can also lower the risk of:

Heart disease and stroke

High blood pressure

Sexual dysfunction

Gut problems

If you think you need help with your alcohol consumption, you can get in touch with the free national alcohol helpline Drinkline at 0300 123 1110, or contact Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) here.

Watch: "Six months ago I quit alcohol - I have never felt better and saved £5k"

Read more about alcohol and health: