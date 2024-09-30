Alessandra Rich Spring 2025: Very Demure, Very Mindful

Alessandra Rich emphasized the idea of dressing to please nobody but themselves for spring 2025.

The latest TikTok phrase “very demure, very mindful” perfectly sums up the ethos of the new season, where her signature silk crepe de chin polka dot dresses and sequin tweed sets came with a looser, boxier fit. Bright tones were absent, as she restricted the color palette to black, white, navy, deep red, and a dash of lilac and pastel yellow.

She also fell in love with black, Chantilly lace made from traditional machines from over a century ago. She created a series of sheer dresses that are borderline lingerie. Rich said dressing in black is the coolest thing a woman can do, as it exerts both power and seduction. “It’s nice to feel that you’re wearing something precious and delicate. Sometimes it gives you strength,” added Rich.

The brand’s direction has shifted in recent years from being heavily associated with party dresses to now building an understated, elegant wardrobe for well-to-do ingenues.

But Rich kept her accessories bold. The new season earrings and necklaces were inspired by the Roaring Twenties. When paired with a simple LBD, they looked like they were passed down through the family from their once-famous, party-loving great-grandmother.

