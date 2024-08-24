The Allrecipes Fall Issue Just Dropped—Find All 52 Recipes Here

There are plenty of seasonal favorites to choose from.

The Allrecipes Fall Magazine just arrived and with it, 52 recipes to enjoy all season long. The magazine includes about a dozen sections, some smaller than others, including an homage to grocery store snack cakes, how to put together a pizza potluck, fall favorites for the morning, and plenty of recipes for pears. Plus, you'll find new recipes from our print team like chocolate-graham cracker s’mores sliders and vegetables Wellington. Of course, subscribing to Allrecipes Magazine is the best way to stay up-to-date on all the most delicious seasonal recipes and what we like to eat here at Allrecipes.

Little Gem Salad

"This salad with Little Gem lettuce, radishes, and plenty of fresh herbs will be a hit at any party," says recipe developer Kathryn Hendrix, RDN, LD.



Homemade Pizookie

"This delicious homemade pizookie is loaded with chocolate, nuts, and oats and baked in a cast iron skillet," says recipe creator jaybu. "As long as your skillet is well seasoned, the whole cookie will pop right out on a serving platter, making it perfect for a birthday cookie 'cake.' Slice in pie-shaped pieces and eat as-is, or serve with ice cream and chocolate sauce."



Easy Homemade Pizza Dough

"This is a great recipe when you don't want to wait for the dough to rise. You just mix it and allow it to rest for 5 minutes and then it's ready to go!" says recipe creator CHEF RIDER. "It yields a soft, chewy crust."

Simple Marinara Sauce

The Romano and Parmesan cheeses in this marinara sauce give it a rich, hearty flavor. The cheeses are simmered with sauteed garlic, tomatoes, and herbs.

Hot Honey

"This hot honey recipe is easy to make at home with your favorite honey, red wine vinegar, smoked paprika, and spicy red pepper flakes," says recipe creator LauraF. "Delicious drizzled over roasted meats or vegetables, or use it to spice up a salad dressing. You can also mix it into soft butter to serve over biscuits. Yum!"

Buttermilk Ranch

"This buttermilk ranch dressing will easily become your go-to dressing and dipper, and it's easy to make at home," says recipe developer Juliana Hale.

Easy Garlic Knots

"These easy garlic knots are so good, you'll want to make an extra batch to take pizza night to the next level," says Juliana Hale.

Chocolate-Graham Cracker S’mores Sliders

"These baked s’mores sliders bring the campfire vibes inside. These combinations expand on classic ingredients for an extra-special toasty treat," says recipe developer Sarah Brekke.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pears

"A savory Brussels sprouts dish with a homey taste from bacon, a little sweetness from the pears, and some tang from the balsamic vinegar," says recipe creator Cherrice.



Grilled Pork Chops with Caramelized Balsamic Pears

"The recipe transforms thin supermarket pork chops into an unforgettable-juicy-tender-flavor-packed-lip-smacking pork experience," says recipe creator OSORKIN. "A combination of brining, marinating, and saucing. All can be prepared ahead except for the last 5 minutes of grilling."



Pear-Fig Salad

"The crunch of pear, pecans, and lettuce with the salty, tart smoothness of Gruyere cheese mixes perfectly with rich figs and balsamic vinegar to make this the perfect salad," says recipe creator curvy chef 2013.

Spicy Roasted Butternut Squash, Pear, and Bacon Soup

"We are totally nuts about butternut squash as a side or in soups. Just made it this afternoon, and 3 teenagers consumed all 8 portions! The maple bacon on top made them swoon," says Allrecipes community member Waccababe. "Absolutely incredible spices—sweet, hot, cinnamon—yum! Hands down best butternut squash soup we've ever made. Give it a try!"

Pear Relish

"This pear relish is a great topping for hot dogs or even tortilla chips. A great way to use extra pears," says recipe creator Travis Deck.



Brown Butter Pear Cake

"This is a super moist, delicious cake. Tastes better the day after and only gets better as the days go by," says Yoly.

Homemade Pear and Gorgonzola Ravioli

"Sweet, tasty, and creamy: pear and blue cheese is the perfect flavor pairing!" says recipe creator Alemarsi. "Try this delicate and tasty Italian original homemade ravioli. Serve with a simple butter and sage sauce."



Easy Homemade Pasta

"This homemade pasta recipe is consistently great and easy to make with flour, eggs, salt, olive oil, and water," says recipe creator pho1962. "Roll out by hand or use a pasta machine to cut dough into desired pasta shape."



Baked Turkey Curry Empanadas

These baked turkey curry empanadas are from blogger, recipe developer, mom, and Allrecipes Allstar Amy Shen. She’s all about sharing low-fuss (or no-fuss) recipes, and this is one of her favorite quick, flavorful appetizers.

Chocolate Cream Snack Cakes

These chocolate cream snack cakes are classic for a reason: moist chocolate cake filled with fluffy vanilla cream and dunked in chocolate. For the smoothest surface, let the chocolate glaze set after dipping, then dip a second time.

Berries-and-Cream Bars

"This summer-y snacking cake includes a fluffy white cake, marshmallow creme, berry jam, and freeze-dried fruit," says writer and recipe developer Erin Jeanne McDowell.

Cinnamon Sugar Snack Cake

"While this cake is delicious any time of day, its warm spices and tangy frosting lend themselves particularly well to breakfast or brunch, pairing perfectly with a cup of coffee," says Erin Jeanne McDowell.

Banoffee Snack Cake

"This take on the classic British pie combines rich banana cake, fudgy caramel frosting, and a thick layer of butter shortbread crumbs," says Erin Jeanne McDowell.

Coconut Chickpea Curry

"A delicious vegetarian curry that is spicy, but savory and delightful in all the best ways. You can adjust the amount of curry paste to your personal paste," says recipe developer Julia Levy.



Cider-Braised Pork Shoulder

"Chunks of pork shoulder cook low and slow in an apple cider sauce until perfectly tender and sauce has thickened. This is delicious served over spätzle or buttered rice." says Chef John.



Braised Beef Shank with Wine and Tarragon

"This beef shank recipe is easy and delicious. I went to the grocery store, and beef shanks were on sale, so I brought them home, and this was the result," says recipe creator zuklaak. "For the brave, the marrow in the bones is quite good."

Creamy Chicken Fajita Pasta

"This chicken fajita pasta dish has all the flavors of classic Mexican chicken fajitas. It's easy to make in one pot for a fantastic midweek dinner!" says Allrecipes Allstar Frances Cevallos.



One-Pan Tuna Noodle Casserole

"This easy one-pan casserole comes together very quickly. Using fully cooked pasta and other prepared ingredients cuts down on prep time," says recipe developer Juliana Hale.



Shadi's One-Pot Turmeric Chicken and Rice

"My mom made this turmeric chicken dish when we were kids," says recipe creator Shadi HasanzadeNemati. "The chicken is poached first in a turmeric broth until tender, then shredded and added to the rice that's cooked in the same broth. It's finished with lemon juice and parsley. It's so comforting, rich, and delicious!"

Apple Spice Rolls

These apple spice rolls, with ​​a buttery apple filling and apple pie spice, provide a sweet departure from traditional cinnamon rolls.

Turkey Sausage, Potato, Brussels Sprouts, and Apple Hash

This turkey sausage, potato, Brussels sprouts, and apple hash, with juicy apples, fragrant sage, and topped with a fried egg, adds fall flair to weekend breakfast or brunch.

Individual Bourbon-Pecan French Toast Bakes

"Bourbon, vanilla, cinnamon, maple syrup, and a toasted pecan butter unite to create a decadent breakfast," says Juliana Hale.

Gingerbread Coffee

"This recipe is great! I wait all year long for Starbucks' Gingerbread latte, but after trying this on the weekend, I am going to be making my own all year long I think!" says recipe reviewer HighlandDanceMom. "I even made some for my morning commute to work today!"



Toasted Pecan Butter

"This pecan butter makes a great condiment at holiday brunches," says recipe creator Carrie Mae. "I made this for a Mother's Day get-together to serve with toast and french toast, and the mothers in my life enjoyed it enough to ask for it as a Christmas present. Serve with toast, rolls, biscuits, etc. Yummy on pancakes, waffles, and croissants!"

Chicken Corn Black Bean Soup

"This chicken soup with black beans and corn was so delicious. I couldn't get over how quick and easy it was with such a well-blended flavor," says recipe creator Stacy. "My husband tried to go back for a third bowl, but I put it away so we could have leftovers for the next day."

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

"An easy Mediterranean quinoa salad that's lovely and light with bright lemon and fresh herb flavors," says recipe creator Coulter. "This salad is equally good warm or cold."



Salad Kit Spring Rolls with Sesame Dipping Sauce

"Need to get a head start on dinner tonight?" asks recipe developer Kathryn Hendrix, RDN, LD. "Start with a salad kit, add veggies and a dipping sauce, and your main dish is done in 20."

Pantry Puttanesca

"Puttanesca is a hearty tomato sauce with a rich texture and a spicy kick," says recipe creator Julie Filips. "Pair it with hot pasta, and a fresh tasting, wholesome dinner will be on the table in no time."

Perfect Grilled Tofu

"This flavorsome grilled tofu is marinated in a savory soy sauce and garlic mixture and then charred on the grill for a delicious vegetarian dinner," says recipe creator benandbirdy.

Fast and Easy Creamed Spinach

"This somewhat healthy creamed spinach recipe is lighter than traditional creamed spinach," says Chef John. "It is a little easier, a little quicker, and a little more contemporary. Have all your ingredients ready to go ahead of time. It's a classic steak side dish."

Vegetables Wellington

"Enjoy the classic flavors of a steakhouse dinner—but without the meat," says Kathryn Hendrix, RDN, LD. "This vegetarian version of beef Wellington replaces the beef with sweet potatoes."

Parmesan-Garlic Green Beans

"These cheesy Parmesan-garlic green beans come together in just 30 minutes in the oven," says Allrecipes contributor and recipe developer Virginia Willis. "Pair them with your favorite summer mains."

Squash Gratin with Mornay Sauce

"Use up in-season squash with this quick gratin. It’s topped with a creamy Mornay sauce, a classic bèchamel plus Gruyère cheese," says Virginia Willis.

Mushroom Pilaf with Pine Nuts and Dried Cherries

"Savory mushrooms and sweet cherries combine in this simple rice pilaf. It’s a perfect side for summer or fall mains," says Virginia Willis.

Lemony-Dill Bulgur Pilaf

"Carbohydrates tend to get a bad rap, but they’re vital to fuel our bodies, protect our hearts, and boost gut health," says Kathryn Hendrix, RDN, LD. "Follow our formula for a flavorful, nutrient-dense whole grain pilaf made with bulgur, quinoa, or farro."

Loaded Baked Potato Skins

"These loaded baked potato skins are our family's favorite appetizers," says recipe creator Kimm. "I use a thicker cut of bacon when I make them, and men always devour them!"



Crab Rangoon Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

"I love this creamy, tangy, savory crab rangoon dip with sweet chili sauce and cool crunch of green onion, and when served on the super crunchy and salty wonton chips...watch out!" says culinary producer Nicole Mclaughlin. "Fun twist to a familiar favorite."

Bourbon Mango Pulled Pork

"This recipe for pork with mango barbecue sauce strikes a balance of spicy, smoky, and sweet," says recipe creator Rugger Ducky. "It's the perfect addition to that crusty roll you've been trying to figure out a sandwich filling for!"



Tartar Sauce-Battered Fish Sticks in the Air Fryer

"Homemade crispy fish sticks in an air fryer. Unlike most air fryer recipes, this one does not require cooking spray or flipping halfway through cook time," says recipe creator Soup Loving Nicole. "An added bonus is that you don't need dipping sauce, because it is already in the batter."

Jumbo Breakfast Cookies

"This breakfast cookie recipe makes jumbo cookies with oats, raisins, peanut butter, and cereal that are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door!" says recipe creator J Diamond.



Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

"We have been trying French onion soup in restaurants for years, and my family and friends agree—none can compare to my recipe for taste and simplicity of preparation," says recipe creator Lori Levin.



Easy Frittata

"A frittata is a wonderful dish to serve at brunch or to take as leftovers for lunch," says recipe creator Mildred Marie Martin. "You can use whatever ingredients you have at hand, but I love this classic combination of eggs, bacon, onions, and cheese. Make things even easier by using cooked bacon from the freezer."

Grilled Asian Chicken

"Delicious Asian chicken with a sweet-savory glaze. This recipe is great for last-minute company or a quick dinner by rounding it out with a baked potato and tossed salad," says recipe creator Janet M Leichliter.



Sparkling PB&J Sidecars

"A classic sidecar calls for Cognac, orange liqueur, and lemon juice, but this PB&J-inspired rendition subs in peanut butter whiskey and adds raspberry liqueur," says recipe developer Juliana Hale. "Top it off with sparkling water for an effervescent cocktail with a hint of nostalgia."

