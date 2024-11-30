Almost everything is on sale for Old Navy Black Friday: These are the top 10 deals to shop today

Almost everything is on sale at Old Navy ahead of Black Friday, with stylish steals starting at just $5.

Old Navy's Black Friday deals are here, and you can save on sweaters, coats, pajamas, T-shirts, jeans, athleisure and more. (Old Navy)

The Old Navy Black Friday Sale offers some of the retailer's best deals of the year. As in the buy-a-whole-new-wardrobe kind of savings. Admittedly, it takes a lot to impress us, but Old Navy is doing just that with its major discounts — everything is up to 50% off! You can find items for as little as $5, and you don't even have to dig. From cozy sweaters and warm puffer coats to soft pajamas and basic T-shirts — these are some seriously good savings.



That said, there are hundreds of items on sale, so we scrolled for hours to find the best Old Navy Black Friday deals for women. Here, we're listing the things you can wear again and again and the items you can gift to someone on your holiday shopping list. Some stuff we're eyeing: The brand's top-rated wide-leg jeans were just marked down to $18, and this quilted puffer jacket is just $30. You can also stock up on basic white T-shirts, hats and gloves, starting at just $5 each.



Keep scrolling for the best Old Navy Black Friday deals. And if you're looking for more savings on clothing, we've compiled a big list of Black Friday style deals across the web.

Old Navy SoSoft Crop Cable-Knit Sweater $25 $50 Save $25 This cable-knit sweater will become your festive go-to for work, dinners out and more. It has a slightly cropped cut that's meant to hit just below the waist of your jeans for a more flattering cut (without showing any skin). $25 at Old Navy

Old Navy Quilted Puffer Jacket $30 $60 Save $30 Looking for a sporty puffer? This one is just $35 and comes in black, pink, taupe and light gray. It has a double closure that zips and snaps to keep the wind out — and a slightly elevated neck if you want to leave your scarf at home. $30 at Old Navy

Old Navy Cozy Crew-Neck Sweater $20 $40 Save $20 Just like the name says, this sweater is cozy! With a relaxed fit and soft knit fabric, it will surely become your go-to sweater on chilly days. In fact, at this price, you may want to get more than one — it comes in four neutral colors you can rotate on a regular basis. $20 at Old Navy