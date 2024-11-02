'Almost like wearing no bra': This supportive Playtex is currently up to 70% off

More than 53,000 shoppers salute the 'soft, not scratchy' wireless winner. Spend as little as $13 a pop.

Ahhhh. There's no better feeling than taking off your bra after a long day. No wonder: Skin irritation, tightness and poking from underwires are just a few pet peeves of bra wearers. And shopping for a bra that feels right, supports us correctly and doesn't leave us tormented by day's end is no picnic either. We get it, and we've found the holiest of fashion holy grails: The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra. It's on sale for as little as $13, down from $39 (nearly 70% off), so if your bra drawer needs a breath of fresh air, here's your chance.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

A good bra can cost well over $50, so at as little as $13 (for a respected brand like Playtex, no less) this one is an absolute steal. Plus, it has tens of thousands of five-star ratings, and it's nearly 70% off. Toss that old bra to the side and snag this one while it's at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra takes support to another level. Its four-way wireless support system includes higher sides, fuller cups, wider straps and a smoother back. It's designed to provide a natural-looking lift and is made from moisture-wicking fabric to help prevent sweating.

This bra also helps cover those unwanted back bulges with its stretchy satin material, and the cushioned straps relieve pressure and don't dig in or slide off, leaving you free and easy for up to 18 hours. It comes in sizes 34C to 48DDD and 19 colors (prices vary).

Not a revolution, but a revelation: This Playtex provides style, comfort and more — and it's nearly 70% off. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra is an Amazon top-seller that has earned five-star ratings from over 53,000 shoppers.

👍 Pros

"This bra says 18 hours and completely lives up to that promise," raved a happy fan. "It fits perfectly when you measure for the proper fit; it is soft, not scratchy, and does not cut into my shoulders to provide support for my large chest. I am absolutely getting more!"

Another reviewer said: "Almost like wearing no bra at all. The material is soft, smooth, silky and comfortable. The fit is well-designed with good cup support (no underwire), wide shoulder straps that don't slip down, side and back straps that don't bind or pinch. Fit is true to size. Great bra if you're looking for comfort."

"Awesome bra. Great fit and support without falling out all the time," said a secure shopper. "Can wear a V-cut shirt without the bra showing, unlike many support bras. Just enough bra to do the job."

👎 Cons

Other shoppers found a few caveats.

"Doesn't support posture, and cups are a little smaller than the other 18-hour style bras," shared one shopper. "But it's very soft and comfortable to wear. Looks natural." (Psst: The Shapermint wireless bra is uber-supportive, fans say. It also comes in sizes to fit larger chests.)

"I love the underneath section because it keeps my boobs from slipping underneath," wrote another five-star shopper. "And it’s not wire! The straps are nice and thick and should hold up for a while. The only one thing I would change, I would have the cups a thicker fabric because when I get cold, my nips show through a little bit. But that’s a problem I have with most bras."

