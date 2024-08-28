Alyssa Milano, 51, says Nioxin helped her hair loss — find the right kit for you

Nioxin and Nutrafol are mainstays in Alyssa Milano's fight against hair loss. (Getty)

If you're one of the millions of men and women dealing with thinning hair or illness-related hair loss (like Charmed star Alyssa Milano) then you know how discouraging it can be. It's even more discouraging once you see how expensive in-office treatments are. The good news? There are plenty of at-home regimens you can try first, and, according to Milano, one brand is so effective that you may never need professional help: The popular Nioxin anti-thinning hair system.

After publicly sharing her post-COVID hair-loss story via video on Twitter, Milano found the help she needed within a few bottles. She praises Nioxin products (and Nutrafol supplements too!) for helping "tremendously" with hair loss. And she's not alone: These products have found fans in shoppers who say the treatments have helped curb their own hair loss and revitalized their manes.

Keep reading to see why reviewers are calling Nioxin the "best product for fine and thinning hair."

I did. I found that nutrafol supplements and Nioxin shampoo and conditioner helped tremendously. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 10, 2022

Why do I need the Nioxin system? 🧴

Designed for a range of hair types, the Nioxin haircare system is designed to purify the scalp and promote thicker, fuller hair growth. Every system kit contains a three-product base to help thicken hair: cleansing shampoo, which removes sebum and any environmental residue that may be clogging hair follicles; conditioner, which helps protect hair against breakage and control the balance of moisture in locks; and a leave-in treatment, formulated to leave hair thicker and appear fuller.

Which Nioxin System Kit is best for me? 🤔

Each Nioxin System Kit is made with a specific hair type and concern in mind, and you'll get better results by choosing the one that suits your needs. Take this quiz from Nioxin, which divides their systems into three categories, to find your match.

Category 1: System Kits for Natural Hair

Category 2: System Kits for Colored Hair

What reviewers say 💬

Alyssa Milano isn't the only fan of Nioxin — it has an army of rave reviewers at Amazon who have given the various kits five-star ratings.

"Great for thinning hair," gushed a satisfied shopper. "I love this brand, and for thin hair, it's wonderful; smells amazing and helps [with] my hair growth and thickness. If you have never used Nioxin, you should!"

"Finally, a product that really works!" exclaimed another impressed user. "Just one use of this product made a big difference with my hair. I battle excessive dry hair and have tried so many products, including salon products, and never got the results I wanted or needed. This will be my forever hair-care product!"

"This product has been great," shared a third fan. "Less hair found in [my] brush. Seems to be working great with less hair loss."

Of course, some reviewers wish they got more for their money. "After using this product for one month so far, I can honestly say I see a huge difference in my hair. It looks normal again!" said a final buyer. "And feels almost as thick as it originally was! Would purchase again. My only complaint is that the three-month supply looks more like 1.5-2 months."

