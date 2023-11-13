These Amazon air fryers are up to 44% off right now — shop Ninja & Instant brands

Amazon has some bestselling air fryer deals ahead of Black Friday that you won't want to miss. (Photos via Amazon)

If you haven't already hopped on the air fryer train, you're seriously missing out on a true kitchen MVP — we're talking cooking, crisping, baking, reheating and more, all in one versatile machine.

Not to be dramatic, but air fryers are really out here performing culinary miracles.

If you're already a part of the air fryer squad, you know what I'm talking about — hence why they'd make the ultimate gift.

With Black Friday around the corner, the deals have already started kicking in, and Amazon Canada has a lineup of discounted air fryers as we speak.

If you're reading this, chances are you're looking to purchase, upgrade or gift one, so let me spill some more deets for ya — keep scrolling!

The details

Step up your cooking game with this 6-in-1 air fryer — it'll air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat without you having to break a sweat. It also has easy, one-touch smart programs to cook meat, veggies and more.

It has something called EvenCrisp Technology that'll give you the perfect golden finish every time, which is *chef's kiss.* And the Overheat Protection feature will prevent any disasters, which will help ease your mind.

Aside from all its functional qualities, the compact design will fit perfectly in your kitchen. What's even better, cleanup will be quick 'n' easy thanks to the non-stick basket (which is also dishwasher-safe).

What people are saying

Amazon shoppers say this "amazing" Instant air fryer is "easy to use" and saves "time" and "space."

One reviewer said it "preheats quickly" and that it "produces outstanding crispy food without oil." "It looks very nice on the [countertop]," they added.

Another customer even went as far as saying that "this machine has changed my life." They said they "avoided cooking anything in the oven" until this air fryer came along.

While customers say this air fryer "does it all," many have complained about a "plastic smell." One shopper said they could even "taste it in the fries." Many reviewers advised doing the test run outside and then running it with vinegar inside to clean it.

Another thing to note is that it doesn't come with a recipe book; One customer said, "I’ll bet there are some cool features that I will never know [about]." They also added that the "beeping is so loud."

Save 44%: Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer

The details

This air fryer will help you indulge in crispy, tasty foods without the added guilt since you'll get 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. It delivers 450 degrees of superheated air, cooking up to 30% faster for that extra *crunch.*

The XL non-stick basket can handle three pounds of fries or wings — are you hungry yet? Oh, and it has a broil rack for a bubbly finish.

When you're finished with it, you can toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

What people are saying

Amazon reviewers say this XL air fryer "holds a good amount of food" and that it's "simply the best."

One shopper said it was a "valuable addition" to their kitchen, adding that they are "very pleased" with "the quickness of cooking food," amongst many other things.

Another customer said they "didn't believe the hype," but sure enough, they found themselves to be "dead wrong." They said they "use the microwave less" and that they "cook things never even considered."

A con that customers have mentioned is that it doesn't have "presets for specific foods like steak, fish [and] chicken." Another thing shoppers pointed out was that while it's "deep enough," it's "not wide enough."

Also, many people weren't thrilled with the short one-year return policy.

Lastly, quite a few reviewers said they never received "the rack to put the food on," which is something to keep an eye out for.

More Amazon kitchen deals

Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle $177 $206 Save $29 See at Amazon

De'Longhi Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker $170 $230 Save $60 See at Amazon

Yonanas 902 Classic Soft Serve Maker $45 $59 Save $14 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Machine by De'Longhi $99 $170 Save $71 See at Amazon

SiFENE Compact Cold Press Juicer $64 $79 Save $15 See at Amazon

Digital Meat Thermometer $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.