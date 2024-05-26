Amazon’s Alexa can help you care for your houseplants – yes, really

If you struggle to keep your houseplants alive or are constantly wondering how often you should be watering or feeding them, what if we told you that Amazon’s Alexa could help?

A new collaboration between Amazon and botanist and TV presenter James Wong aims to help houseplant owners gain more confidence in caring for their beloved plants.

It might be that you need a reminder – or many – to water your indoor plants, or maybe you’re not sure how much light they should be getting, if so, James’ plant care routine gives you the answers that you’ll be looking for while Alexa helps you to put them into action. For example, when connected to other smart home devices, Alexa can even regulate the light and temperature in the room to provide the perfect environment for your plants to not only survive but flourish.



Amazon

There’s even plant-friendly playlists, and once you say, ‘Alexa, be my plant whisperer,’ it will give your houseplants affirmations – a worthy feature considering that nearly half (46 per cent) of plant parents in the UK have spoken to their houseplants in an effort to support their growth.

Alexa users will also be able to ask over 35 questions about their favourite houseplants, from ‘how much light does my aloe vera need?’ to ‘how often do I repot my peace lily?’, via the app, once you have activated the new featured routine.

Andrew Olifirenko - Getty Images

35 plant care questions Alexa can answer:

How much light does my aloe vera need?

What kind of compost does my aloe vera need?

How often should I water my aloe vera?

How often do I need to repot my aloe vera?

Why is my aloe vera unhappy?

How much light does my spider plant need?

How often should I water my spider plant?

Why is my spider plant not producing any babies?

Why does my spider plant have brown leaves?

What is wrong with my Chinese money plant?

How do I propagate my spider plant?

How much light does my moth orchid need?

How much light does my peace lily need?

How often do I need to water my moth orchid?

How often do I repot my peace lily?

Will my moth orchid flower again?

Why does my peace lily have brown leaves?

Why is my moth orchid not flowering?

How often should I water my peace lily?

Should I cut off the flowers of my moth orchid?

Why is my peace lily not flowering?

How much light does my cheese plant need?

How much light does my rubber plant need?

How much water does my cheese plant need?

How often should I water my rubber plant?

Why does my cheese plant not have any holes in its leaves?

How often do I repot my rubber plant?

Why does my cheese plant look unhappy?

Why is my rubber plant losing its leaves?

Why are my cheese plant leaves turning brown?

How do I clean the leaves of my rubber plant?

What are the best plants to clean the air?

How much light does my Chinese money plant need?

What is the secret to a green thumb?

How often should I water my Chinese money plant?

Why did my basil plant die?

How do I propagate my Chinese money plant?

Ready to give it a go? Here's how to set up the routine with your Amazon device:

Open the Alexa mobile app Select ‘more’ from the bottom navigation menu Select ‘routines’ from the options Tap ‘featured’ from the sliding top menu Select ‘’Plant Whisperer’ Select the devices you wish to feature in the routine Select ‘save’ To get going with the routine, just say ‘Alexa, mind my plants!’

Follow House Beautiful on TikTok and Instagram.





You Might Also Like