These wildly popular leggings with a secret tummy control panel are down to $25

This pair has just the right amount of compression to sculpt your bottom too.

Sure, you set plenty of fitness goals for 2025 — but can your wardrobe keep up with them? Before you protest, we’re not suggesting that you need to spend a fortune on apparel from the likes of Lululemon. (That said, Lululemon has some great end-of-year price cuts right now.) In fact, we’re suggesting a label you likely haven’t heard of that’s a bit more affordable but no less wonderful. It's called Iuga, creators of the swoon-worthy yoga pants with nearly 42,000 perfect five-star reviews. Bonus: They're on sale right this very second starting at just $25, down from $30.

Shoppers love the lightweight, breathable and practical design. They have a small inner pocket for your keys or credit cards and an additional side pocket for your phone — so you can go hands-free on your runs ... or power walks ( ... or strolls).

Check out our roundup of the best leggings with pockets, too, if these aren't doing it for you.

Why is this a good deal?💰

Those Lululemon leggings you've had your eye on likely cost close to $100 — and that's if you find them on sale in your size. These cost a quarter of that and you won't feel guilty for breaking a sweat in them or throwing them into the wash.

Why do I need this? 🤔

You can never have enough leggings, let alone ones you can wear both in and out of the gym. These have extra tummy control and they're opaque, so you can freely bend, squat and stretch without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction. Super stretchy, this item accommodates a wide range of body types while retaining compression to sculpt your bottom for a flattering fit. Did we mention they range in size from XS to 3XL?

Tens of thousands of shoppers are hooked on these leggings. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The last thing anyone wants when exercising is uncomfortable clothing to fuss with. Customers love how these fit and feel; 2,000 pairs were bought in the last month alone.

Pros 👍

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Just ordered [my] 5th pair in less than a year... I wear these leggings for workouts 6 days a week... These have held up well with constant wear and washing. The fabric can take on a brushed feel with wear, but no actual pilling. Washing inside out seems to minimize friction wear on the fabric. The fabric keeps it shape; these do not have a drawstring waist, but the waistband hasn't stretched out... Pocket leggings at this price can't be beat!"

The compression adds stability during your workout or even your workday. Yes, some shoppers are finding new ways to use them:

A fan wrote: “I am constantly wearing yoga pants to work out in. These pants are amazing. Since it’s so cold up here, I even wear them under my nursing scrubs. These pants move and shape you perfectly. I feel completely supported! Best purchase ever!!!”

Readers are also impressed with how well these leggings are made.

One shopper said these leggings are an "all around 10/10" and raved: “Let me start by saying I am obsessed with finding the best product in many categories. Not an influencer but prob should be. I’ve ordered and returned probably 50 pairs of leggings (maternity included) in the last 8 years. These are the ones. Pockets are perfect, a bit of compression, don’t roll down, squat proof, don’t fade, don’t pill, don’t attract hair etc."

Cons 👎

While most shoppers couldn't find any major flaws with these leggings, some noted that they run slightly large.

"LOVE this material!! Feels like Athleta. I am sending back for a smaller size for a [tighter] feel," noted one customer.

"I'm 5'6 and 150 lbs, the mediums are looser than I expected. They fit but are slightly loose/baggy in the knees and groin. I definitely want a snug /tight fit; so I will be ordering a size small," added another.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

