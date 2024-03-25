Amazon Big Spring Sale: These 'easy to slip on' sneakers are only $30 (but hurry!)

Shoppers are obsessed with these bestselling sneakers — get them for just $30 during the final day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. (Photos via Amazon)

If you're workin' on your fitness (or just trying to level up your daily step count), the right pair of kicks can totally make a difference. An uncomfortable pair of shoes will make anything feel more dreadful — whether you're making your rounds in the mall or walking the dog. Sure, good quality running shoes can be pricey, but there are tons of affordable options out there, too. Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the perfect excuse to step up your kicks — but today is the final day to score epic discounts. There's a great selection to choose from, and these bestselling EvinTer Women's Running Shoes are a popular pick among Amazon shoppers. They have a ton of rave reviews, and they're on sale for just $30 right now. Keep scrolling for more on this epic deal.

Why you need them

These Amazon running shoes have become a bestselling choice for women thanks to their casual and sporty design.

These sneakers emphasize comfort — they're lightweight and feature a breathable knit upper that'll keep your feet cool all day long (because who likes sweaty feet?).

Plus, the slip-on design features durable, flexible, anti-slip soles that'll move with your foot.

To ensure the proper fit, EvinTer notes that their shoes run large, so they recommend ordering one size smaller than you typically wear. They're available in a plethora of colours and sizes 5-10.

What people are saying

⭐️ 4.2/5 stars

💬 6,400+ reviews

🏆 "Super light and feel nice on your feet. A really good buy!"

These sneakers have earned more than 6,400 customer reviews and currently have a 4.2-star review from shoppers who have called these sneakers a "great shoe" for everyday wear.

"These shoes are so light and comfy," one shopper wrote, adding that they originally ordered their usual shoe size but had to return for a half-size smaller to get the perfect fit.

One Amazon shopper noted that EvinTers was the perfect antidote for a common shoe-shopping struggle: wide feet.

"The sides fit perfectly," they said, adding that the shoe "doesn't rub anywhere."

"Worth the price," another shopper said, adding that they have wider feet and often have to wear men's shoes. "If I could give 10+ stars, I would."

Although the EvinTer sneakers currently have more than 3,900 five-star reviews, there are some shoppers who have pointed out some issues.

One of the most common complaints from shoppers is that they might not be the best to wear running and the soles can be on the "flat or thin side," while another added that they would make a "better house shoe" than a running shoe.

What's the verdict?

If you're looking for casual shoes to wear while performing light exercise or running errands, the EvinTer sneakers might be for you.

Based on thousands of reviews, the consensus on these top-rated sneakers is that they make great everyday shoes but may not be ideal for serious training or running.

If you're looking for a new shoe for an intense workout, you'll want to hunt down a pair with more support.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

