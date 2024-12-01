Amazon Black Friday includes deals of up to 60% off Fire TVs, Ring cameras and more
'Tis the season to cut the cord, upgrade your entertainment setup or beef up home security for record-low prices.
Black Friday is behind us but Amazon is still throwing a serious sale party — and some of its devices are down to the lowest prices of the year. So, whether you’re tackling that holiday gift list or treating yourself for surviving 2024 (we get it), these deals are begging for your attention.
How good are we talking? Think jaw-droppers like the Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $18 — that's over 55% off — and the Fire TV Stick 4K for $22, down from $50. Need a new smart TV? You're in luck because they start at just $100.
Will prices drop any further? Not likely. But if they do, you’ll hear it from us first. And if you’re still on the hunt for more gadget gold, we’ve rounded up even more post-Black Friday tech steals to keep the savings spree alive.
Best Black Friday Amazon device deals
Don't have a smart TV? No problem. For $18, this Fire TV Stick will give you access to thousands of apps and over 1.5 million movies and TV shows.
To experience Bridgerton or The Bear in their full glory, you need top-notch 4K resolution — and this device delivers on any compatible screen. It makes browsing over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes practically effortless, and right now, it's marked down to its lowest price ever.
Sick of waking up, grabbing your phone and immediately doom-scrolling Instagram or your news feed? Throw your phone on a charger away from your bed and use this Echo Show as an alarm clock instead. It'll show you the weather, play your music and podcasts, even stream your favorite shows on Prime. And with the built-in camera, you can video chat your family and friends with ease. Want some privacy? There's an easy-to-use toggle on top to open and close the shutter.
Amazon's most powerful tablet packs in an 11-inch, 1200x2000 resolution screen, up to 128GB of storage and a solid 14-hour battery life. The 8-megapixel camera makes Zoom calls crisp, and whether you're streaming, browsing or reading, this device handles it all, both at home and on the move.
As big-screen upgrades go, this Amazon Fire TV hits the sweet spot between premium features and wallet-friendly price. For under $650, you're getting a massive 65-inch 4K display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10, meaning those binge sessions or movie nights will look crystal clear and vibrant. Throw Alexa into the mix, and it's essentially a smart-home hub masquerading as a TV.
With 4K resolution and HDR 10, this TV delivers a sharp, vibrant picture, no matter which of the 1.5 million available movies or shows you're streaming.
Thanks to this set's quantum dot display, HDR content practically leaps (get it — quantum leap?) off the screen. Whether you're watching a late-night movie or catching a game in a bright living room, the QLED screen delivers razor-sharp contrast in any lighting.
PS: When you're not using it, Ambient Experience tech turns your TV into a display for artwork or personal photos.
Black Friday Fire TV deals
Are your apps eating up more space than your Fire TV Stick can handle? The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is your fix. With its quad-core processor, you can even play Xbox games like Forza Motorsport, Starfield and Palworld — no console needed.
How 'bout a bite-sized screen for a bite-sized price? Seriously: When was the last time you saw a TV at such a ridiculously low price? Tuck it into a spare bedroom, put it on the kitchen counter, even set it in the garage. If you like to wander, it makes an excellent choice for an RV.
Don't let the low price fool you, either. Fans love it: "Excellent picture and sound quality. The picture is so bright and clear."
With an all-time low price, this is one heck of a deal on a great-looking TV. It has a lot of cool features, like the ability to pause content on one screen and pick it up without missing a beat on another. Not sure what to watch next? Alexa Voice Remote is onboard to help with that.
While most TVs on this list feature 4K screens, this 42-inch 1080p model is hard to beat at just $130 (a mere penny off its lowest-ever price). It's still high-def and it's 72% larger than the 32-inch option, making it a great choice if you're short on space but still want a significant upgrade to your viewing experience.
Don't you think it's time you smartened up ... your entertainment setup? While Alexa makes searching and controlling your other devices a no-brainer, this set's 1080p resolution, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Audio bring the state-of-the-art audio and video you so richly deserve. And oh yeah: Fire TV offers access to over a million titles, including free options like Tubi and Pluto TV. Simply put, this set's packed with features and capabilities you'd expect at a much higher price.
Confession: While we're loving all the deals in our Black Friday roundup, this 55-inch 4K TV is truly a standout. A bigger, higher-resolution upgrade from the models above, it delivers everything you need: impressive size, top-tier picture quality and all the apps, shows and movies that Fire TV brings to the table.
This 55-inch TV not only delivers stunning 4K visuals and Alexa Voice Remote convenience, but it features four HDMI ports, allowing you to connect all your other devices — like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players and soundbars — effortlessly. With access to top streaming services, it's easy to find content and get personalized recommendations right on the built-in Fire TV interface.
Black Friday Echo deals
If the Echo Dot feels like overkill, the Echo Pop is the more-subtle solution you've been waiting for. This pint-sized powerhouse still delivers great sound and smart features without taking over your space. Plus, it's 55% off, bringing it down to its lowest price yet. Compact, functional and affordable — it's a win for anyone looking to upgrade without the extra bulk.
Amazon's compact smart assistant is back on sale, and this time it’s 54% off — its lowest price ever. This is one of the most powerful Echo Dots out there, complete with built-in temperature and motion sensors to streamline your routines. You can even link up a few to cover your whole home. And if you're big on privacy, no worries — just hit the mic's off switch when you want to make sure Alexa stays quiet.
The Echo Spot is practically designed for your nightstand, featuring a large, easy-to-read font that displays time, weather and temperature. Plus, it has a built-in speaker, allowing you to stream your favorite tunes from Amazon Music, Spotify and other services, as well as listen to podcasts or check your reminders.
Don’t let its looks fool you — the Echo isn't just another smart speaker. It combines impressive audio with a built-in smart home hub, making it easy to control your devices, plus it sounds great even when Alexa reminds you to grab the groceries.
A larger, 8-inch version of the Echo Show 5 listed above, this one's great if you want a bigger screen for streaming your favorite shows, following recipes while you cook or catching up with family on video calls. It's the perfect middle ground — big enough to be super useful but still compact enough that it doesn't feel like it's taking up all of your counter space.
Is screen real estate more important than counter space? Then this Echo Show might be just the thing. Its screen actually swivels to follow you, so whether you're reading a recipe or video chatting with family, you're always in view. Oh, and it streams your favorite shows too — perfect for catching up on a series while chopping veggies or cleaning. Ditch that bulky old TV on the counter for something way smarter (and way more useful).
Growing up, I had a friend whose family computer was in their kitchen. I remember thinking that was so cool — an iMac right there on the counter for movies, iTunes (remember that?) and browsing the web. The downside? It took up a ton of space. That's where the Echo Show 15 (and its bigger sibling, the Echo Show 21) comes in. Mount it on the wall or set it on a stand — it's sleek, space-saving and way more versatile. From streaming your favorite shows and controlling smart devices to looking up recipes or making video calls, it does it all.
Give your ride a tech upgrade with the Echo Auto, now at its lowest price ever. With Alexa onboard, you can send texts, make calls and control your music, podcasts and audiobooks — all hands-free. With its five built-in microphones, Alexa will hear you loud and clear, even over road noise.