Amazon Black Friday includes deals of up to 60% off Fire TVs, Ring cameras and more

Amazon Black Friday deals are here to fill that gadget-sized hole in your heart — without putting a dent in your wallet. (Amazon)

Black Friday is behind us but Amazon is still throwing a serious sale party — and some of its devices are down to the lowest prices of the year. So, whether you’re tackling that holiday gift list or treating yourself for surviving 2024 (we get it), these deals are begging for your attention.



How good are we talking? Think jaw-droppers like the Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $18 — that's over 55% off — and the Fire TV Stick 4K for $22, down from $50. Need a new smart TV? You're in luck because they start at just $100.



Will prices drop any further? Not likely. But if they do, you’ll hear it from us first. And if you’re still on the hunt for more gadget gold, we’ve rounded up even more post-Black Friday tech steals to keep the savings spree alive.

Best Black Friday Amazon device deals

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 $45 $90 Save $45 Sick of waking up, grabbing your phone and immediately doom-scrolling Instagram or your news feed? Throw your phone on a charger away from your bed and use this Echo Show as an alarm clock instead. It'll show you the weather, play your music and podcasts, even stream your favorite shows on Prime. And with the built-in camera, you can video chat your family and friends with ease. Want some privacy? There's an easy-to-use toggle on top to open and close the shutter. $45 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $99 at Macy's$45 at Target

Amazon Amazon 65-Inch 4K Fire TV $590 $760 Save $170 with Prime As big-screen upgrades go, this Amazon Fire TV hits the sweet spot between premium features and wallet-friendly price. For under $650, you're getting a massive 65-inch 4K display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10, meaning those binge sessions or movie nights will look crystal clear and vibrant. Throw Alexa into the mix, and it's essentially a smart-home hub masquerading as a TV. Save $170 with Prime $590 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 65-Inch QLED 4K Fire TV $600 $800 Save $200 with Prime Thanks to this set's quantum dot display, HDR content practically leaps (get it — quantum leap?) off the screen. Whether you're watching a late-night movie or catching a game in a bright living room, the QLED screen delivers razor-sharp contrast in any lighting. PS: When you're not using it, Ambient Experience tech turns your TV into a display for artwork or personal photos. Save $200 with Prime $600 at Amazon

Black Friday Fire TV deals

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch F20 Series Fire TV $60 $80 Save $20 How 'bout a bite-sized screen for a bite-sized price? Seriously: When was the last time you saw a TV at such a ridiculously low price? Tuck it into a spare bedroom, put it on the kitchen counter, even set it in the garage. If you like to wander, it makes an excellent choice for an RV. Don't let the low price fool you, either. Fans love it: "Excellent picture and sound quality. The picture is so bright and clear." $60 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 32-Inch Fire HD TV $100 $140 Save $40 | Lowest price ever With an all-time low price, this is one heck of a deal on a great-looking TV. It has a lot of cool features, like the ability to pause content on one screen and pick it up without missing a beat on another. Not sure what to watch next? Alexa Voice Remote is onboard to help with that. Save $40 | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 42-Inch F20 Series Fire TV $120 $180 Save $60 While most TVs on this list feature 4K screens, this 42-inch 1080p model is hard to beat at just $130 (a mere penny off its lowest-ever price). It's still high-def and it's 72% larger than the 32-inch option, making it a great choice if you're short on space but still want a significant upgrade to your viewing experience. $120 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 40-Inch 2-Series Smart TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever Don't you think it's time you smartened up ... your entertainment setup? While Alexa makes searching and controlling your other devices a no-brainer, this set's 1080p resolution, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Audio bring the state-of-the-art audio and video you so richly deserve. And oh yeah: Fire TV offers access to over a million titles, including free options like Tubi and Pluto TV. Simply put, this set's packed with features and capabilities you'd expect at a much higher price. Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 55-Inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV $340 $520 Save $180 with Prime This 55-inch TV not only delivers stunning 4K visuals and Alexa Voice Remote convenience, but it features four HDMI ports, allowing you to connect all your other devices — like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players and soundbars — effortlessly. With access to top streaming services, it's easy to find content and get personalized recommendations right on the built-in Fire TV interface. Save $180 with Prime $340 at Amazon

Black Friday Echo deals

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 $200 $250 Save $50 Is screen real estate more important than counter space? Then this Echo Show might be just the thing. Its screen actually swivels to follow you, so whether you're reading a recipe or video chatting with family, you're always in view. Oh, and it streams your favorite shows too — perfect for catching up on a series while chopping veggies or cleaning. Ditch that bulky old TV on the counter for something way smarter (and way more useful). $200 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $203 at Staples$200 at Target