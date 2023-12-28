Amazon's extended Boxing Day ends tonight — but you can still score these 50+ deals

Advertisement
Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
For anyone who missed out on this year's Boxing Day sales, there's still one last chance to save with Amazon Canada's Boxing Day deals. Until tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST (2:59 a.m. EST), you can still shop hundreds of extended Boxing Day deals, with tech, home, fashion, beauty and more finds on sale. It's the perfect opportunity to put those gift cards to good use or splurge on something special for yourself ahead of the new year. To help get you started, we rounded up 50+ of the best last-minute Amazon Canada Boxing Day deals to shop before the sale ends tonight.

Best Amazon extended Boxing Day tech deals to shop

  • ACER M10-11-K21V-CA Android 12 Tablet

    $169$230
    Save $61
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Boxing Day device deals to shop

  • Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $390$600
    Save $210
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Boxing Day kitchen deals to shop

  • Zwilling Rosé Bellasera 9-Piece Premium Stainless Steel Kitchen Cookware Set

    $200$400
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Boxing Day home & garden deals to shop

Best Amazon extended Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals to shop

  • VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum

    $26$40
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Hypervolt Go 2 Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

    $149$199
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

