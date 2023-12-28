Amazon's extended Boxing Day ends tonight — but you can still score these 50+ deals
Amazon Canada's Boxing Day deals end tonight — save big on electronics, household essentials and more.
For anyone who missed out on this year's Boxing Day sales, there's still one last chance to save with Amazon Canada's Boxing Day deals. Until tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST (2:59 a.m. EST), you can still shop hundreds of extended Boxing Day deals, with tech, home, fashion, beauty and more finds on sale. It's the perfect opportunity to put those gift cards to good use or splurge on something special for yourself ahead of the new year. To help get you started, we rounded up 50+ of the best last-minute Amazon Canada Boxing Day deals to shop before the sale ends tonight.
Zwilling Rosé Bellasera 9-Piece Premium Stainless Steel Kitchen Cookware Set$200$400Save $200
Best Amazon extended Boxing Day tech deals to shop
Save $79: Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Take up to 25% off Bose bluetooth speakers and soundbars
59% off: SGIN Laptop 15.6 Inch Laptop
Save up to 44% on Sony Headphones and Speakers
Up to 24% off: Samsung TVs and Soundbars
Save $80: PlayStation 5 Console - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle
Save 50%: JBL Club Pro+ TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones
Up to 32% off: Google Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch
20% off: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G 512GB
Save $200: Sony 55 inch X90L Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV
Best Amazon extended Boxing Day device deals to shop
Up to 35% off: Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD
Save up to 33%: Amazon Fire Tablets
Take up to 57% off Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and systems
Save up to 50% on Fire TV streaming devices
Up to 46% off: Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras
Save up to 45% on Echo Show Devices and Smart Home Bundles
Take $100 off a Kindle Oasis e-reader
Save 33%: Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV
Up to 38% off: RING Home Security - Doorbells and Cameras
Best Amazon extended Boxing Day kitchen deals to shop
29% off: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Save up to 38% on Zwilling knives and more
Up to 47% off: Keurig Coffee Machines and accessories
Take 38% off a Sodastream Terra Sparkling Water Maker
Save $110: Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi
Zwilling Rosé Bellasera 9-Piece Premium Stainless Steel Kitchen Cookware Set$200$400Save $200
Take up to 39% off Philips Espresso Machines, Air Fryers and more
41% off: CAROTE 10 Pcs Non Stick Cooking Set
Save 30%: ecozy Nugget Ice Maker Countertop
Take up to 30% off Cuisinart appliances
Best Amazon extended Boxing Day home & garden deals to shop
Up to 26% off: Simple Modern Trek Tumblers
Score up to 35% off DEWALT Power Tools & Accessories
Save up to 27% on Snow Joe outdoor tools
Take up to 37% off Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers
Up to 35% off: iRobot robot vacuums
Save up to 46% on smart dimmers and more from Kasa & TP-Link
Take up to 39% off Eureka Vacuums
Save up to 28% on SONGMICS Furniture
Best Amazon extended Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals to shop
Take up to 20% off haircare from Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, and more
Save up to 25% on premium skincare from La Roche-Posay and Vichy
Up to 30% off: Loop Experience Earplugs
Take 31% off a RENPHO Eyeris1 Eye Mask with Heat
Save 20%: CeraVe Skincare
Take 40% off MySmile Teeth Whitening Strips
Save $150: Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
36% off: Wattne Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Massager
Save 20% on a Red Light Lamp for Face and Neck
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.