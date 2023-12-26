Boxing Day is tomorrow — 70+ of the best deals you can already shop on Amazon: TVs, laptops, Apple & more

Boxing Day isn't until Tuesday, but you can already shop these 70+ Amazon Canada deals.

While Boxing Day doesn't officially arrive until Dec. 26, Amazon Canada has already unveiled tons of their Boxing Day deals — and they're worth checking out. Right now, shoppers can save big on the latest tech, home, fashion, beauty and more. It's the perfect opportunity to put those gift cards to good use or splurge on something special for yourself this holiday season. Curious to learn more about Amazon Canada’s 2023 Boxing Day deals? Keep reading for all the details, as well as the best deals from brands like Apple, Samsung and more to shop now.

Featured Amazon Boxing Day deals to shop now

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service $129 $299 Save $170 See at Amazon

Active Washing Machine Cleaner 24 Tablets $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Google Nest Learning Thermostat $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag (4 Pack) $115 $129 Save $14 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer $256 $320 Save $64 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day everyday essentials deals to shop now

Dove Nutritive Solutions Shampoo & Conditioner Multipack $17 $21 Save $4 See at Amazon

illy Ground Coffee Espresso $12 $16 Save $4 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day tech deals to shop now

UMIDIGI C1 2023 Android 12 Go Dual SIM 4G Smartphone $93 $120 Save $27 See at Amazon

Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio $140 $190 Save $50 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day device deals to shop now

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series $690 $1,000 Save $310 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell $70 $130 Save $60 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day kitchen deals to shop now

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi $99 $170 Save $71 See at Amazon

Instant Vortex 9 Quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer $183 $261 Save $78 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day home & garden deals to shop now

Snow Joe 18-Inch Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel $22 $26 Save $4 See at Amazon

TUSHY Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment $62 $94 Save $32 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals to shop now

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum $23 $40 Save $17 See at Amazon

Maritime Naturals Retinol Moisturizer $28 $42 Save $14 See at Amazon

When is Amazon Canada's Boxing Day 2023 sale?

This year's Boxing Day sale kicked off today (Dec. 22) so you'll have plenty of time to take advantage of this year's best deals.Much like Prime Day, we're expecting to see new deals added over the next few days leading up until Dec. 26. Make sure to check back frequently to make sure you don't miss anything!

How can I shop Boxing Day deals on Amazon?

In addition to shopping these Boxing Day deals through the Amazon Canada website, there’s also a range of other convenient ways to shop.

You can use the Amazon App to shop anytime, anywhere and ensure that you never miss out on a deal, and Alexa Shopping also makes it easy to find the biggest holiday savings — just ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?" on any of your smart devices.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.