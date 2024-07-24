Amazon's secret coupon page could save you hundreds of dollars — 26 best deals (up to $900 off!)

Here's how to save money with Amazon Coupons.

Looking to save money? Check out Amazon Canada's coupons page (photos via Amazon).

Prime Day may be Amazon's most famous sale, but it's certainly not the one way to save on Amazon Canada. Aside from the retailer's general Deals Store, Amazon has another lesser-known deals section: its coupons page.

What are Amazon coupons?

Amazon coupons are time-limited deals that shoppers can "clip" and add to specific items (see the full list here). Unlike a manual discount code, the coupon is automatically applied when you check out. Similar to most Amazon perks, some coupons are only available for Prime members.

Each coupon collected can only be used once, meaning shoppers can only buy a single unit of a product with the coupon discount. However, shoppers can add multiple Amazon coupons to an order if each applies to a different product (see coupon terms & conditions here).

How much can I save with Amazon coupons?

Amazon coupons can range from $0.50 off a product to more than $100, depending on the item. Shoppers can use coupons in the following categories:

Grocery and Gourmet

Health and personal care

Pets

Electronics and wireless

Home and Kitchen

Beauty and Luxury beauty

Garden, Tools and Home Improvement

Toys and Games

Fashion

Handmade

Where can I find Amazon coupons?

To see what coupons are available on any given day, shoppers can head to the "coupons" tab on the navigation bar. There, you can find the most popular coupons per category and if you click on the coupon, you can see its start and end date and specifics on how to claim.

How to shop Amazon coupon discounts (photo via Amazon).

Today's best Amazon coupon deals

Click here to browse all of the coupons available today on Amazon Canada. However, to help save you time, we've chosen a few stand-out deals you may want to check out. But remember: Each discount is time-limited, so act now to save.

Best tech deals with Amazon coupons

Monster N-Lite Clear Talk Wireless Earbuds $110 $150 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Best home & living deals with Amazon coupons

dreame H12 PRO Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $430 $700 Save $270 with coupon See at Amazon

LEVOIT Air Purifiers $180 $210 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

PALONE Bug Zapper Racket $29 $37 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Govee Smart Light Bulbs $40 $50 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

PALONE Bug Zapper Lamp $30 $50 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Best beauty & personal care deals with Amazon coupons

Save $40: RENPHO Foot Massager | Shop for $150 $190

Save $110: Ulike Laser Hair Removal | Shop for $440 $550

RENPHO Foot Massager Machine with Heat $150 $190 Save $40 See at Amazon

Snailax Shiatsu Massage Chair Pad $249 $299 Save $50 See at Amazon

Nekteck Shiatsu Back Neck Massager $76 $100 Save $24 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.