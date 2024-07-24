Amazon's secret coupon page could save you hundreds of dollars — 26 best deals (up to $900 off!)
Here's how to save money with Amazon Coupons.
Prime Day may be Amazon's most famous sale, but it's certainly not the one way to save on Amazon Canada. Aside from the retailer's general Deals Store, Amazon has another lesser-known deals section: its coupons page.
What are Amazon coupons?
Amazon coupons are time-limited deals that shoppers can "clip" and add to specific items (see the full list here). Unlike a manual discount code, the coupon is automatically applied when you check out. Similar to most Amazon perks, some coupons are only available for Prime members.
Each coupon collected can only be used once, meaning shoppers can only buy a single unit of a product with the coupon discount. However, shoppers can add multiple Amazon coupons to an order if each applies to a different product (see coupon terms & conditions here).
How much can I save with Amazon coupons?
Amazon coupons can range from $0.50 off a product to more than $100, depending on the item. Shoppers can use coupons in the following categories:
Grocery and Gourmet
Health and personal care
Pets
Electronics and wireless
Home and Kitchen
Beauty and Luxury beauty
Garden, Tools and Home Improvement
Toys and Games
Fashion
Handmade
Where can I find Amazon coupons?
To see what coupons are available on any given day, shoppers can head to the "coupons" tab on the navigation bar. There, you can find the most popular coupons per category and if you click on the coupon, you can see its start and end date and specifics on how to claim.
Today's best Amazon coupon deals
Click here to browse all of the coupons available today on Amazon Canada. However, to help save you time, we've chosen a few stand-out deals you may want to check out. But remember: Each discount is time-limited, so act now to save.
Best tech deals with Amazon coupons
Take $15 off: Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | Shop for $55
$70
$10 off: soundcore by Anker V30i Open-Ear Headphones | Shop for $60
$70
Save $80: W-KING (220W Peak) 100W Bluetooth Speaker | Shop for $220
$300
Take $40 off: Monster N-Lite Clear Talk Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $110
$150
Best home & living deals with Amazon coupons
Take $180 off: Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop | Shop for $470
$650
Save $900: dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop | Shop for $1,200
$2,100
$240 off: dreame H12 PRO Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Shop for $430
$700
Save $250: eufy Security eufyCam S330 (eufyCam 3) 4-Cam Kit | Shop for $750
$1,000
$300 off: ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop | Shop for $1,400
$1,700
$30 off: LEVOIT Air Purifier | Shop for $180
$210
Save $8: PALONE Bug Zapper Racket | Shop for $29
$37
Take $100 off: EVERCROSS Electric Scooter | Shop for $400
$500
Save $130: Lefant Robot Vacuum | Shop for $150
$280
$40 off: ECO-WORTHY 200 Watts 12 Volts Solar Panel Starter Kit | Shop for $250
$290
Save $10: Govee Smart Light Bulbs | Shop for $40
$50
Save $30: Cosori Air Fryer 6.8qt | Shop for $214
$244
$20 off: PALONE Bug Zapper Lamp | Shop for $30
$50
Take $20 off: ThermoPro TempSpike 500FT Truly Wireless Meat Thermometer | Shop for $90
$110
$40 off: INKBIRD WiFi Sous Vide | Shop for $90
$130
Best beauty & personal care deals with Amazon coupons
Save $40: RENPHO Foot Massager | Shop for $150
$190
Save $110: Ulike Laser Hair Removal | Shop for $440
$550
Take $8 off: RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale | Shop for $42
$50
$2 off: BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Lotion | Shop for $11
$13
Take $50 off: Snailax Shiatsu Massage Chair Pad | Shop for $249
$299
Save $24: Nekteck Shiatsu Back Neck Massager | Shop for $76
$100
$30 off: RENPHO Leg Massager with Heat | Shop for $150
$180
