Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon's secret coupon page could save you hundreds of dollars — 26 best deals (up to $900 off!)

Here's how to save money with Amazon Coupons.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Looking to save money? Check out Amazon Canada's coupons page (photos via Amazon).
Looking to save money? Check out Amazon Canada's coupons page (photos via Amazon).

Prime Day may be Amazon's most famous sale, but it's certainly not the one way to save on Amazon Canada. Aside from the retailer's general Deals Store, Amazon has another lesser-known deals section: its coupons page.

Quick Overview

  • Monster N-Lite Clear Talk Wireless Earbuds

    $110$150
    Save $40 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • dreame H12 PRO Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

    $430$700
    Save $270 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • LEVOIT Air Purifiers

    $180$210
    Save $30 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • PALONE Bug Zapper Racket

    $29$37
    Save $8 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Govee Smart Light Bulbs

    $40$50
    Save $10 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • PALONE Bug Zapper Lamp

    $30$50
    Save $20 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • RENPHO Foot Massager Machine with Heat

    $150$190
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Snailax Shiatsu Massage Chair Pad

    $249$299
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Nekteck Shiatsu Back Neck Massager

    $76$100
    Save $24
    See at Amazon
See 4 more

Amazon coupons are time-limited deals that shoppers can "clip" and add to specific items (see the full list here). Unlike a manual discount code, the coupon is automatically applied when you check out. Similar to most Amazon perks, some coupons are only available for Prime members.

Each coupon collected can only be used once, meaning shoppers can only buy a single unit of a product with the coupon discount. However, shoppers can add multiple Amazon coupons to an order if each applies to a different product (see coupon terms & conditions here).

Amazon coupons can range from $0.50 off a product to more than $100, depending on the item. Shoppers can use coupons in the following categories:

  • Grocery and Gourmet

  • Health and personal care

  • Pets

  • Electronics and wireless

  • Home and Kitchen

  • Beauty and Luxury beauty

  • Garden, Tools and Home Improvement

  • Toys and Games

  • Fashion

  • Handmade

To see what coupons are available on any given day, shoppers can head to the "coupons" tab on the navigation bar. There, you can find the most popular coupons per category and if you click on the coupon, you can see its start and end date and specifics on how to claim.

How to shop Amazon coupon discounts (photo via Amazon).
How to shop Amazon coupon discounts (photo via Amazon).

Click here to browse all of the coupons available today on Amazon Canada. However, to help save you time, we've chosen a few stand-out deals you may want to check out. But remember: Each discount is time-limited, so act now to save.

  • Monster N-Lite Clear Talk Wireless Earbuds

    $110$150
    Save $40 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Best home & living deals with Amazon coupons

  • dreame H12 PRO Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

    $430$700
    Save $270 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Best beauty & personal care deals with Amazon coupons

  • RENPHO Foot Massager Machine with Heat

    $150$190
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories