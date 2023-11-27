Advertisement
Ultimate list of 75+ best Cyber Monday deals in Canada: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart & more

We're bringing you up-to-the-minute deals across tech, home, gifting and more.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals in Canada — 50+ best deals to save you serious cash

Save hundreds on holiday must-haves, tech, kitchen and more this Cyber Monday.

amazon canada cyber monday black friday, Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals in Canada (photos via Amazon).
Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals in Canada (photos via Amazon).

Cyber Monday 2023 has arrived in Canada, and if you missed out on this weekend's Black Friday sales, you'll want to pay attention — Cyber Monday is one of the last big opportunities to save ahead of the holiday season. This Cyber Week has over 75 Cyber Monday sales to check out; however, few are as jaw-droppingly good as Amazon Canada's. Amazon's Cyber Monday sale includes thousands of the retailer's best-selling products, including picks from Apple, Samsung and KitchenAid, many of which are marked down to their Prime Day prices or better. Below, we've gathered some of Amazon's best and most exciting Cyber Monday deals in 2023. To save money and find out the deals worth shopping, scroll below.

Quick Overview
Amazon Cyber Monday deals:

What are the best Cyber Monday deals in Canada?

In addition to Amazon, Canadian shoppers can score massive Cyber Week discounts at these retailers:

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Editor's picks

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Holiday essentials

  • Smarties, Aero & KitKat Christmas Advent Calendar

    $11$13
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

  • 7-foot Pre-Lit Christmas Tree with 700 Warm White LED Lights

    $207$260
    Save $53
    See at Amazon

  • WBHome 70ct Assorted Christmas Ball Ornaments Set

    $35$66
    Save $31
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree 24 Inch Crestwood Spruce Wreath

    $51$82
    Save $31
    See at Amazon

  • Lindt LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar

    $16$19
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday headphones deals

  • Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    $148$250
    Save $102
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

  • Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD

    $600$800
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Toshiba 43" 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV

    $350$530
    Save $180
    See at Amazon

  • LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV

    $898$1,098
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Apple deals

  • Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm]

    $899$1,099
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals

  • Galaxy Book3 360 13.3" Touchscreen Laptop

    $1,100$1,391
    Save $291
    See at Amazon

  • Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

    $99$130
    Save $31
    See at Amazon

  • Fujifilm Instax Square Instant Film Camera + Bonus Monochrome Square Film

    $120$187
    Save $67
    See at Amazon

  • ASUS VivoBook 14" Thin and Light Laptop

    $400$495
    Save $95
    See at Amazon

  • August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock

    $195$280
    Save $85
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday air fryer deals

  • Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology

    $163$300
    Save $137
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer

    $147$210
    Save $63
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

    $118$173
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals

  • HENCKELS Definition 14 Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set

    $150$230
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother

    $219$350
    Save $131
    See at Amazon

  • Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

    $749$1,000
    Save $251
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday vacuum deals

  • Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner

    $85$150
    Save $65
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday household essential deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty deals

  • Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

    $10$12
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

  • L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum

    $17$27
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush

    $25$43
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

Looking for more deals? Check out our live blog of the best Cyber Monday deals in Canada below.

Live Updates

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

