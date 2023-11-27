Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals in Canada — 50+ best deals to save you serious cash
Save hundreds on holiday must-haves, tech, kitchen and more this Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday 2023 has arrived in Canada, and if you missed out on this weekend's Black Friday sales, you'll want to pay attention — Cyber Monday is one of the last big opportunities to save ahead of the holiday season. This Cyber Week has over 75 Cyber Monday sales to check out; however, few are as jaw-droppingly good as Amazon Canada's. Amazon's Cyber Monday sale includes thousands of the retailer's best-selling products, including picks from Apple, Samsung and KitchenAid, many of which are marked down to their Prime Day prices or better. Below, we've gathered some of Amazon's best and most exciting Cyber Monday deals in 2023. To save money and find out the deals worth shopping, scroll below.
Fujifilm Instax Square Instant Film Camera + Bonus Monochrome Square Film$120$187Save $67
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother$219$350Save $131
Amazon Cyber Monday deals:
Up to 60% off Amazon devices
Save up to 51% on small kitchen appliances
Take up to 57% off computers & accessories
Up to 63% off beauty & personal care
Save up to 63% on TVs & accessories
What are the best Cyber Monday deals in Canada?
In addition to Amazon, Canadian shoppers can score massive Cyber Week discounts at these retailers:
Best Buy Canada: up to $3,000 off
Canadian Tire: up to 60% off
Coach Outlet: up to 70% off
Lululemon: up to 60% off
Walmart Canada: up to 60% off
Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Editor's picks
Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Holiday essentials
Best Amazon Cyber Monday headphones deals
Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Apple deals
Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals
Fujifilm Instax Square Instant Film Camera + Bonus Monochrome Square Film$120$187Save $67
Best Amazon Cyber Monday air fryer deals
Best Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother$219$350Save $131
Best Amazon Cyber Monday vacuum deals
Best Amazon Cyber Monday household essential deals
Best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty deals
Looking for more deals? Check out our live blog of the best Cyber Monday deals in Canada below.
FYI — these Coach bags would be great Christmas gifts.
Cyber Monday deal: Save up to 70% at Coach Outlet
25 chic Christmas gift ideas to pick up from Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday sale
Save up to $511 on bags, wallets and shoes.
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include a *ton* of Fitbits on sale. We're especially loving this sleek one that rings in under $100.
Fitbit Inspire 3
Fitbit Inspire 3 - Amazon
SHOP IT: Amazon, $89
$130
This look-at-me dress is perfect for holiday parties.
Anthropologie's most 'flattering' dress is on sale for 30% off — it's perfect for the holidays!
These oh-so-pretty Anthropologie dresses are "even better in person" — perfect for holiday parties.
If you've ever wanted to know Christie Brinkley's anti-aging skincare secret (she's 69!), you're going to want to check this out.
Christie Brinkley, 69, swears by this anti-aging tool — save 40% for Cyber Monday
Christie Brinkley says SBLA Beauty's The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand "reduces the look of wrinkles" — and it's 40 per cent off for Cyber Monday.
Psst! Belt bags, leggings, gift ideas & more are all included in Lululemon's Cyber Monday specials.
Lululemon's Cyber Monday specials are here — 30+ best things to buy, from belt bags to holiday gifts
You don't want to miss out on these deals — they're selling out fast!
Good morning, Canada! You're already up bright and early, so why not upgrade your future morning routines with the De'Longhi TrueBrew Drip Coffee Maker?
Shop the Cyber Monday deal: $529
$599Amazon Canada
Good morning and welcome to Yahoo Canada's Cyber Monday live blog! Throughout the day we'll be bringing you the very best deals from around the internet, from brands like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Lululemon, Canadian Tire, Roots & more. Make sure to check back frequently for up-to-the-minute deals and sales!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.