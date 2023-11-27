Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals in Canada — 50+ best deals to save you serious cash

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals in Canada (photos via Amazon).

Cyber Monday 2023 has arrived in Canada, and if you missed out on this weekend's Black Friday sales, you'll want to pay attention — Cyber Monday is one of the last big opportunities to save ahead of the holiday season. This Cyber Week has over 75 Cyber Monday sales to check out; however, few are as jaw-droppingly good as Amazon Canada's. Amazon's Cyber Monday sale includes thousands of the retailer's best-selling products, including picks from Apple, Samsung and KitchenAid, many of which are marked down to their Prime Day prices or better. Below, we've gathered some of Amazon's best and most exciting Cyber Monday deals in 2023. To save money and find out the deals worth shopping, scroll below.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals:

What are the best Cyber Monday deals in Canada?

In addition to Amazon, Canadian shoppers can score massive Cyber Week discounts at these retailers:

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Editor's picks

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

Crest 3D White Whitestrips $45 $88 Save $43 See at Amazon

HP Laptop 14" Laptop $447 $650 Save $203 See at Amazon

Cottonelle Ultra Clean Toilet Paper $12 $18 Save $6 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Holiday essentials

Smarties, Aero & KitKat Christmas Advent Calendar $11 $13 Save $2 See at Amazon

7-foot Pre-Lit Christmas Tree with 700 Warm White LED Lights $207 $260 Save $53 See at Amazon

Govee Christmas Lights $90 $130 Save $40 See at Amazon

WBHome 70ct Assorted Christmas Ball Ornaments Set $35 $66 Save $31 See at Amazon

National Tree 24 Inch Crestwood Spruce Wreath $51 $82 Save $31 See at Amazon

Lindt LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar $16 $19 Save $3 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday headphones deals

Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $148 $250 Save $102 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $130 $179 Save $49 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $279 $349 Save $70 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $300 $470 Save $170 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series $180 $270 Save $90 See at Amazon

Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD $600 $800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Toshiba 43" 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV $350 $530 Save $180 See at Amazon

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K TV $598 $748 Save $150 See at Amazon

LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV $898 $1,098 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Apple deals

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] $899 $1,099 Save $200 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $559 $649 Save $90 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $1,090 $1,299 Save $209 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag (4 Pack) $115 $129 Save $14 See at Amazon

Apple Magic Mouse $79 $89 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals

Galaxy Book3 360 13.3" Touchscreen Laptop $1,100 $1,391 Save $291 See at Amazon

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker $99 $130 Save $31 See at Amazon

Echo Pop Speaker $25 $55 Save $30 See at Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Square Instant Film Camera + Bonus Monochrome Square Film $120 $187 Save $67 See at Amazon

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera $46 $115 Save $69 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell $70 $130 Save $60 See at Amazon

ASUS VivoBook 14" Thin and Light Laptop $400 $495 Save $95 See at Amazon

August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock $195 $280 Save $85 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday air fryer deals

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology $163 $300 Save $137 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer $147 $210 Save $63 See at Amazon

Kalorik MAXX Digital Air Fryer $140 $200 Save $60 See at Amazon

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven $118 $173 Save $55 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals

HENCKELS Definition 14 Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set $150 $230 Save $80 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother $219 $350 Save $131 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $25 $41 Save $16 See at Amazon

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine $749 $1,000 Save $251 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $240 $370 Save $130 See at Amazon

Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner $85 $150 Save $65 See at Amazon

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum $800 $1,000 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday household essential deals

Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods $18 $23 Save $5 See at Amazon

Duracell Optimum AAA Batteries $14 $16 Save $2 See at Amazon

Glad 100% Compostable Bags $9 $12 Save $3 See at Amazon

Charmin Toilet Paper (24 rolls) $31 $39 Save $8 See at Amazon

Glad Black Garbage Bags $9 $12 Save $3 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty deals

Maritime Naturals Retinol Moisturizer $28 $42 Save $14 See at Amazon

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara $10 $12 Save $2 See at Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $480 $580 Save $100 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum $17 $27 Save $10 See at Amazon

Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush $25 $43 Save $18 See at Amazon

Looking for more deals? Check out our live blog of the best Cyber Monday deals in Canada below.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

