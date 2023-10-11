Advertisement
When does October Prime Day end? 110+ best last-minute deals for Big Deal Days 2023 on Amazon Canada

Time is ticking: Shop last-minute October Prime Day deals in Canada: Tech, home, beauty & more to grab while you can.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated ·6 min read
Amazon Canada's October Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days 2023 — is almost over, but you can *still* shop popular deals that are next-level good.

Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon's fall version of its beloved July Prime Day, is a two-day sale with deep discounts on tech, home & kitchen, Christmas gifts and more.

When does October Prime Day end?

Prime Big Deal Days wraps up tonight, Oct. 11, at 11:59 p.m. PST. That means Prime members (it's not too late to sign up) only have hours left to save on all their wish list items.

What's on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

This year, Amazon shoppers can look forward to thousands of deals on just about everything. There are discounts on must-have tech from Apple, Bose, Beats and Samsung, kitchen essentials from KitchenAid and Nespresso, and beauty favourites from both drugstore and high-end beauty brands.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals list

📺 Shop best October Prime Day tech deals

🏠 Shop best October Prime Day home & kitchen deals

💄 Shop best October Prime Day fashion & beauty deals

🧻 Shop best household essential deals

✈️ Shop best luggage & travel deals

To check out the best of what Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days still has to offer in the remaining hours, scroll below. We've updated this page to reflect the last-minute sales — so make sure to bookmark it for reference in your final hours of shopping.

Best last-minute Prime Day trending deals to shop in Canada

  • Oral-B Power iO Series 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush

    $125$162
    Save $37
    See at Amazon

💰 Best last-minute Prime Day deals under $25 in Canada

💻 Best last-minute Prime Day laptop & tablet deals to shop in Canada

📺 Best last-minute Prime Day TV deals to shop in Canada

  • Hisense 65A7GV - 65 inch 4K Ultra HD VIDAA Smart TV

    $628$668
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

🎧 Best last-minute Prime Day headphone & speaker deals to shop in Canada

  • Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $72$110
    Save $38
    See at Amazon

  • Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker

    $99$149
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

🍳 Best last-minute Prime Day kitchen deals to shop in Canada

  • STAUB Cast Iron Frying Pan Skillet 10-Inch

    $130$197
    Save $67
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

    $94$140
    Save $46
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart ICE-70C Gelato, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker

    $136$195
    Save $59
    See at Amazon

🏠 Best last-minute Prime Day home & living deals to shop in Canada

  • Shark RV1001AEC IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum

    $380$502
    Save $122
    See at Amazon

  • Snow Joe 18-Inch 48-Volt 4-Ah Cordless Snow Blower

    $398$545
    Save $147
    See at Amazon

  • Kasa Smart 3-Way Dimmer Light Switch Kit

    $33$50
    Save $17
    See at Amazon

 

💄 Best last-minute Prime Day beauty & personal care deals to shop in Canada

  • L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

    $12$14
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

🛍️ Best last-minute Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Everyday essentials

  • Starbucks by Nespresso Blonde Espresso Roast Nespresso Coffee Capsules

    $39$50
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

🎄 Best last-minute Prime Day holiday deals to shop in Canada

