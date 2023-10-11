When does October Prime Day end? 110+ best last-minute deals for Big Deal Days 2023 on Amazon Canada
Time is ticking: Shop last-minute October Prime Day deals in Canada: Tech, home, beauty & more to grab while you can.
Amazon Canada's October Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days 2023 — is almost over, but you can *still* shop popular deals that are next-level good.
Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon's fall version of its beloved July Prime Day, is a two-day sale with deep discounts on tech, home & kitchen, Christmas gifts and more.
When does October Prime Day end?
Prime Big Deal Days wraps up tonight, Oct. 11, at 11:59 p.m. PST. That means Prime members (it's not too late to sign up) only have hours left to save on all their wish list items.
What's on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?
This year, Amazon shoppers can look forward to thousands of deals on just about everything. There are discounts on must-have tech from Apple, Bose, Beats and Samsung, kitchen essentials from KitchenAid and Nespresso, and beauty favourites from both drugstore and high-end beauty brands.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals list
📺 Shop best October Prime Day tech deals
🏠 Shop best October Prime Day home & kitchen deals
💄 Shop best October Prime Day fashion & beauty deals
🧻 Shop best household essential deals
✈️ Shop best luggage & travel deals
To check out the best of what Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days still has to offer in the remaining hours, scroll below. We've updated this page to reflect the last-minute sales — so make sure to bookmark it for reference in your final hours of shopping.
⚡ Best last-minute Prime Day trending deals to shop in Canada
Save $998 on a 65" Samsung Class OLED 4K TV
Take 42% off an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
Take $200 off an Apple Watch Ultra
Save $110 on Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Take 42% off the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
Save 35% on the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
💰 Best last-minute Prime Day deals under $25 in Canada
Save 43% on the All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum
Take up to 43% off Revlon Cosmetics
Shop dishwasher, washing machine & garbage disposal cleaner for under $15
Deals on Cetaphil Skincare start at $12
This three-pack of Colgate Toothpaste is on sale for $7.50
Save 41% on a LED Neck Reading Light
Score an "Amazon's Choice" portable charger for $25
Save 43% on a Travel Document Organizer
Shop the Exploding Kittens card game for $21
Save 34% on a 5-pack of makeup sponges
Take 39% off a portable luggage scale
💻 Best last-minute Prime Day laptop & tablet deals to shop in Canada
Up to 25% on Kindle E-readers
Take $425 off a Galaxy Book3 360 laptop
Score an ASUS Chromebook for just $179
Save $300 on a 17.3" Acer Aspire 3 laptop
Save up to 36% on PC, Laptops and Monitors from Acer, ASUS and more
Take up to 40% off Samsung monitors
Up to 27% off: Gaming Laptops from Razer, Dell, Asus and more
Save $90 on an Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)
Take $300 off the Acer Swift 3 14" FHD Laptop
📺 Best last-minute Prime Day TV deals to shop in Canada
Save $678 on a Samsung 75" The Frame TV
Save up to 50% on Fire TV Devices
Save up to 25% on Samsung TVs and sound bars
Up to 36% off: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD
Up to 33% off: Amazon Fire TV 2-series smart TVs
Take $330 off a Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Portable Projector
🎧 Best last-minute Prime Day headphone & speaker deals to shop in Canada
Save 13% on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Save $40 on a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
Save 36% on Echo Buds (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds
Save 30% on Beats Headphones and Earbuds
Take up to 34% off Bose headphones, earbuds & speakers
Up to 53% off JBL Headphones & Speakers
🍳 Best last-minute Prime Day kitchen deals to shop in Canada
Save 30%: Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Take $220 off a Vitamix Blender
Save 20% on a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Up to 37% on Philips Airfryers, Espresso Machines & more
Score a Ninja Air fryer for 36% off
Save $180 on a Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine
Take up to 22% off a Frigidaire freezers and refrigerators
Save up to 60% on kitchen favourites from Zwilling, Staub & Henckels
Save $40 on the Braun MultiQuick Immersion Hand Blender + Food Processor
Save 30% on a Countertop Dishwasher
Up to 34% on Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Machines
Take 41% off a handy Food Vacuum Sealer Machine
🏠 Best last-minute Prime Day home & living deals to shop in Canada
Up to 30% off Blueair Air Purifiers
Up to 33% off BISSELL Crosswave, Vacuums and Portable Deep Cleaners
Save 31% on a Samsonite Stack'D Medium Spinner Luggage
Take 50% off a Blink Video Doorbell
Save 41% on a Twin XL Sheet Set
Up to 28% off Zinus mattresses & bed frames
Save up to 44% on Sewing Favourites from Singer
Take 55% off an Afloia Air Purifier
Take 67% off a BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Save 25% on a Shark Rocket Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Up to 35% off Storage, Laundry and more from Iris
💄 Best last-minute Prime Day beauty & personal care deals to shop in Canada
Shop LANEIGE's Water Sleeping Mask for 30% off
Save up to 40% on Olay Skin & Personal Care Deals
Up to 50% off Oral-B Toothbrushes & Crest Whitestrips
Up to 36% off Premium Beauty from LANEIGE, Bioderma, PUR and more
Up to 33% off Theragun Massage Gun & Recovery Products
Take up to 29% off Braun Electric Shavers
🛍️ Best last-minute Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Everyday essentials
Take 13% off Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper
Save 21% on Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit
Up to 42% off daily essentials from Hefty, Duracell and more
Take up to 38% off Eye Care, Health Care, and Pain Relief
Save up to 36% on Coffee from Maxwell House, Nabob & more
Up to 39% off Pet food and treats from GREENIES, IAMS & more
🎄 Best last-minute Prime Day holiday deals to shop in Canada
Save up to 43% on toys from Barbie, MEGA, Fisher-Price and more
Up to 46% off toys from Nerf, Play-Doh and more
Save up to 20% on Lego Advent Calendars
Save 20%: 8 FT Led Inflatable Christmas Tree
Save up to 30% on Halloween Candy and Chocolates
Up to 41% off: Crayola crayons, markers, and more
