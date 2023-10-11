When does October Prime Day end? 110+ best last-minute deals for Big Deal Days 2023 on Amazon Canada

Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight — best last-minute deals, sales & discounts to shop in Canada (Photos via Amazon)

Amazon Canada's October Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days 2023 — is almost over, but you can *still* shop popular deals that are next-level good.

Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon's fall version of its beloved July Prime Day, is a two-day sale with deep discounts on tech, home & kitchen, Christmas gifts and more.

When does October Prime Day end?

Prime Big Deal Days wraps up tonight, Oct. 11, at 11:59 p.m. PST. That means Prime members (it's not too late to sign up) only have hours left to save on all their wish list items.

What's on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

This year, Amazon shoppers can look forward to thousands of deals on just about everything. There are discounts on must-have tech from Apple, Bose, Beats and Samsung, kitchen essentials from KitchenAid and Nespresso, and beauty favourites from both drugstore and high-end beauty brands.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals list

📺 Shop best October Prime Day tech deals

🏠 Shop best October Prime Day home & kitchen deals

💄 Shop best October Prime Day fashion & beauty deals

🧻 Shop best household essential deals

✈️ Shop best luggage & travel deals

To check out the best of what Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days still has to offer in the remaining hours, scroll below. We've updated this page to reflect the last-minute sales — so make sure to bookmark it for reference in your final hours of shopping.

⚡ Best last-minute Prime Day trending deals to shop in Canada

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $269 $379 Save $110 See at Amazon

Oral-B Power iO Series 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush $125 $162 Save $37 See at Amazon

💰 Best last-minute Prime Day deals under $25 in Canada

Washing Machine Cleaner $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

This three-pack of Colgate Toothpaste is on sale for $7.50

Save 41% on a LED Neck Reading Light

Score an "Amazon's Choice" portable charger for $25

Maynards Assorted Gummy Candy $12 $16 Save $4 See at Amazon

Universal Descaling Solution (2 Pack) $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

💻 Best last-minute Prime Day laptop & tablet deals to shop in Canada

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 $2,719 $2,900 Save $181 See at Amazon

Acer 314 LCD Chromebook $200 $235 Save $35 See at Amazon

HP 14 Laptop $380 $472 Save $92 See at Amazon

📺 Best last-minute Prime Day TV deals to shop in Canada

Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series $290 $340 Save $50 See at Amazon

Hisense 65A7GV - 65 inch 4K Ultra HD VIDAA Smart TV $628 $668 Save $40 See at Amazon

🎧 Best last-minute Prime Day headphone & speaker deals to shop in Canada

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $72 $110 Save $38 See at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker $99 $149 Save $50 See at Amazon

🍳 Best last-minute Prime Day kitchen deals to shop in Canada

STAUB Cast Iron Frying Pan Skillet 10-Inch $130 $197 Save $67 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $94 $140 Save $46 See at Amazon

Cuisinart ICE-70C Gelato, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker $136 $195 Save $59 See at Amazon

Cosori Proii Air Fryer Oven $147 $174 Save $27 See at Amazon

🏠 Best last-minute Prime Day home & living deals to shop in Canada

Shark RV1001AEC IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum $380 $502 Save $122 See at Amazon

BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $190 $280 Save $90 See at Amazon

Snow Joe 18-Inch 48-Volt 4-Ah Cordless Snow Blower $398 $545 Save $147 See at Amazon

Kasa Smart 3-Way Dimmer Light Switch Kit $33 $50 Save $17 See at Amazon

💄 Best last-minute Prime Day beauty & personal care deals to shop in Canada

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $17 $21 Save $4 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara $12 $14 Save $2 See at Amazon

🛍️ Best last-minute Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Everyday essentials

Starbucks by Nespresso Blonde Espresso Roast Nespresso Coffee Capsules $39 $50 Save $11 See at Amazon

Mr Clean Magic Erasers, 6 Pack $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

🎄 Best last-minute Prime Day holiday deals to shop in Canada

Venustas Men's Heated Vest $144 $180 Save $36 See at Amazon

Tcamp 105FT 300LEDs Christmas Lights $24 $36 Save $12 See at Amazon

