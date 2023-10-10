Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 day 1 is almost over: 100+ deals you can still shop

Prime Big Deal Days is here: Shop the best sales and deals available on Amazon Canada (Photos via Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day is back in full swing, and day one of deals is quickly coming to a close.

The October Prime Day sale — Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 — is on now, and it's the perfect time to save big on tech, home & kitchen, holiday gifts and more.

When is October Prime Day over?

Now through tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. PST, Prime members (it's not too late to sign up!) can score thousands of items at can't-miss prices. Those shopping Amazon's fall Prime Day sale can look forward to deals on Apple and Beats devices, KitchenAid, De'Longhi and Ninja kitchen appliances and so much more.

📺 Shop best October Prime Day tech deals

🏠 Shop best October Prime Day home & kitchen deals

💄 Shop best October Prime Day fashion & beauty deals

🧻 Shop best household essential deals

✈️ Shop best luggage & travel deals

To check out the best of what Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has to offer, scroll below. We'll update this page regularly throughout the two-day sale period — so make sure to bookmark so you don't miss anything.

Now, with all of that out of the way, there's only one thing left to do: Shop!

BTW - we've concluded our October Prime Day live blog for day 1 — but check back Wednesday morning starting at 6 a.m. EST for more live updates from day 2.

Amazon's October Prime Day is here — click here for all the latest news about Prime Big Deal Days, and check out all the best deals and sales you can shop in Canada here. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.

💻 Best Prime Day laptop & tablet deals to shop in Canada

Acer Chromebook 3 $200 $330 Save $130 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 lite $150 $210 Save $60 See at Amazon

ASUS VivoBook 14" Laptop $399 $551 Save $152 See at Amazon

📺 Best Prime Day TV deals to shop in Canada

TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Android TV $158 $180 Save $22 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series $450 $660 Save $210 See at Amazon

Samsung 40" 1080p LED Smart TV $300 $348 Save $48 See at Amazon

🎧 Best Prime Day headphone & speaker deals to shop in Canada

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker $149 $189 Save $40 See at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones $230 $330 Save $100 See at Amazon

🍳 Best Prime Day kitchen deals to shop in Canada

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven $118 $174 Save $56 See at Amazon

ZWILLING Premium Set of 8 Stainless German Steel Steak Knives $50 $80 Save $30 Prime exclusive deal See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi $133 $270 Save $137 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer $190 $320 Save $130 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker $95 $180 Save $85 See at Amazon

🏠 Best Prime Day home & living deals to shop in Canada

BISSELL Portable Carpet Cleaner $100 $130 Save $30 See at Amazon

Original Peloton Bike $1,370 $1,845 Save $475 See at Amazon

Shark RV2610WDCA AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $300 $500 Save $200 See at Amazon

Shark 4-Fan Air Purifier with Anti-allergen HEPA Filter $200 $400 Save $200 See at Amazon

Finish Power Ball Max Dishwasher Detergent Pods $22 $28 Save $6 See at Amazon

💄 Best Prime Day beauty & personal care deals to shop in Canada

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer $33 $55 Save $22 See at Amazon

Cetaphil Gentle Salicylic Acid Cleanser $15 $20 Save $5 See at Amazon

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser $11 $12 Save $1 See at Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $26 $29 Save $3 See at Amazon

🛍️ Best Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Everything else

Hasbro Classic Operation Game $14 $23 Save $9 See at Amazon

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle $169 $299 Save $130 See at Amazon

Van Houtte Original House Blend K-Cup Coffee Pods $21 $36 Save $15 See at Amazon

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker $110 $170 Save $60 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water FIlter $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.