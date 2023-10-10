Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 day 1 is almost over: 100+ deals you can still shop

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale day 1 is almost over. You can still shop the best October Prime Day deals in Canada: Tech, home, beauty & more still in stock.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated ·6 min read
Prime Big Deal Days is here: Shop the best sales and deals available on Amazon Canada (Photos via Amazon)
Amazon Prime Day is back in full swing, and day one of deals is quickly coming to a close.

The October Prime Day sale — Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 — is on now, and it's the perfect time to save big on tech, home & kitchen, holiday gifts and more.

Quick Overview

  • Acer Chromebook 3

    $200$330
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 lite

    $150$210
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • ASUS VivoBook 14" Laptop

    $399$551
    Save $152
    See at Amazon

  • TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Android TV

    $158$180
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series

    $450$660
    Save $210
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 40" 1080p LED Smart TV

    $300$348
    Save $48
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

    $279$329
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

    $149$189
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

    $230$330
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

    $118$174
    Save $56
    See at Amazon

  • ZWILLING Premium Set of 8 Stainless German Steel Steak Knives

    $50$80
    Save $30 Prime exclusive deal
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi

    $133$270
    Save $137
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

    $190$320
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker

    $95$180
    Save $85
    See at Amazon

  • BISSELL Portable Carpet Cleaner

    $100$130
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Original Peloton Bike

    $1,370$1,845
    Save $475
    See at Amazon

  • Shark RV2610WDCA AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

    $300$500
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Shark 4-Fan Air Purifier with Anti-allergen HEPA Filter

    $200$400
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Finish Power Ball Max Dishwasher Detergent Pods

    $22$28
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

  • Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer

    $33$55
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • Cetaphil Gentle Salicylic Acid Cleanser

    $15$20
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser

    $11$12
    Save $1
    See at Amazon

  • LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

    $26$29
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Hasbro Classic Operation Game

    $14$23
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle

    $169$299
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Van Houtte Original House Blend K-Cup Coffee Pods

    $21$36
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

    $110$170
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • LifeStraw Personal Water FIlter

    $14$25
    Save $11
    See at Amazon
See 23 more

When is October Prime Day over?

Now through tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. PST, Prime members (it's not too late to sign up!) can score thousands of items at can't-miss prices. Those shopping Amazon's fall Prime Day sale can look forward to deals on Apple and Beats devices, KitchenAid, De'Longhi and Ninja kitchen appliances and so much more.

📺 Shop best October Prime Day tech deals

🏠 Shop best October Prime Day home & kitchen deals

💄 Shop best October Prime Day fashion & beauty deals

🧻 Shop best household essential deals

✈️ Shop best luggage & travel deals

To check out the best of what Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has to offer, scroll below. We'll update this page regularly throughout the two-day sale period — so make sure to bookmark so you don't miss anything.

Now, with all of that out of the way, there's only one thing left to do: Shop!

BTW - we've concluded our October Prime Day live blog for day 1 — but check back Wednesday morning starting at 6 a.m. EST for more live updates from day 2.

Amazon's October Prime Day is here — click here for all the latest news about Prime Big Deal Days, and check out all the best deals and sales you can shop in Canada here. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.

💻 Best Prime Day laptop & tablet deals to shop in Canada

📺 Best Prime Day TV deals to shop in Canada

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

