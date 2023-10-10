Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 day 1 is almost over: 100+ deals you can still shop
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale day 1 is almost over. You can still shop the best October Prime Day deals in Canada: Tech, home, beauty & more still in stock.
Amazon Prime Day is back in full swing, and day one of deals is quickly coming to a close.
The October Prime Day sale — Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 — is on now, and it's the perfect time to save big on tech, home & kitchen, holiday gifts and more.
ZWILLING Premium Set of 8 Stainless German Steel Steak Knives$50$80Save $30 Prime exclusive deal
When is October Prime Day over?
Now through tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. PST, Prime members (it's not too late to sign up!) can score thousands of items at can't-miss prices. Those shopping Amazon's fall Prime Day sale can look forward to deals on Apple and Beats devices, KitchenAid, De'Longhi and Ninja kitchen appliances and so much more.
To check out the best of what Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has to offer, scroll below. We'll update this page regularly throughout the two-day sale period — so make sure to bookmark so you don't miss anything.
Now, with all of that out of the way, there's only one thing left to do: Shop!
BTW - we've concluded our October Prime Day live blog for day 1 — but check back Wednesday morning starting at 6 a.m. EST for more live updates from day 2.
Amazon's October Prime Day is here — click here for all the latest news about Prime Big Deal Days, and check out all the best deals and sales you can shop in Canada here. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.
💻 Best Prime Day laptop & tablet deals to shop in Canada
Up to 25% on Kindle E-readers
Take $450 off a Galaxy Book3 360 laptop
Save $630 on an Apple 2021 MacBook Pro
Take 21% off an Apple iPad Mini
Score an ASUS Chromebook for just $179
Save $300 on a 17.3" Acer Aspire 3 laptop
Save up to 30% on PC, Laptops and Monitors from Acer, ASUS and more
Take up to 40% off Samsung monitors
Up to 27% off: Gaming Laptops from Razer, Dell, Asus and more
📺 Best Prime Day TV deals to shop in Canada
Save $678 on a Samsung 75" The Frame TV
Save up to 50% on Fire TV Devices
Up to 36% off: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD
Up to 33% off: Amazon Fire TV 2-series smart TVs
Up to 32% off: Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD
Take $330 off a Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Portable Projector
Save $200 on a StanbyME LG 27-Inch Class Smart Portable Touch Screen Monitor
🎧 Best Prime Day headphone & speaker deals to shop in Canada
Save 13% on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Save $40 on a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
Take 40% off a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Save 36% on Echo Buds (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds
Save 32% on Beats Studio Buds
Save $50 on Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds
Save $100 on Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Take up to 45% off Bose headphones, earbuds & speakers
Up to 53% off JBL Headphones & Speakers
🍳 Best Prime Day kitchen deals to shop in Canada
Save $259 on a 7-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Take $220 off a Vitamix Blender
Save 20% on a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Up to 37% off Philips Airfryers, Espresso Machines & more
Score a Ninja Air fryer for 36% off
Save $180 on a Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine
Take 47% off a Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker
Save up to 60% on kitchen favourites from Zwilling, Staub & Henckels
Save $40 on the Braun MultiQuick Immersion Hand Blender + Food Processor
Save 30% on a Countertop Dishwasher
Up to 51% on Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Machines
Take 41% off a handy Food Vacuum Sealer Machine
Take $80 off a 10-piece Zwilling Knife Block Set
Take up to 44% off T-Fal, Lagostina and All-Clad cookware & kitchen appliances
Up to 47% off Ninja Air Fryers, Blenders, Waffle Maker and more
🏠 Best Prime Day home & living deals to shop in Canada
Up to 30% off Blueair Air Purifiers
Save 20% on an iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Up to 50% off BISSELL Crosswave, Vacuums and Portable Deep Cleaners
Save 27% on a Samsonite Stack'D Medium Spinner Luggage
Take 50% off a Blink Video Doorbell
Take $475 off the Original Peloton Bike
Up to 28% off Zinus mattresses & bed frames
Save up to 44% on Sewing Favourites from Singer
Take 55% off an Afloia Air Purifier
Take 67% off a BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Save 25% on a Shark Rocket Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Up to 37% off Storage, Laundry and more from Iris
Take up to 30% off Home and Kitchen Amazon Basics
Save up to 50% on select Shark air purifiers, vacuums and robotic vacuums
Save 15% on Amazon Basics 4 Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set
💄 Best Prime Day beauty & personal care deals to shop in Canada
Save 33% on Revlon's One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer
Up to 50% off Oral-B Toothbrushes & Crest Whitestrips
Up to 45% off Premium Beauty from LANEIGE, Bioderma, PUR and more
Shop All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum for 43% off
Save up to 24% on Cetaphil Skincare
Score Crest 3D White Whitestrips for 43% off
Up to 33% off Theragun Massage Gun & Recovery Products
Save 25% on Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Face Cream
Save 31% on Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel
Take 34% off a two-pack of THAYERS Witch Hazel Face Toner
Save 23% on Colgate MaxFresh Cool Mint Gel Toothpaste
Take 34% off a RENPHO Eye Mask with Heat
🛍️ Best Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Everything else
Save up to 43% on toys from Barbie, MEGA, Fisher-Price and more
Up to 61% off toys from Nerf, Play-Doh and more
Take $200 off an Apple Watch Ultra
Take 13% off Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper
Save 21% on Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit
Up to 33% off Lego Toys and more
Take up to 30% off Travelpro, Swissgear & Atlantic luggage
Up to 51% off Adidas Shoes and Apparel
Save 30% on Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries
Take 27% off Midol Complete Pain Reliever
Up to 49% off Timothy's and Van Houtte Coffee
Up to 47% off Pet food and treats from GREENIES, IAMS & more
Take up to 29% off Amazon Basics pet products
Up to 42% off daily essentials from Hefty, Duracell and more
Take 31% off Peloton Dumbbells
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
That concludes our live coverage of day 1 of Prime Big Deal Days! We'll be back bright and early tomorrow morning — join us for more live updates beginning at 6 a.m. EST.
This voice-control Kasa New Smart Bulb is 40% off right now!
Save up to 48% on smart dimmers and more from Kasa & TP-Link.
Shop the deal:
$20$12 on Amazon Canada
These noise-cancelling Bose headphones have more than 17,000 reviews — and right now, you can shop them for $140 off.
Bose QuietComFort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
SHOP NOW:
$449$309
October Prime Day deal alert: Samsung phones, watches & earbuds are up to 40% off right now.
Save 38%: Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G 128GB
Shop the deal:
$820$510 on Amazon Canada
Looking for tech deals? Best Buy's Power Up Sale is just as good as Amazon's Fall Prime Day.
Best Buy's Power Up sale is on now: Up to $440 off Dyson, Breville & more
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days isn't the only sale happening right now!
Need new wireless earbuds? How about a new Bluetooth speaker? Save up to 58% off JBL headphones and speakers.
Save 58%: JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
Shop the deal:
$120$50 on Amazon Canada
Show your pet a little extra love and save up to 35% on Greenies treats.
Save 30%: Greenies Dog Treats Original Teenie Natural Dental Care
SHOP IT:
$52$36 at Amazon Canada
Grab your gifts early this year: Save up to 30% on Barbie, MEGA, Fisher-Price and more.
Save 24% on this 2023 Holiday Barbie Doll!
Shop the deal:
$63$48 on Amazon Canada
Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect time to stock up on household essentials — save up to 30% on everyday must-haves from Hefty, Duracell, Charmin and more.
Shop the deal at Amazon Canada
Apple Watches are trending for October Prime Day — but unsurprisingly, they're selling out.
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch
SHOP WHILE YOU CAN:
$1,099$899