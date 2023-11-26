Amazon early Cyber Monday beauty deals: Popular anti-aging serum with 25K reviews is 43% off

This Amazon anti-aging vitamin C serum is on *major* sale ahead of Cyber Monday. (Photos via Amazon).

If you missed out on Black Friday deals, there's still time to save big on beauty essentials with a slew of early Cyber Monday deals at Amazon Canada. For those looking to tap into the benefits of topical vitamin C, Amazon reviewers recommend checking out this anti-aging serum. With more than 25,000 reviews backing it, Amazon shoppers say the serum works "almost instantly" — and it's 43 per cent off right now.

By now, many of us are aware of the benefits of vitamin C in its various forms, which is known to repair damaged tissues, boost your immune system and brighten your overall complexion.

Whether you're eating it with your breakfast, enjoying a cup of fruit juice or applying a serum to your skin, vitamin C is an anti-aging superstar.

The details

The Canadian-made All Natural Advice Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum is formulated with certified organic ingredients, including 20 per cent vitamin C, 11 per cent hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. Thanks to its watery consistency, the serum quickly absorbs into the skin and promises to reduce sunspots and wrinkles, leaving you with a glowy, younger-looking complexion.

The highly-concentrated vitamin C serum is formulated with two moisturizing powerhouse ingredients: hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil. With the addition of Witch Hazel, it works to tighten, hydrate and smooth aging skin.

25,000+ reviews | 4.3 stars

With more than 25,000 reviews and an average 4.3-star rating, the All Natural Advice serum is an affordable alternative to more expensive brands.

The vitamin C serum "worked almost instantly," according one reviewer, who said that it gave their eye bags a "lift" and "felt very soothing." The same shopper went on to say that they have tried other expensive remedies, "but they did not work."

Another review noted that they "easily pass for a lady much younger" than 69 since introducing the product to their skincare lineup. It's a "vital product" for daily use, they say.

While the majority of reviewers write the serum helps to tighten and brighten the skin, some say it results in breakouts.

One reviewer said that while they wanted "to give this five stars," due to its glowing and tightening effect and "decent ingredient list," they were afraid it caused their breakouts — adding that "I never break out, but when I use this, I do."

The verdict

If you’re looking to inject vitamin C to your skincare routine and reap the glowing, tightening and anti-aging benefits, then this All Natural Advice Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum could be for you. With so many positive reviews, it is an affordable option to add to your skincare routine. However, beware of breakouts as vitamin C can be problematic for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

