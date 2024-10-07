Amazon Canada's 'best looking' smart speaker is a whopping 55% off ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

This $25 Amazon speaker is "fantastic" for such a "compact design," according to shoppers.

This Amazon smart speaker is on sale for 55 per cent off ahead of October Prime Day 2024. (Photos via Amazon)

Ahead of Prime Big Deal Days 2024 (which kicks off tomorrow!), you can save some big bucks on Amazon devices thanks to all the early deals. You can snag significant savings on tech gadgets like TVs, e-readers and streaming devices. One popular deal you won't want to miss is the Amazon Echo Pop for an epic 55 per cent off — that brings it down to just $25. Shoppers call it a "powerful little speaker" and say it's "stylish," too. Interested in a new smart speaker? This one might just be the perfect pick. Keep scrolling for more details.

For anyone looking for an affordable way to create a smart home ecosystem, this speaker lets you easily automate your home, allowing you to connect to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, Deezer and others.

You can also ask Alexa to answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart lighting inside your home and more.

In addition to the convenience of a wifi speaker, the Echo Pop has a compact design that's perfect for blending into any home decor or adding to your existing network of Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

You can shop it on sale for $25 in four colours: charcoal, white, lavender and teal.

The reviews are in

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 9,000+ ratings

🏆 "This is Amazon's best looking [and] most affordable smart speaker yet."

Amazon Echo Pop (Photo via Amazon)

Amazon Echo Pop $25 $55 Save $30 See at Amazon

Amazon shoppers have been impressed by this Echo speaker and have praised it for being "a game-changing experience" for listening to music and audiobooks around the house. It also works well as a voice assistant thanks to its built-in Alexa technology.

One shopper raved that they were "completely won over due to the 'routines' function," which can start your morning with a custom set of commands rather than a traditional alarm clock wakeup.

Others liked the fact that this speaker is a budget-friendly option that offers users "a good way to ease into smart homes."

The verdict

At its current sale price of just $25, shoppers say that this smart speaker is "great value" for the money. Considering that reviewers find this speaker "sounds cleaner than 5th Gen Echo Dot," it's also a worthwhile upgrade if you have an older model at home.

Since some shoppers have found that this speaker is best suited for smaller rooms, you may want to opt for one of Amazon's other devices in larger spaces. You can find more Amazon devices below.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

