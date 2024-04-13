Amazon Canada's weekend sale is crazy good — 30 best deals under $25, $50, $100, $200 & $500

Best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend (photos via Amazon).

While Prime Day, Boxing Day and Black Friday may be its best-known sales, Amazon Canada's Deals Store is loaded with discounts 365 days a year. This weekend, Amazon shoppers can save hundreds on name-brand headphones, coffee machines, cleaning essentials, and even laptops. Like all Amazon deals, these prices won't last for long, so if you're looking to save on laundry essentials or new tech, the clock is ticking to save. Below, we've gathered some of the best and most exciting Amazon Canada deals available this weekend, with options under $25, $50, $100, $200 and $500. To score the discounts and get ready for the season ahead, shop the sale below.

Best Amazon Canada deals under $25

Mr Clean Magic Erasers Original $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Retinol Eye Stick $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $18 $24 Save $6 See at Amazon

iWALK Mini Power Bank $20 $26 Save $6 See at Amazon

Dawn EZ-Squeeze Ultra Dish Soap Dishwashing Liquid $13 $17 Save $4 See at Amazon

Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods $19 $22 Save $3 See at Amazon

Downy Unstopables In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster Beads $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada deals under $50

Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds $40 $150 Save $110 See at Amazon

4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper $31 $37 Save $6 See at Amazon

JBL Vibe 100TWS True Wireless Earbuds $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Blood Pressure Monitor $36 $40 Save $4 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick $42 $60 Save $18 See at Amazon

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager $50 $80 Save $30 See at Amazon

BLACK+DECKER Random Orbit Sander $40 $52 Save $12 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada deals under $100

Anker Nano Power Bank $53 $76 Save $23 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell $95 $130 Save $35 See at Amazon

Wattne Deep Tissue Percussion Massager $70 $140 Save $70 See at Amazon

H13 True Hepa Filter Air Purifier $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada deals under $200

Oral B Power iO Series 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush $120 $200 Save $80 See at Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $170 $300 Save $130 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $150 $310 Save $160 See at Amazon

Nextmug Temperature-Controlled Self-Heating Coffee Mug $135 $190 Save $55 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada deals under $500

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner 2-Piece Set $286 $440 Save $154 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Series 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer $300 $350 Save $50 See at Amazon

ASUS VivoBook Go 14 2-in-1 Laptop $399 $500 Save $101 See at Amazon

Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset $280 $350 Save $70 See at Amazon

Petree Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box $499 $699 Save $200 See at Amazon

Cricut Easypress 2 $272 $349 Save $77 See at Amazon

