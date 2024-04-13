Amazon Canada's weekend sale is crazy good — 30 best deals under $25, $50, $100, $200 & $500
This weekend, save on KitchenAid, Black + Decker, Keurig and more at Amazon Canada.
While Prime Day, Boxing Day and Black Friday may be its best-known sales, Amazon Canada's Deals Store is loaded with discounts 365 days a year. This weekend, Amazon shoppers can save hundreds on name-brand headphones, coffee machines, cleaning essentials, and even laptops. Like all Amazon deals, these prices won't last for long, so if you're looking to save on laundry essentials or new tech, the clock is ticking to save. Below, we've gathered some of the best and most exciting Amazon Canada deals available this weekend, with options under $25, $50, $100, $200 and $500. To score the discounts and get ready for the season ahead, shop the sale below.
Best Amazon Canada deals under $25
Mr Clean Magic Erasers Original$7$9Save $2
Retinol Eye Stick$20$25Save $5
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter$18$24Save $6
iWALK Mini Power Bank$20$26Save $6
Dawn EZ-Squeeze Ultra Dish Soap Dishwashing Liquid$13$17Save $4
Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods$19$22Save $3
Downy Unstopables In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster Beads$16$20Save $4
Best Amazon Canada deals under $50
Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds$40$150Save $110
4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper$31$37Save $6
JBL Vibe 100TWS True Wireless Earbuds$50$70Save $20
Blood Pressure Monitor$36$40Save $4
Amazon Fire TV Stick$42$60Save $18
Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit$30$40Save $10
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager$50$80Save $30
BLACK+DECKER Random Orbit Sander$40$52Save $12
Best Amazon Canada deals under $100
Anker Nano Power Bank$53$76Save $23
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$100$150Save $50
Ring Video Doorbell$95$130Save $35
Wattne Deep Tissue Percussion Massager$70$140Save $70
H13 True Hepa Filter Air Purifier$100$150Save $50
Best Amazon Canada deals under $200
Oral B Power iO Series 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush$120$200Save $80
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones$170$300Save $130
Lefant Robot Vacuum$150$310Save $160
Nextmug Temperature-Controlled Self-Heating Coffee Mug$135$190Save $55
Best Amazon Canada deals under $500
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner 2-Piece Set$286$440Save $154
KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Series 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer$300$350Save $50
ASUS VivoBook Go 14 2-in-1 Laptop$399$500Save $101
Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset$280$350Save $70
Petree Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box$499$699Save $200
Cricut Easypress 2$272$349Save $77
