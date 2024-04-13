Advertisement
Amazon Canada's weekend sale is crazy good — 30 best deals under $25, $50, $100, $200 & $500

This weekend, save on KitchenAid, Black + Decker, Keurig and more at Amazon Canada.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend (photos via Amazon).

While Prime Day, Boxing Day and Black Friday may be its best-known sales, Amazon Canada's Deals Store is loaded with discounts 365 days a year. This weekend, Amazon shoppers can save hundreds on name-brand headphones, coffee machines, cleaning essentials, and even laptops. Like all Amazon deals, these prices won't last for long, so if you're looking to save on laundry essentials or new tech, the clock is ticking to save. Below, we've gathered some of the best and most exciting Amazon Canada deals available this weekend, with options under $25, $50, $100, $200 and $500. To score the discounts and get ready for the season ahead, shop the sale below.

Best Amazon Canada deals under $25

  • Dawn EZ-Squeeze Ultra Dish Soap Dishwashing Liquid

    $13$17
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

  • Downy Unstopables In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster Beads

    $16$20
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada deals under $50

  • Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds

    $40$150
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

  • Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit

    $30$40
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada deals under $100

  • Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $100$150
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Wattne Deep Tissue Percussion Massager

    $70$140
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada deals under $200

  • Oral B Power iO Series 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

    $120$200
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $170$300
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Nextmug Temperature-Controlled Self-Heating Coffee Mug

    $135$190
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada deals under $500

  • Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner 2-Piece Set

    $286$440
    Save $154
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Series 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer

    $300$350
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

    $280$350
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Petree Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

    $499$699
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

