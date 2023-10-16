There is so much coffee on sale on Amazon right now — save up to 44%
Amazon Canada is having a massive sale on coffee. Save on Nespresso capsules, K-Cup pods and more.
While Amazon Canada is best-known for its selection of tech, home and beauty products, shoppers may not be aware the retailer houses an impressive grocery and food market as well.
Whether you're shopping for snacks and sweets ahead of Halloween or hard-to-find health food items, Amazon often rivals any in-person grocery store for its selection, especially when it comes to coffee products.
For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save up to 44 per cent on select K-cup coffee pods, Nespresso pods and other coffee products from popular brands like Green Mountain and Starbucks. Like most Amazon deals, these prices won't last for long, so scroll below to take advantage.
Save up to 44% on K-Cup pods from Barista Prima, Laura Secord & Tetley
Take up to 20% off Starbucks Nespresso capsules & ground coffee
Take 10% off illy Classico Espresso Ground Coffee
Save on Starbucks brand coffee
Save on Green Mountain, Barista Prima & more
Save on Grano Milano Nespresso-compatible coffee pods
Save on illy Classico Espresso Ground Coffee
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.