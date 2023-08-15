These 'simply excellent' travel mugs are nearly half off on Amazon — but not for long!

Save big on a two-pack of Contigo West Loop 2.0 16oz. mugs at Amazon Canada. Images via Amazon.

Whether you're looking to keep your beverages hot or cold throughout the day, a travel mug is essential this back to school season. However, they're also prone to going missing — which is why it never hurts to have extras on hand.

Right now is the ideal time to grab a few of the Contigo West Loop 2.0 16oz. mugs, as they are on sale now at Amazon Canada. This deal is worth taking advantage of, since not only are you getting two insulated mugs — they're also nearly 50 per cent off right now.

Teachers, parents and students will want to make sure they have all the gear they need to start the school year off right, including these insulated mugs.

They can be used for hot or cold drinks, and boast that "drinks stay hot up to five hours or cold up to 12 hours" thanks to the mugs' Thermalock vacuum insulation. The mugs are also spill-proof — and allow for one-handed drinking with the push of a button.

'Best travel mugs ever'

These Contigo travel mugs have earned an impressive 4.7-star average rating, as shoppers rave that "coffee stays hot for a long time."

According to Amazon reviewers, "nothing beats this style of lid" when it comes to protecting against leaks and spills. The convenient press-button lid also "can be easily opened while driving," making this mug perfect for long days on the road.

"These mugs are simply excellent!" shared one reviewer.

"Best travel mug I’ve ever purchased," added another.

While there have been many rave reviews about the performance of these insulated mugs, some shoppers caution that the coloured versions are prone to scratches and peeling over time.

For that reason, you'll want to stick to cool water when hand-washing the mugs to make sure that they stay looking their best for as long as possible.

Final verdict

With the new school year just a few short weeks away, it's the perfect time to add these insulated mugs to your shopping list. They can be used for water, as well as iced or hot coffee and tea, and shoppers love their spill-proof design. Just be sure to wash them gently to make sure that they stay looking their best all year long.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

