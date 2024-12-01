Amazon Cyber Monday deals: This 'remarkably powerful' portable charger is 76% off — 4,000 shoppers bought one in November

Shoppers say it'll take your phone from "0 per cent to 50 per cent" battery in "just a few minutes."

This popular power bank is more than $150 off during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. (Photos via Amazon)

Does having a dying phone fill you with dread? If so, you might want to invest in a power bank — it's an easy way to juice your devices up while you're on the go and provide ease of mind. Right now, during Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, you can buy the Power Bank Portable Charger for a whopping 76 per cent off, meaning you save more than $150.

Power Bank Portable Charger $49 $200 Save $151 See at Amazon

The power bank can charge multiple devices simultaneously — and shoppers say it can juice up a phone multiple times before the bank's battery is depleted. In the past month, more than 4,000 people bought one of these "convenient and reassuring" devices. Interested? Scroll onwards for all the details on this early Cyber Monday sale.

The details

This nifty power bank has a fast charger protocol, which means it only takes 30 minutes to charge most phones from 20 per cent to 80 per cent battery. According to the brand, that's three times faster than most power banks on the market.

The charger also features an LED digital display to give you an accurate look at how much juice you have left in your phone. It also features four ports, so you can charge multiple gadgets at once.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 6,000+ reviews

⭐ 4.2-star average rating

🏅Shoppers say it's "remarkably powerful" as well as "sturdy and durable."

According to reviewers, this power bank is "worth every penny" and can takes their phone "from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in just a few minutes."

Others like that their "able to simultaneously charge multiple devices" and can juice up cellphones "multiple times" before the power bank needs charging.

"It's ideal for trips, camping, or even daily use, especially when I'm away from an outlet," says one customer.

Shoppers also say that it's "sturdy and durable" but small enough "to fit in a backpack or purse" and that it's "remarkably powerful." They also note that it's "reliable" and is " convenient and reassuring."

However, some shoppers note that it's "slightly heavy," so keep that in mind if you prefer to travel light!

The verdict

Shoppers love that this Power Bank Portable Charger can charge multiple devices at once and has enough power to deliver a full charge multiple times. They also like that it's durable and powerful and provides ease of mind, knowing that their phone has a backup source of power.

Right now, with Amazon Canada's early Cyber Monday sale, you can shop the device for a whopping 76 per cent off.

When is Cyber Monday 2024?

Cyber Monday 2024 is Monday, Dec. 2 — but Canadians can already shop dozens of early deals. Looking for the best Cyber Monday deals? Click here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

