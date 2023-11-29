Save big on the iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. Image via Amazon.

Although household chores may not be at the top of everyone’s list of fun activities, there’s no denying the feeling of a freshly cleaned home. If you're looking to achieve a clean space without all the work, one must-have home device makes it easier than ever to keep your home looking its best: a robot vacuum.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2002, iRobot's Roomba robotic vacuums have changed the way we clean. While the device is normally a pricey investment, right now you can score the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum for just $240 at Amazon Canada thanks to a Cyber Week deal on popular iRobot devices.

Save 35%: iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

How does it work?

Consider the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum your own personal cleaning assistant, since it easily navigates around your home to tidy up your floors and carpets.

Using the iRobot app, you can create a personalized cleaning schedule to have your vacuum clean on its own. Since it's also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, you can even control the settings and schedule simply by using your voice.

This model features a three stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, while an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. Dirt detect sensors alert your robot about dirtier areas of your home like high-traffic spots, and thoroughly vacuums up dirt, dust, pet hair and crumbs while you relax.

Once it's done running, simply empty out the dust collection bin and allow the Roomba to return to its charging base ahead of the next cleaning session.

What people are saying

If you're looking to take the work out of vacuuming, shopper agree that the Roomba 694 is a worthwhile investment, especially at its current sale price of just $240.

"This little thing is amazing," shared one reviewer who found that since using the Roomba, their "carpets are so clean" and "we’re even noticing much better air quality."

Pet owners were also impressed by this robotic vacuum. One person with three dogs that "shed like crazy" noted that it "does a fabulous job at getting the hair," while another raved that they "haven't seen a cat hair induced dust bunny" since bringing the Roomba home.

It's "a must have for people who have young kids," reads one review.

"My floors always feel clean under my bare feet now," added another.

Unlike some other more expensive iRobot vacuums, the Roomba 694 does not come with advanced mapping features. Some reviewers have found that for that reason, it does result in some bumps as it navigates around your furniture.

Reviewers suggest that "if you have a large space or lots of stuff on your floors," you may want to invest in one of iRobot's more advanced models instead.

The verdict

For an effortless way to ensure that your floors stay clean, a robotic vacuum is the way to go. While many models will set you back hundreds of dollars, the Roomba 694 is a more affordable alternative at its current sale price of $240.

This model is ideal for smaller spaces with a simple layout, and easily picks up crumbs, pet hair and dust. Shoppers say that it's "a breeze" to set up and start cleaning, however, it may not work well if you often find your floors cluttered with large items. And if this model isn't what you're looking for, you can also shop more Amazon iRobot deals below.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop $500 $700 Save $200 See at Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet m6 (6113) Ultimate Robot Mop $400 $600 Save $200 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop $700 $1,000 Save $300 See at Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop $400 $600 Save $200 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $800 $1,300 Save $500 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop $1,000 $1,300 Save $300 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $900 $1,200 Save $300 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.