Amazon KitchenAid sale: Save up to $60 on 'the Ferrari of mixers' — plus more Cyber Week kitchen deals

Save on KitchenAid stand mixers and more appliances with Amazon's Black Friday sale. (Photos via Amazon)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 may have come and gone, but Amazon Canada isn't slowing down yet when it comes to their selection of pre-holiday deals. Hundreds of items are on sale right now as part of an extended Cyber Week sale, including electronics, toys, home goods, and dozens of KitchenAid appliances. One of the best deals you’ll find is on the classic KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, which makes for a great Christmas gift for the baker in your life. Normally retailing for $380, for a limited time you can snag this stand mixer on sale for $320.

The details

The KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is pretty much the holy grail of baking appliances, making it a worthy investment if you’re able to splurge right now.

These durable and timeless kitchen appliances do everything from whisking eggs and mixing batter to kneading dough, along with making pasta, grinding meats and peeling vegetables — so long as you’ve got the right attachments.

Boasting 10 different speeds and a large stainless steel mixing bowl, this stand mixer can mix dough for nine dozen cookies in a single batch. Its tilt-head design makes it easy to add ingredients, plus it comes with a flat beater, dough hook and whisk to tackle all of your recipes with ease.

What people are saying

Having earned a 4.7-star from thousands of Amazon shoppers, it’s safe to say that this mixer is fan-favourite. Reviewers have called this KitchenAid appliance the "Ferrari of mixers," since it's synonymous with luxury performance in the kitchen.

One shopper shared that this mixer has been "robust, reliable and necessary" — especially if you're someone who bakes at home often.

Others have said that it's both "easy to use" and "powerful," making quick work of even sticky dough and batter recipes.

Ideal for chefs or as a gift for newlyweds, the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer holds up to years of use.

"Best gift I have gotten in a long time!" raved one reviewer.

Like most stand mixers, this KitchenAid can be quite noisy when in use, which is why some Amazon customers have docked stars off their reviews. It is also quite large, as some shoppers have found it to be "too large" for their kitchen counter.

Verdict

Those who bake frequently and are looking to invest in a high quality mixer should take notice of this KitchenAid deal. With $95 off the regular price, now is a great time to snap it up on sale while you still can. However, if you do have a smaller kitchen, you may want to pass on this large and sometimes noisy stand mixer.

You can also shop more KitchenAid deals below!

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment $130 $160 Save $30 See at Amazon

KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer $90 $130 Save $40 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $300 $350 Save $50 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Food Processor $100 $117 Save $17 See at Amazon

KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster $90 $110 Save $20 See at Amazon

KitchenAid K400 Countertop Blender $200 $240 Save $40 See at Amazon

KitchenAid 7 Speed Cordless Hand Mixer $100 $140 Save $40 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Spiral Showerhead 12 Cup Drip Coffee Maker $100 $160 Save $60 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $300 $344 Save $44 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.