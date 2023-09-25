This Amazon cardigan has more than 18K reviews — and it's majorly marked down

Amazon Essentials clothing is on major sale right now, including the Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater. Images via Amazon.

For simple and straightforward wardrobe basics that won't break the bank, Amazon is one retailer we find ourselves turning to time and time again. The retailer has you covered for everyday styles, and if you're looking to stock up on fall fashion must-haves, Amazon just slashed the prices of tons of pieces from their Amazon Essentials clothing line.

Right now you'll find a selection of men's and women's styles on major sale, with prices starting at just $15. From socks and underwear to T-shirts and PJs, you'll find plenty of transitional wardrobe basics that can carry you through fall and beyond.

One shopper approved favourite? The Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan.

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.4 stars, 18,000+ reviews

The details: Add this lightweight open-front cardigan to your list of fall must-haves. It's made from a blend of cotton, modal and polyester for a flattering drape, and also comes in more than 20 other colours in case animal print isn't your style.

Promising review: Thousands of shoppers swear by this "very practical sweater," which they say is "just right for fall."

$26 $31 at Amazon

This cardigan is just one of many deals on popular Amazon Essentials styles, which happen to be on sale just in time for the start of fall.

Make the most of this limited-time deal before it's gone, and shop some of the top-rated picks of the sale below.

Amazon Essentials Mens Long-Sleeve Crewneck Fleece Sweatshirt. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.3 stars, 31,000+ reviews

This soft terry crewneck sweatshirt is a go-to layer for workouts and lounging at home this season.

$21 $24 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed Fit French Terry Fleece Jogger. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.2 stars, 36,700+ reviews

Stock up on these cozy fleece joggers, which feature a slim fit and an adjustable drawstring waistband.

$25 $29 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Mens Full-Zip Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.4 stars, 52,000+ reviews

Nothing beats the comfort of a classic zip-up hoodie, and this one is hailed as being "well worth the price."

$27 $32 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's 4-Pack Slim-Fit Camisole. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.4 stars, 34,700+ reviews

These versatile camisoles offer up the backbone of any outfit: just layer them under your favourite blouses or sweaters, or wear them on their own for a casual look.

$27 $33 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Mens Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Waffle Henley. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.4 stars, 2,500+ reviews

Shoppers love the "comfortable and stretchy" fit of this long sleeve top, which can be worn on its own or as a base layer for extra warmth on cold days.

$20 $27 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Womens Lightweight V-Neck Sweater. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.3 stars, 14,000+ reviews

Available in dozens of colours and patterns, this V-neck sweater is an easy addition to your fall wardrobe.

$22 $30 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Mens 2-Pack Performance Mesh Short. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.5 stars, 62,800+ reviews

Break a sweat in these athletic shorts, which come in a convenient pack of two so you'll always be ready for your next workout.

$26 $38 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Womens Long-Sleeve Classic-fit Lightweight Plaid Shirt. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.3 stars, 6,800+ reviews

Simple yet stylish, this cozy flannel shirt in classic plaid features a relaxed fit for extra comfort.

$23 $27 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Mens Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.2 stars, 4,300+ reviews

For an updated take on the classic zip-up hoodie, reach for this quarter-zip sweater this fall instead.

$28 $31 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Womens French Terry Sweatshirt Dress. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.1 stars, 1,300+ reviews

Comfort meets style in this mini dress made from your favourite french terry sweatshirt material.

$29 $33 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.