This Amazon cardigan has more than 18K reviews — and it's majorly marked down
Plus other Amazon Essentials fall must-haves on sale.
For simple and straightforward wardrobe basics that won't break the bank, Amazon is one retailer we find ourselves turning to time and time again. The retailer has you covered for everyday styles, and if you're looking to stock up on fall fashion must-haves, Amazon just slashed the prices of tons of pieces from their Amazon Essentials clothing line.
Right now you'll find a selection of men's and women's styles on major sale, with prices starting at just $15. From socks and underwear to T-shirts and PJs, you'll find plenty of transitional wardrobe basics that can carry you through fall and beyond.
One shopper approved favourite? The Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan
Rating: 4.4 stars, 18,000+ reviews
The details: Add this lightweight open-front cardigan to your list of fall must-haves. It's made from a blend of cotton, modal and polyester for a flattering drape, and also comes in more than 20 other colours in case animal print isn't your style.
Promising review: Thousands of shoppers swear by this "very practical sweater," which they say is "just right for fall."
This cardigan is just one of many deals on popular Amazon Essentials styles, which happen to be on sale just in time for the start of fall.
Make the most of this limited-time deal before it's gone, and shop some of the top-rated picks of the sale below.
Amazon Essentials Mens Long-Sleeve Crewneck Fleece Sweatshirt
Rating: 4.3 stars, 31,000+ reviews
This soft terry crewneck sweatshirt is a go-to layer for workouts and lounging at home this season.
Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed Fit French Terry Fleece Jogger
Rating: 4.2 stars, 36,700+ reviews
Stock up on these cozy fleece joggers, which feature a slim fit and an adjustable drawstring waistband.
Amazon Essentials Mens Full-Zip Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt
Rating: 4.4 stars, 52,000+ reviews
Nothing beats the comfort of a classic zip-up hoodie, and this one is hailed as being "well worth the price."
Amazon Essentials Women's 4-Pack Slim-Fit Camisole
Rating: 4.4 stars, 34,700+ reviews
These versatile camisoles offer up the backbone of any outfit: just layer them under your favourite blouses or sweaters, or wear them on their own for a casual look.
Amazon Essentials Mens Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Waffle Henley
Rating: 4.4 stars, 2,500+ reviews
Shoppers love the "comfortable and stretchy" fit of this long sleeve top, which can be worn on its own or as a base layer for extra warmth on cold days.
Amazon Essentials Womens Lightweight V-Neck Sweater
Rating: 4.3 stars, 14,000+ reviews
Available in dozens of colours and patterns, this V-neck sweater is an easy addition to your fall wardrobe.
Amazon Essentials Mens 2-Pack Performance Mesh Short
Rating: 4.5 stars, 62,800+ reviews
Break a sweat in these athletic shorts, which come in a convenient pack of two so you'll always be ready for your next workout.
Amazon Essentials Womens Long-Sleeve Classic-fit Lightweight Plaid Shirt
Rating: 4.3 stars, 6,800+ reviews
Simple yet stylish, this cozy flannel shirt in classic plaid features a relaxed fit for extra comfort.
Amazon Essentials Mens Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt
Rating: 4.2 stars, 4,300+ reviews
For an updated take on the classic zip-up hoodie, reach for this quarter-zip sweater this fall instead.
Amazon Essentials Womens French Terry Sweatshirt Dress
Rating: 4.1 stars, 1,300+ reviews
Comfort meets style in this mini dress made from your favourite french terry sweatshirt material.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.