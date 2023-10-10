Amazon Canada slashed prices on Beats headphones for the Prime Big Deal Days sale: Save 40%

Save big on Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

Amazon Canada's October Prime Day sale is here!

With it, Prime members can save big on hundreds of exclusive sale items (click here if you're not already signed up!) for themselves, or get a head start on holiday gift ideas.

One item that you'll want to add to your shopping list? The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, which are on sale now.

Why is it a good deal?

Right now you can save 40 per cent on a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones — but you'll have to act quickly.

This rare deal on Beats headphones is only available as part of the Prime Big Deal Days, and is only on for a limited time.

Amazon's October Prime Day is here — click here for all the latest news about Prime Big Deal Days, and check out all the best deals and sales you can shop in Canada here. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.

Why do you need it?

For those who are looking for a way to truly appreciate their audio, the Beats Solo3 headphones are a must-have option. These high-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones deliver fine-tuned acoustics that maximize sounds quality and clarity while you listen.

These headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life, and when you need a quick top-up, just five minutes of charging provides three additional hours of playback. A built-in Apple W1 chip lets you seamlessly connect to all of your Apple and Android devices. Cushioned ear cups provide all-day comfort while one-touch controls let you easily pause, play, or skip tracks while you listen.

You can shop them on sale in three colours: red, black and rose gold.

'Perfect all-purpose headphones!'

These top-rated headphones have received an impressive 4.6-star rating from more than 64,000 customer reviews, earning top marks for their sound quality and battery life.

"Great look and sound," raved one five-star reviewer, while another called them the "best sounding headphones" they had ever tried.

They're a "a game-changer when it comes to immersive audio experiences," raved another.

According to reviewers, the headphones produce "amazing sound and the battery life is very impressive." They're also "super comfortable over the ears" — even when worn for long periods of time.

They're the "perfect all-purpose headphones," reads one review.

Before you add these headphones to cart, shoppers note that they are "not noise cancelling, but noise dampening." That means you may still find yourself listening to background noise with these headphones on — something to consider before placing your order.

Final verdict

At their current sale price of $150, there's no denying that the price on these Beats headphones is a total steal. With their powerful sound quality and long-lasting battery, they're an ideal choice for anyone looking to take their audio to the next level. Just note that they aren't noise cancelling, unlike some other over-ear headphone models.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.