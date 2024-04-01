Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 40% off — here's why shoppers say they're 'magic

Save up to 40% on Fire TV sticks at Amazon Canada. (Photo via Amazon)

It may be April Fools' Day, but Amazon's tech deals are no joke. You can find significant discounts on a ton of gadgets, including favourites from the popular Amazon Fire line. If you missed the Amazon Big Spring Sale, you've got a second chance to save. Right now, the Fire TV Stick stands out as a top seller, and if you don't already have one, you're missing out. It unlocks access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows from big-name platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. If you've been thinking about finally grabbing one, now's the time to jump on it. Keep scrolling to find out more about this tech upgrade.

Why it's worth it

Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick is a do-it-all device that gives you access to thousands of channels, Alexa skills and apps, including Netflix and Disney+, plus movies and TV episodes included in your Prime membership.

The latest generation of the best-selling Fire TV Device is 50 per cent more powerful than its predecessor and allows for fast streaming in full HD.

Users can search and launch shows across apps using just their voice with the remote's Alexa Voice function. Additionally, tech-savvy shoppers can use the remote to view live camera feeds, check the weather and stream music.

What others are saying

As one of Amazon's best-known devices, it's no surprise the Fire TV Stick has racked up more than 46,000 reviews, a 4.7-star average rating and an "Amazon's Choice" title.

It "revolutionizes your TV experience," writes one shopper. It's "magic in a tiny package."

The Fire TV Stick is "your ticket to a world of endless entertainment," they continue. It "elevates" any regular TV to a "full-fledged media station."

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (Photo via Amazon)

$42 $60 at Amazon

Upgrading to the Fire TV Stick has "definitely enhanced my entertainment experience," writes another shopper.

Reviewers say the do-it-all remote is easy to set up and navigate.

It "beats every other streaming device I've had," raves one shopper.

Despite thousands of five-star reviews, some users note the menu can be "laggy" and dislike seeing ads on the home screen.

"I paid in full" for the Fire TV stick and "I pay my [subscriptions]," writes one shopper. "I shouldn't be getting ads [on] my home screen."

The verdict

If you're in the market for a new streaming device or want to upgrade your old Fire TV Stick, this is a deal you won't want to miss.

Described as "your ticket to a world of endless entertainment" by Amazon shoppers, reviewers promise the Fire TV Stick "revolutionizes your TV experience."

However, some were dissatisfied seeing ads on their home screen, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

More Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $60 $80 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Cube $160 $190 Save $30 See at Amazon

Alexa Voice Remote Pro $38 $45 Save $7 See at Amazon

