This retractable shovel is a must-have for winter driving emergencies — and it's only $33

Add this mini show shovel to your car's winter emergency kit. Photos via Amazon.

When you're on the road this winter, there are several things you want to make sure that you have on hand in case of emergencies — one of the most important being a shovel. They're a must-have for any car kit since they can help you out if you ever find yourself stuck in a snow bank. It's also the kind of thing you hope to never need, but it's nice to have regardless. In case you're looking to stock your car for the coming winter, the Leaflai Folding Emergency Snow Shovel is a top pick among Amazon shoppers — and it's only $33.

With its retractable handle, this versatile shovel is a tool worth investing in this winter. The shovel measures 42.5 inches at full height and is designed using coated aluminum for a rust-proof finish. It also weighs in at just 1.3 pounds

When assembled, you can choose from two different shovel lengths to help tackle any shovelling job. Once you're done, the shovel comes apart and can be stowed away inside your trunk without taking up a ton of space.

While this snow shovel hasn't received many customer reviews, it has racked up a 4.5-star average rating from Amazon shoppers.

One person praised the shovel's padded grip, which they say "eliminates hand numbness even after extensive time shovelling."

Another shared that while lightweight, the shovel still manages to be quite "solid."

Since there are only a couple of detailed product reviews, you may want to hold off on this purchase if you're used to combing through what other shoppers have to say before making your purchase.

This mini snow shovel may be worth adding to your next online order. It's sturdy, lightweight and portable, making it ideal for emergencies. However, if you're looking for even more winter essentials you can shop them below.

GreenWorks 13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Thrower $254 See at Amazon

Snow Joe 4-in-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper $35 See at Amazon

Greenworks PRO 20-Inch 80V Cordless Snow Thrower $259 $312 Save $53 See at Amazon

Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel $26 See at Amazon

Snow Joe SJ625E 21-Inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower $348 $382 Save $34 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.