Amazon has all the internet-famous goodies in one place — starting at $5

TikTok is home to plenty of mortifying faux pas, bewitching cat clips and heartwarming mini-dramas, but we love it most for the product recommendations. TikTokers have truly tried everything — from booty-lifting leggings to eccentric cleaning hacks — so when something goes viral on the all-powerful app, we pay attention. Well, big news! Amazon stocks these hot products in one place, and a few of them are even on sale. The retail giant has done us a huge favor by corralling them all on its Internet Famous! page, and here is a list of some of the most popular products you should stock up on — whether your self-care routine could use a refresh or you need to give your cleaning habits a boost.

Amazon Stardrops The Pink Stuff This miracle paste not only tackles kitchen and bathroom gunk; it safely cleans saucepans, grills, glass, paintwork, concrete floors and so much more – with the effort of just your weak little pinky. $5 at Amazon

TikTokers say The Pink Stuff is the best, fastest and cheapest way to get rid of just about any stain. All you do is put the cleaning paste on any spot you want to remove, and then scrub it away with a cloth or sponge. Cooks swear by it to get rid of stubborn smears on silverware, pots and pans, while parents insist it's the best product for removing permanent marker stains left behind by toddler Picassos. It's a No. 1 bestseller with nearly 153,000 five-star Amazon reviews — clicking "Add to Cart" is a no-brainer.

"Where has this been my whole life?" wrote one ecstatic shopper. "It's so valuable! I used it to clean stains off floor vinyl planks, my white shoes, and marker on a wooden bedpost. I love the smell too, smells like a Starburst. I have no idea how I'm 37 and just found out about this."

COSRX CosRx Power Repairing Essence Snails: Good for your home aquarium, good with garlic and butter, and also, apparently, good for your skin. A serum loaded with snail mucin — aka snail excretion or slime — has been making the rounds online and in Amazon shoppers' carts, and for good reason. $14 at Amazon

CosRx Power Repairing Essence is not just for people who spend hours on TikTok, although millions of them have watched videos about this unique product. Women over 40 rave about the serum's effects over on Amazon, too — and more than 75,000 shoppers have given the serum a five-star rating.

"I absolutely love this product!" reported this shopper who didn't hold back. "I was skeptical at first like I am with most trends, but I decided to give this a shot after researching the benefits of snail mucin. I'm so happy I did. It gives your skin a nice hydrating feel and glow. It absorbs nicely and does not leave you feeling sticky, even though the texture is a sticky consistency. It pairs well with other skin care products, and I love how you get so much for an affordable price. You don't need a lot either, I use 2-3 pumps for my entire face and neck. Definitely worth it."

Amazon Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Dirt and stains don't stand a chance against this No.1 bestselling portable carpet cleaner. Shoppers say it's ideal for removing messes in their homes and cars. It's currently on sale for over 30% — get it before the price goes up! $86 at Amazon

This nifty vac started trending on TikTok at the beginning of the pandemic, and shoppers are still loving it for good reason — it's truly a master at cleaning your carpet, car, upholstery and any stained furniture. TikTok users are certainly not the only ones obsessed with this useful (and, dare we say, cute) gizmo — nearly 63,000 five-star verified Amazon shoppers swear by it, too, making it a No. 1 bestseller.

"1000/10 stars. this little machine is ammmmmmmaaazingggggg!" a reviewer noted. " It has been remarkable and removed any and all my stains in my carpet, on my suede chairs and even my carpet on my stairs and my even car seats and floor. Wish I ordered this sooner."

Scrub Daddy Scrub Daddy Color Sponges Change your cleaning game with these handy helpers. Soft in warm water, firm in cool, the Scrub Daddy will stand up to nearly any dish grime you throw at it. $17 at Amazon

For over 8,700 Amazon shoppers, the best sponge for the kitchen is the Scrub Daddy. Curious? This unique sponge is tough on caked-on pans and sink grime but safe to use on surfaces like glass, stainless steel and nonstick coatings.

"I happened to be watching a cleaning video on TikTok of all places, and the cleaner was marveling about this ridiculous-looking sponge," shared a rave reviewer. "I thought, what the heck, the price is right and I was getting tired of my sponges stinking. They are amazing! Ridges to get into crooks and crannies, a smile to wash cutlery, perfect size for your hand. I love them. It feels ridiculous, but they really are that useful."

Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths Made with cellulose and cotton, each dishcloth becomes soft to the touch when wet and is safe to use on just about any surface. They're absorbent enough to clean up spills, and strong enough to scrub a pot clean. $16 at Amazon

These reusable kitchen towels are made with sustainable cellulose and cotton to make them super absorbent. You can use them just like a regular paper towel, but they’re strong enough to scrub dishes with caked-on food. It didn’t take long for Amazon shoppers to catch on to their effectiveness — so far, these dishcloths have racked up over 40,000 five-star reviews.

“I love them for washing dishes," wrote a contented kitchen cleaner. "They clean well, don't smell, and are easy to toss in the dishwasher to clean. They're also great for cleaning bathrooms and other surfaces around the house and easy to toss in the washing machine as well. I like that they come in several colors so it's easy to keep ones I use in the kitchen separate from ones I use elsewhere around the house. All in all a product I'm very happy to have.”

Amazon Mempedont Mini Bag Sealer, 2-Pack This handheld tool features a 2-in-1 design to both open bags and reseal them. It also comes with a removable hook for easy storage. $15 at Amazon

Say goodbye to stale chips! This little tool is designed to open bags of food like crackers and cookies as well as reseal them — with just a swipe — to keep your snacks fresh and crunchy. With over 5,300 five-star ratings, you're all but guaranteed fresh munchies long after you open the packages.

"The mini sealer is great to reseal packages to keep goods fresh!" shared a happy shopper. "A big plus in states with high humidity like Florida. I have mine hanging from the built-in hook in the pantry so it's convenient and ready to reseal an opened chip bag."

Amazon Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray Don't be a square! Round out those cocktails with ice spheres instead of cubes. This hard plastic tray releases its orbs with just a twist. Just add water, snap the close and freeze. $10 at Amazon

For classy cocktails, try swapping out your ice cubes for ice spheres. Did we mention there are special trays that can make these tiny balls of ice? There are. This No.1 bestseller works like a regular ice cube tray, only after you fill the tray with water, you pop a lid on top before putting it in the freezer. As the water chills, it expands and molds to the round depressions. Sounds complicated, but there are nearly 12,000 shoppers who love it.

“Gotta be honest — I never loved looking at ice so much till getting this!” wrote a satisfied customer. “They pop out super easily, and I love that it comes with a storage container to build up the ice, plus a little scoop (so cute).”

Amazon Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Dream Coat keeps frizz-causing moisture out by coating each strand of hair with an invisible waterproofing layer. The heat-activated polymer protects your locks while delivering a silky-smooth texture that won't weigh it down. $28 at Amazon

Want a celebrity-level sheen on your locks? Celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow Creative Director Chris Appleton achieves a sleek look he calls "glass hair" on clients including Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez using this hero product. But anyone can use it at home to get silky, frizz-free hair that lasts until your next shampoo. Over 54,000 Amazon shoppers rave about its anti-frizz effects.

"Amazing!" reported this rave reviewer. "This product is everything! Just spray it all over wet hair...blow dry it to activate the product, and then you’ll have hair that looks like you just left the salon! It even lasts through a few shampoos. Amazing quality for the price. Leaves hair silky, shiny, smooth with no frizz. Does not weigh your hair down at all."

If your feet have been getting a lot of sandal time this summer, they might need some extra attention. This foot peel mask promises to reveal baby-soft skin worth showing off. You use a booty to apply the mask which allows the formula to soak in and loosen hard, calloused skin. Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

"I had no idea what to expect from these," reported a rave reviewer. "After about three days the skin sheds like a snake. I was amazed and pleased. Beats going to the salon!!"

Amazon Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics These miracle patches pull away all the stuff that's trapped in your pores, leaving your skin looking clearer after just six hours. You can even leave it on overnight. $11 at Amazon

Pimples and large pores aren't just for teenagers, and whether you get them on your nose, cheeks or all over your T-zone, they're a pain to deal with. Silicone-based primers can hide them temporarily, but the best way to clean the crud out of those enlarged pores or soothe an inflamed pimple is either with professional help or with a hydrocolloid patch designed for the job, like the No.1 bestseller Mighty Patch.

"This product is amazing and has worked wonders for me!" shared one of 109,000 five-star fans. "I have used other brands, but this one has shown the best results time and time again. I always have these on hand and they don’t cause any issues on my sensitive skin. Sometimes it may take three nights in a row to really diminish the pimple, but after one night I see results."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on any of these items, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $35 or more).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.