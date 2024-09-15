Amazon has all the internet-famous goodies in one place — starting at $5

TikTokers have truly tried everything — from booty-lifting leggings to eccentric cleaning hacks — so when something goes viral on the all-powerful app, we pay attention. Well, big news! Amazon now corralls these hot products on its Internet Famous! page — and many are even on sale.

Scroll through this list of the most popular products you should stock up on — whether your beauty routine could use a boost or your home could use a spring cleaning in the fall.

Stardrops The Pink Stuff This miracle paste not only tackles kitchen and bathroom gunk; it safely cleans saucepans, grills, glass, paintwork, concrete floors and so much more. $5 at Amazon

TikTokers rave about the No. 1 bestselling The Pink Stuff, calling it the quickest, easiest and least expensive way to get rid of practically any stain. Just put The Stuff on the spot you want to remove, then scrub it away with a cloth or sponge. Cooks use it to remove stubborn stains on cookware, while parents can remove magic marker drawings made by their 3-year-old Picassos. Over 154,000 people have given this goo a five-star Amazon review, which makes clicking "Add to Cart" a no-brainer.

"Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer!" wrote one ecstatic shopper. "Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done, and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff."

WIBIMEN Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray Don't be a square! Round out those cocktails with ice spheres instead of cubes. This hard plastic tray releases its orbs with just a twist. Just add water, snap it close and freeze. $11 with coupon at Amazon

If you like your drinks on the rocks, try these ice spheres instead of ice cubes for a change of pace. (And they'll knock the socks off your guests.) These special trays make tiny balls of ice by working like a regular ice cube tray — after you fill the tray with water, pop its lid on top before putting it in the freezer. As the water chills, it expands and molds to the mini-globes. An eye-popping 12,000+ shoppers have found a new appreciation for ice.

“Gotta be honest — I never loved looking at ice so much till getting this!” wrote a satisfied customer. “They pop out super easily, and I love that it comes with a storage container to build up the ice, plus a little scoop (so cute).”

Amazon Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Dream Coat keeps frizz-causing moisture out by coating each strand of hair with an invisible waterproofing layer. The heat-activated polymer protects your locks while delivering a silky-smooth texture that won't weigh it down. $12 at Amazon

Celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow Creative Director Chris Appleton achieves a sleek look he calls "glass hair" on clients like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez with this hero product. And if you've got frizzy summer locks, you too can achieve this "glass hair" effect that lasts until your next shampoo. Over 55,000 Amazon shoppers rave about its anti-frizz effects.

"I never leave reviews, but this really works," raved this reviewer. "I have naturally curly hair that I straighten. I live in the south where it’s extremely humid. I'd been getting super frustrated because if I went outside or even got slightly hot/sweaty, my hair would just go haywire...[Now] it feels so much softer and looks much shinier...Very little frizz in the heat and humidity after using this product."

Mighty Patch Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics These mighty patches pull away all the stuff that's trapped in your pores, leaving your skin looking clearer after just six hours. You can even leave it on overnight. $11 at Amazon

Pimples and large pores aren't just for teenagers, and whether you get them on your nose, cheeks or all over your T-zone, they're a pain to deal with — and can be a pain to get rid of. Silicone-based primers can temporarily hide them, but one of the best at-home ways to clean out pores or soothe an inflamed pimple is with a patch designed for the job, like No. 1 bestseller the Mighty Patch.

"This product is amazing and has worked wonders for me!" shared one of 110,000 five-star fans. "I have used other brands, but this one has shown the best results time and time again. I always have these on hand and they don’t cause any issues on my sensitive skin. Sometimes it may take three nights in a row to really diminish the pimple, but after one night I see results."

Sophie & Panda Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towel, 2-Pack A playful way to add a little something new to your kitchen or bathroom, these puffy hand dryers are just over $7 each. $15 at Amazon

Who needs fussy hand towels that never quite dry your hands when this fuzzy duo is here to do the trick. Their chenille design means they're 30% more absorbent, and the strands allow you to dry the spaces between your fingers. Also available in two other color pairs: creamy and brown, and light and dark blue. And when it's time for their cleaning, just toss 'em in the washer/dryer.

"I became a frequent hand-washer during the pandemic," revealed this fan. "It's a good habit to have I guess, but I used a mountain of paper towels and I was starting to feel bad about creating so much paper waste. These things are more absorbent than hand towels, tidier and just easier to deal with. Love these!"

Bissell Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Dirt and stains don't stand a chance against this portable carpet cleaner. Shoppers say it's ideal for removing messes in their homes and cars. $100 at Amazon

This nifty vac has been trending on TikTok for years, and for good reason — it's truly a master at cleaning your carpet, car, upholstery and literally any stained furniture. And TikTok users are not the only ones obsessed with this useful (and, dare we say, cute) gizmo — over 64,000 Amazon have given it five stars, too, making it a No. 1 bestseller.

"All I can say is WOW!" noted one reviewer. "This little machine is amazing. I’m super embarrassed with how my recliner looked before, but it looks so great now. Super easy to assemble, clean, use, and the perfect size to store. If you don’t have one or are considering, DO IT!"

Amazon Scrub Daddy Color Sponge Change your cleaning game with this handy helper. Soft in warm water, firm in cool, the Scrub Daddy will stand up to nearly any dish grime you throw at it. $19 at Amazon

For nearly 67,000 Amazon shoppers, the best sponge for the kitchen is the Scrub Daddy. Curious? This unique sponge is tough on caked-on pans and sink grime but safe to use on surfaces like glass, stainless steel and nonstick coatings.

"I happened to be watching a cleaning video on TikTok of all places, and the cleaner was marveling about this ridiculous-looking sponge," shared a rave reviewer. "I thought, what the heck, the price is right and I was getting tired of my sponges stinking. They are amazing! Ridges to get into crooks and crannies, a smile to wash cutlery, perfect size for your hand. I love them. It feels ridiculous, but they really are that useful."

If your feet are going to get a lot of sandal time this summer, they might need some extra attention before you show them off to the world. And this foot peel mask promises to reveal baby-soft skin worth showing off. You use a booty to apply the mask, which allows the formula to soak in and loosen hard, calloused skin. Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a glowing five-star rating.

"I had no idea what to expect from these," reported a rave reviewer. "After about three days the skin sheds like a snake. I was amazed and pleased. Beats going to the salon!!"

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths Made with cellulose and cotton, each dishcloth becomes soft to the touch when wet and is safe to use on just about any surface. They're absorbent enough to clean up spills, and strong enough to scrub a pot clean. $17 at Amazon

These reusable kitchen towels are made with sustainable cellulose and cotton to make them super absorbent. You can use them just like a regular paper towel, but they’re strong enough to scrub dishes with caked-on food. It didn’t take long for Amazon shoppers to catch on to their effectiveness — so far, these dishcloths have racked up more than 43,000 five-star reviews.

Raved this fan: "I recently purchased the Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths for my kitchen, and I couldn't be happier with my decision. These 10-pack reusable paper towels have completely changed the way I approach cleaning up counters and dishes, all while being kind to the environment."

Bymore Bymore Fabric Shaver This handy device removes lint, fuzz and extra threads from clothes, furniture and even curtains, making everything old look brand-new again in just seconds. $19 at Amazon

Some of the older yet pricier pieces in your closet — and in your home — might need a little tending to. This clothing and furniture shaver removes all the lint and pilings that have cropped up over time to reveal brighter and newer-looking fabric.

"Amazing product," reported one of over 8,400 five-star fans. "Has saved a ton of clothing. Sweaters, t-shirts, sweatshirts, my sofa cover — this thing eliminates pills on anything. Nice and big so it doesn’t take forever. The rechargeable aspect is amazing. Way better than I expected, and it has saved a bunch of clothes already. Totally worth every penny."

