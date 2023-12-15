Holiday chocolate sale: Save on Lindt chocolate and gift sets at Amazon Canada

Lindt chocolate is on sale at Amazon Canada just in time for holiday get-togethers. Images via Amazon.

The holidays are right around the corner, and it wouldn't be Christmas (or Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa) without sweets. Whether you're entertaining or bringing it as a gift to a fellow host, chocolate is always an easy crowd-pleaser.

In case you're in need of some sweet treats to share this holiday season, Amazon Canada currently has a selection of Lindt chocolates on sale, from classic chocolate bars to decadent truffles and mini chocolate bites.

Your favourites are only on sale for a limited time, so be sure to stock up and save on these holiday must-haves before they're gone.

Lindt Lindor Prestige Assorted Chocolate Truffles. Image via Amazon.

Wow your guests with this set of 20 assorted milk, white, dark, and hazelnut chocolate truffles.

$17 $21 at Amazon

Lindt Lindor 60% Cacao Dark Chocolate Truffles Gift Box. Image via Amazon.

Give the gift of dark chocolate this holiday season with this delectable box of smooth dark chocolate truffles.

$10 $11 at Amazon

Lindt LINDOR Radiance Assorted Chocolate Truffles. Image via Amazon.

Perfect for any party, this mix Lindt Lindor chocolate has individually-wrapped truffles in a mix of dark chocolate, milk chocolate, hazelnut and white chocolate flavours.

$12 $15 at Amazon

Lindt Creation Petits Dessert Chocolate Gift Box. Image via Amazon.

Inspired by your favourite pastry shop desserts, this gift box of indulgent chocolates will be sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

$21 $27 at Amazon

Lindt LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Truffles. Image via Amazon.

Enjoy a mix of milk, white and 60% cacao dark chocolate truffles in this gift box that comes perfectly pre-wrapped.

$20 $23 at Amazon

Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate Bar Variety Pack. Image via Amazon.

Share and enjoy this variety pack, which contains three Lindt Excellence Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bars and two 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate Mini Bars.

$16 $19 at Amazon

Lindt Swiss Classic Assorted Mini Chocolates 2 x 500g. Image via Amazon.

For the ultimate chocolate fans, this assortment of two bags of mini chocolates works out to a whole kilogram of tasty treats.

$45 $50 at Amazon

Lindt EXCELLENCE 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar Multi Pack. Image via Amazon.

If you love the rich flavour of dark chocolate, this boxed set filled with 70% cacao bars will surely be a hit.

$16 $19 at Amazon

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles Gift Box. Image via Amazon.

Bring this box of chocolate truffles along with you to your next holiday get-together and you'll surely be the life of the party.

$11 $13 at Amazon

Lindt SWISS CLASSIC Milk Chocolate Bar Variety Pack. Image via Amazon.

Bring home a taste of Switzerland with this gift set filled with classic milk chocolate and hazelnut chocolate bars.

$19 $22 at Amazon

