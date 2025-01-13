Amazon is selling a 'fabulous' $240 walking pad for $140, and shoppers are racing to buy it

Exercise doesn't have to involve intense sprints or heavy dumbbells. In fact, moving your body in ways you enjoy is best in the long run, as you're much more likely to stick with activities that feel sustainable. And yes, that movement can be as simple as walking — but what happens when it's too hot, cold, rainy or you don't live in a strollable area? Enter the No. 1 bestselling Sperax Walking Pad, a lightweight, portable treadmill you can use under your desk while working or in front of the TV while bingeing your favorite shows. This versatile machine was purchased over 4,000 times in the past month and happens to be on mega-sale at Amazon. Now that's what we call a hot-(to "trot")-ticket item!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

If we were to break it down by monthly costs, this treadmill clocks in at under $12 per month — far less than the price of most gym memberships. It's a steal compared to many pieces of at-home exercise equipment (the Peloton Tread is nearly $3,000). And who doesn't love a $100 discount?

Why do I need this? 🤔

At less than 30 pounds, the Sperax Walking Pad is light enough to move around your home — it's on wheels so the task couldn't be easier. But don't be fooled by its lack of heft — it's still durable enough to support up to 320 pounds. It arrives pre-assembled and ready to use; just apply the included lubricating oil if the shock-absorbing, anti-slip walking belt isn't moving smoothly.

Its three modes include walking, vibration (for testing your reflexes and stability) and running (it goes up to 4 mph). The display lets you track time, speed, calories and mileage. (It comes with a remote that you can use to adjust the speed or stop the machine.) Because it has a quiet motor, you're unlikely to disturb anyone while you're walking — and when your workout is complete, its short profile allows you to slide it under a bed or sofa if you want to store it out of sight.

With an at-home treadmill, you'll be movin' and groovin' in no time. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon customers say this treadmill steps up to the plate.

Pros 👍

"I'm 61 years old," shared one satisfied shopper. "I enjoyed walking outdoors to get back in shape, but when the weather was inclement, obviously I couldn't go out for my workout. When I saw this treadmill ... I had to give it a shot, and it was well worth the purchase. Now I can walk whenever I wish, set it for my pace, monitor my steps and heart rate and walk indoors regardless of the weather!"

"Fabulous for this senior citizen," raved another. "Easy setup right out of the box, easy on and off with use of [the] remote control. I have it set up in front of my TV and find I walk much more than heading out the door."

"It's so light, convenient and perfect for my home workout!" exclaimed a third fan. "And even though it's very light, it's still very solid and durable; I feel safe and stable when walking on it, even at higher speeds."

Cons 👎

"Perfect for small spaces," raved another user. "I'm 65, and it was easy to unbox and get started right away." That said, they did have a few notes. "It doesn't have a handle, but I make sure I'm close to a chair or the countertop if I need more stability. I do wish the cord was longer, but I use it with a power strip."

"I love that it's compact," wrote a final reviewer. "Fits right under my standing desk, and when it's not in use, I can easily move it around. It's quiet and runs smoothly. My only complaint is that there isn't a pause feature, so if I have to stop for some reason, I have to start it all over again. Other than that, it works for its intended purpose. What sold me on this product was that it's plus-size friendly. Most other treadmills I was looking at capped at 250 pounds, so I love that this one was 320 pounds and has been holding up great so far."

Of course, working out is a lot more fun when you've got cute clothes to do it in, and this bestselling top is celeb-approved:

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $149 $250 Save $101 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum & Mop $160 $237 Save $77 with Prime See at Amazon

Home

Utopia Bedding 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $15 $27 Save $12 with Prime See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $17 $42 Save $25 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $24 $70 Save $46 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Waffle Weave Throw Blanket $24 $40 Save $16 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $26 $110 Save $84 with code Copied! Code: B7MA63QC Copied! Code: B7MA63QC See at Amazon

Kitchen

Carote 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, Set of 4 $23 $40 Save $17 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Keurig K-Supreme $99 $170 Save $71 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 | Editor-approved See at Amazon

Outdoor

Hometopia Outdoor Faucet Cover $10 with Prime See at Amazon

Snow Joe Shovelution Snow Shovel $40 See at Amazon