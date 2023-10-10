Prime Big Deal Days: Amazon shoppers love this anti-aging serum — and it's under $25

Shop this bestselling vitamin C serum for 28% off during October Prime Day. (Photo via Amazon)

It's Prime Big Deal Days, and some stellar discounts are happening as we speak. We're talking bestselling Amazon beauty products, household necessities and more. Everything is on sale for a limited time, so you'll want to act fast.

If you're on the hunt for total game-changing products for your skincare routine, now's the time to shop. You'll find anti-aging serums, cleansing heroes and more at great prices.

One of the holy grail skincare ingredients is vitamin C. It has tons of positive benefits for your complexion, and right now, you can score the popular Maritime Naturals Vitamin C Serum for just $24 — that's 28 per cent off the regular price.

Whether you want to try something new or just need to stock up if you're running low, it's prime time.

Save 28%: Maritime Naturals Vitamin C Serum

Why do you need it?

Shoppers say this Canadian-made serum will be your personal secret weapon against unwanted environmental factors such as UV damage, harmful chemicals and free radicals.

The pH-balanced formula is packed with nourishing (and natural) ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, aloe and vitamin E. It'll work to ensure all-day moisture that'll keep things looking dewy and fresh.

It's also gentle, which is perfect if you have sensitive skin. It doesn't have any added sulphates or dyes, and it's only lightly scented with a pleasant sweet orange oil.

And since it's packed in a tinted bottle, it'll protect the antioxidants and provide a longer shelf life.

What people are saying

With a 4.3-star rating and over 3,800 reviews, customers claim this to be a "good quality serum" for a "reasonable price."

"About a week into this product," a customer noticed their "skin was seriously more radiant." They continued, "It seems to smooth your skin" and gives it "a clean look."

Another reviewer said they got stopped by someone who said their "face was glowing," adding that they could only "attribute this to the serum." They also said they "love the citrus smell" of this stuff!

While what works for one person might not work for another, many customers recommend the Maritime Naturals Vitamin C Serum and suggest it's worth giving a shot — especially at its affordable price point.

The verdict

If you want a product that will retain moisture (which will help target signs of anti-aging), give you a glow and protect against harmful environmental factors, the Maritime Naturals Vitamin C Serum is worth trying for yourself.

Keep in mind that everybody's skin will react differently, but at just $24 right now, it's a great time to experiment and see if this will be a game-changing product to add to your regimen.

