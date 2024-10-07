Amazon's October Prime Day is here – shop our edit of the best deals

Bargain hunters rejoice, Amazon's October Prime Day sale has started. Seen as the warm up to Black Friday, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is back for another year of huge savings. Find out all you need to know here.

Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon Prime Day sees huge savings on thousands of products, from garden furniture, storage solutions and tech to home furnishings, lighting, mattresses and accessories.



If you're in need of some new kitchen gadgets, soft furnishings for your bedroom, a shiny new hot tub, a fancy coffee machine, or perhaps a new Ninja Woodfire BBQ, Amazon's Big Deal Days event is guaranteed to provide some impressive deals. From Shark to Nespresso, our Homes Editor is here to bring you the biggest discounts.



How to sign up to Amazon Prime

Like previous Prime Day sales, the best deals will only be available to Prime members. So, if you want to get involved in 48 hours of huge savings across all categories in the Big Deal Days sale, make sure you sign up to access the best deals.

SIGN UP TO AMAZON PRIME



What are the best ways to shop Amazon Prime homeware deals?



Prime members will have access to tons of deals, so shop wisely and get in on the easiest routes to bagging the best offers.

• Watch a deal and create push notifications – If you haven't already done so, download the Amazon App and you'll be able to watch early deals for Prime Day. Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items.

The best Amazon Prime Day Deals for October 2024





Follow House Beautiful on TikTok and Instagram.

You Might Also Like