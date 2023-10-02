Early Amazon fall Prime Day deal: Save up to 25% off Kindles right now

Kindles are up to 25% off on Amazon Canada ahead of Prime Day. (Photo via Amazon)

Amazon Canada's fall Prime Day is just around the corner, but a lot of sales are already taking off.

One example? Right now, you can purchase various Kindles for up to 25 per cent off. The Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) is perfect for book lovers or anyone trying to read more — and it's currently on sale for just $120.

It's time to ditch the pricey paperbacks and overly cluttered bookshelves. If you want more details on the Kindle Paperwhite or wish to explore other discounted models, keep reading.

The details

The Kindle Paperwhite is a bookworm's dream device. This latest version has some impressive features that'll have you flipping through your virtual pages faster than ever.

The 6.8-inch display with thinner borders is a game-changer, making your reading experience better than ever before. Plus, the adjustable warm light will help you avoid annoying glares, even in broad daylight.

It has up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge (yup!), so you can say goodbye to low-battery anxiety. And it has 20% faster page turns — so you can get through those gripping page-turners even quicker.

One of this e-reader's best features is that it's waterproof, so you can comfortably lounge with it in the pool or bring it into the tub without having to worry about splashes.

You can literally carry thousands of books in your pocket, which is ideal for travelling — no more lugging around heavy hardcovers!

What people are saying

With over 5k Amazon reviews and a 4.7-star rating (nearly five stars!), the Kindle Paperwhite is a top-rated e-reader of choice.

One shopper said that "it has completely transformed my reading habits," adding that the "high-resolution screen and the built-in backlighting make reading a pleasure."

They continued to say the "text appears crisp, clear and easy on the eyes" and that the device is "incredibly lightweight and slim."

Another reviewer said a "bonus" for them is "reading at night without needing one of those horrible clip-on book lights." They also love that it "helps with reduced book costs."

One customer said it was the "best purchase ever," adding that they "bring it everywhere" and they love how they no longer have to be "scared of damaging the pages."

Canadian shoppers also noted that a few components happen to be unavailable in Canada, including the library and Bluetooth features — which is something to keep in mind before purchasing.

The verdict

If you want to upgrade your reading experience, it's worth investing in a good quality e-reader, like a Kindle. After the initial cost, reading will become more budget-friendly, and you'll no longer have to worry about where you're going to fit all your physical novels.

It's portable and waterproof, allowing you the convenience of reading anywhere, at any time. Although some features aren't available in Canada, customers still highly recommend this popular reading tablet.

Here are some other Kindles on sale:

