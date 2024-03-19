Amazon's Big Spring Sale starts tomorrow, but this robot vacuum is already $130 off

This robot vacuum is totally convenient, time-saving and currently 46% off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. (Photo via Amazon)

If you're on the lookout for a vacuum deal that doesn't suck your wallet dry, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the perfect opportunity to catch a good bargain. Right now, you can even snag some early deals, including the Lefant Robot Vacuum, which is a whopping 46 per cent off. It can be a big help whether you're juggling a busy schedule, have mobility challenges or want a helping hand. With its smart tech abilities, you can control it from your phone or use voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is happening from March 20-25. This multi-day sale will include new deals every day. To stay on top of the best bargains, keep checking the deals page or stay tuned to Yahoo Canada for all the best finds. So, mark your calendars and get ready for some serious savings.

How it works

This sleek robot vacuum has upgraded technology, stronger suction and longer battery life compared to previous models. Its slim design will slip under furniture easily, so you won't have to rearrange your home for it to do its thing.

It's perfect for pet owners, as it'll power through fur and debris effortlessly. Plus, all you'll hear is a soft hum since it's not loud at all — so you won't have to worry about it disturbing your furry friends.

If you want real-time updates on its cleaning process when you're not home, you can keep track with the Lefant app on your phone. You can also use voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant.

It features six cleaning modes: zig-zag, random, wall, spot, schedule and manual control. So, you can customize it to clean your floors just the way you like.

What shoppers are saying

⭐️ 4.4/5 stars

💬 6,000+ reviews

🏆 "I was so impressed with this vacuum that I bought another one for our upstairs, and it works just as well."

Amazon shoppers deem this vacuum "amazing," saying, "If you have a pet(s), you need it." "It picks up all the pet floof!" added one customer.

"This vacuum is fantastic for hardwood floors," said one person. However, "it will not work on carpet, even very low pile." They continued, "The suction is great, and the canister [is] very easy to clean."

Another shopper confirmed that it "does well cleaning around obstacles" and "sticks to an overlapping pattern as best it can."

Some agree it "makes life a lot easier," while others argue it's "dumb as dirt" as it "doesn't learn from where it has already been."

