Amazon shoppers call this air purifier a 'very efficient little machine' — and it's half off right now

I can't get enough of the hot and sunny weather we've been having lately, but, unfortunately, sometimes allergies come hand-in-hand with that. If you're looking to alleviate allergy symptoms this year, you might want to look into a new air purifier — and this Afloia Air Purifier from Amazon is a popular option. It's currently on sale for half of the original price, so you can add it to your cart for just $85.

It will help eliminate smoke, pet dander, dust and pollen from your space, allowing you to breathe fresher air. If you're interested in learning more, keep reading below.

What does it do?

This air purifier will provide your home with cleaner, fresher air without jacking up your energy bill. It'll purify the air four times in just one hour, and will cover spaces up to 80 m² with just 35 watts of power.

You can count on it removing 99.99 per cent of pet dander, dust, pollen, odour and so on, which will effectively improve your air quality — goodbye allergies!

It's also as quiet as a whisper, so you won't have to worry about it disturbing you in your WFH zone or while you're watching your favourite show. Plus, you can set a timer for it to turn off automatically, so it won't mess with your sleep cycle, either.

Just remember to change the filter every 4-6 months for the best air quality.

What reviewers are saying

⭐️ 4.5/5 stars

💬 4,800+ reviews

🏆 "It’s a beautiful little air purifier, works well and isn’t all that loud."

Amazon shoppers love this air purifier, stating it's a "great unit" and is "easy to move to other rooms if you choose."

"Adjustable brightness of the light (or completely off) is a bonus," shared one customer. They also added that "you can run the purifier continuously or timed." Plus, they noted that you get a "lifetime warranty" with the product.

Someone else confirmed that it's "very quiet[,] even on the highest level." Another person said it's "really helping control dust" in their home.

One reviewer did say it "feels a bit cheap," however, they added that "it doesn't really matter as long as the filter is filtering."

What's the verdict?

Fresh air is important, and considering you're in your house the majority of the time, you'll want to ensure good air quality for you and your fam. This Afloia Air Purifier will help eliminate any odours, smoke, allergens and more from the air, and it'll cover large rooms, too.

If you don't already have an air purifier, this one boasts tons of positive reviews — and you can't beat the 50 per cent discount.

