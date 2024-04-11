Amazon shoppers love this pickleball set — and it's on sale for $50: 'Very good set for beginners'

This top-rated pickleball set is on sale for $50 on Amazon Canada right now. (Photo via Getty Images)

The pickleball frenzy is still going strong — and will likely remain the sensation of the summer. This family-friendly sport has quickly become a must-try activity as of late. Across the country, pickleball courts and clubs are popping up everywhere, inviting players of all ages to join in on the fun. Whether you're a pro or just looking to have a good time trying something new, there's never been a better time to dip your toes in. Right now, Amazon Canada has a set on sale for just $50 — keep scrolling for details.

What is pickleball?

Pickleball is a family-friendly sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong in one easy-to-learn game.

Pickleball can be played anywhere and requires only a badminton-sized court, two paddles and a plastic ball to get started.

What do you need for pickleball, and where can you buy it?

We've found an affordable Pickleball set from Amazon Canada that comes with everything you need to get started on summer's hottest sport.

The details

This affordable pickleball kit comes with everything you need to start playing pickleball, minus the court, of course.

The bundle comes with four premium pickleball paddles, four pickleballs, four replacement soft grip and one carrying bag big enough to hold it all.

The set is suitable for players of all levels, including beginners, intermediate and professional players, so that everyone can get in on the action.

What people are saying

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 1,200+ ratings

🏆 "Very impressed that they are so lightweight."

OLANNY Graphite Pickleball Set. (Photo via Amazon)

OLANNY Graphite Pickleball Set $50 $76 Save $26 See at Amazon

If you were on the fence about picking up pickleball, this set's impressive 4.6-star rating may be the push you need to play.

The bundle has collected more than 1,200 reviews from Amazon shoppers, with fans calling it "lightweight and good quality."

It's a "well made" set that's "perfect for the family," writes one user. The paddles are "easy to hold," and "the colours are gorgeous."

While one person "loves" the paddles, they did notice a flaw — they said the "bottom of the grips" won't last because they already felt the "handle getting loose." However, they added it's "still worth it."

Another shopper calls the kit an "excellent [beginner] set."

One person notes it's "not professional level" but "perfectly fine" for family fun.

The verdict

If you're looking to take up a new hobby this spring and summer that's both fun and affordable, pickleball might be for you. Perfect for beginners and players of all ages, Amazon shoppers call this beginner-friendly set "excellent." However, if you're a more advanced player, this set might now suit you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.