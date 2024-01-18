This 'sleek' under-the-desk walking pad will help you crush your New Years goals — and it's on sale

This under-desk walking pad is $130 off right now on Amazon Canada. (Photos via Amazon)

If you've ever worked in retail and transitioned to a 9-5 job, you probably noticed a significant change in your daily movement — hey, the corporate world gets the best of us. But it's not your fault; getting your steps in can be super challenging when you're working from home or at a desk all day. However, if you want to make a change, that's entirely up to you. All you have to do is start by incorporating a daily walk into your routine. Now, if you don't love the idea of taking a freezing-cold walk, we don't blame you (Canadian winters, am I right?).

Thankfully, Amazon Canada has a bunch of compact treadmills and walking pads, and you can even catch a great deal. Lucky for you, this Maksone Under Desk Treadmill is on sale for $130 off — snag it for $370! Keep scrolling for more details on this bad boy.

Save 26%: Maksone Under Desk Treadmill

The details

This under-desk treadmill will be your fitness companion for when you need motivation to get your steps in (working from home will do that to ya). You'll be happy to know it's virtually silent so that it won't disrupt your workflow. And it supports up to 265 pounds!

It also features an LED display that'll allow you to keep tabs on your speed, distance, time and calories — and you can use the remote to adjust the speed.

There are 12 programs to choose from that'll get your heart rate up, so you can choose whatever mode suits your mood.

Plus, it's super easy to set up, as it comes fully assembled! When you're finished using it, simply slide it under your couch or bed for optimal space saving.

Lastly, your safety comes first with its spacious anti-slip running belt and shock reduction technology.

What people are saying

Amazon shoppers love this walking pad and say it's a "good investment" — if you're going to invest in something, it should be your health!

One shopper said there's "no assembly required" and that it "fits [their] aesthetic." They confirmed that it's "pretty quiet" and that it's "thin enough to fit under the couch/bed."

Another reviewer went as far as saying that "this treadmill is changing [their] life." They continued, "The treadmill itself is VERY sturdy!" and that it's "so compact but efficient."

"It's good for walking, not jogging," said another customer. They added that "the belt is a generous width."

While it has many pros, one con is the weight limit: "I am 260lbs and definitely pushing this treadmill to its max weight range," said one shopper.

Another satisfied reviewer had one complaint, and it was that they had to "readjust the track a few times."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

