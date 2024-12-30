Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon's end of year sale is on now: 25 of the best deals to shop before 2024 ends — TVs, vacuums & more

Finish the year off with some serious savings on kitchen essentials, tech and more.

Sarah Rohoman
Updated
Boxing Day sales have come and gone, but there are still quite a few juicy deals to shop on Amazon Canada. If you're looking to start 2025 off on the right foot, we spotted some items that may be of interest to help you with your resolutions.

Whether you're looking for new tech, workout equipment or items to get your home in tip-top shape, there are some excellent options to shop before the year ends. Take a look at 25 of the best picks below on TVs, Apple gadgets, kitchen essentials & more

Best end of year Amazon deals on tech & electronics

  • Google Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker

    $160$220
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $420$600
    Save $180
    See at Amazon

  • Sperax Walking Pad, 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill

    $200$1,000
    Save $800
    See at Amazon

  • Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Mini Steppers

    $81$111
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • 150 lb Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbell Weight Set with Vertical Rack

    $221$260
    Save $39
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $60$110
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • DEWALT Black Oxide Drill Bit Set with Pilot Point

    $12$25
    Save $13
    See at Amazon

  • Braun All-In-One Style Kit Series, 13-in-1 Trimmer for Men

    $118$134
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • Clinique High Impact High-Fi Full Volume Mascara

    $21$38
    Save $17
    See at Amazon

