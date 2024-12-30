Amazon's end of year sale is on now: 25 of the best deals to shop before 2024 ends — TVs, vacuums & more

Finish the year off with some serious savings on kitchen essentials, tech and more.

Boxing Day sales have come and gone, but there are still quite a few juicy deals to shop on Amazon Canada. If you're looking to start 2025 off on the right foot, we spotted some items that may be of interest to help you with your resolutions.

Whether you're looking for new tech, workout equipment or items to get your home in tip-top shape, there are some excellent options to shop before the year ends. Take a look at 25 of the best picks below on TVs, Apple gadgets, kitchen essentials & more

Shop the best Amazon end of year deals by category:

Best end of year Amazon deals on tech & electronics

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker $160 $220 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $420 $600 Save $180 See at Amazon

INIU Power Bank $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack $100 $129 Save $29 See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) $699 $799 Save $100 See at Amazon

Best end of year Amazon deals on recreation needs

Sperax Walking Pad, 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill $200 $1,000 Save $800 See at Amazon

WENOKER Stationary Bike for Home $240 $360 Save $120 See at Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Mini Steppers $81 $111 Save $30 See at Amazon

MOSUNY Magnetic Rower Machine $200 $370 Save $170 See at Amazon

150 lb Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbell Weight Set with Vertical Rack $221 $260 Save $39 See at Amazon

Best end of year Amazon deals on kitchen needs

Masticating Juicer $160 $640 Save $480 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $110 Save $50 See at Amazon

2-in-1 Oil Dispenser and Oil Sprayer $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses $39 $67 Save $28 See at Amazon

COSORI Air Fryer with Dual Baskets $219 $260 Save $41 See at Amazon

Best end of year Amazon deals on home needs

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $180 $380 Save $200 See at Amazon

Electric Spin Scrubber $50 $400 Save $350 See at Amazon

Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set $24 $65 Save $41 See at Amazon

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $170 $400 Save $230 See at Amazon

DEWALT Black Oxide Drill Bit Set with Pilot Point $12 $25 Save $13 See at Amazon

Best end of year Amazon deals on beauty and personal care

grace & stella Under Eye Mask $17 $40 Save $23 See at Amazon

Braun All-In-One Style Kit Series, 13-in-1 Trimmer for Men $118 $134 Save $16 See at Amazon

Clinique High Impact High-Fi Full Volume Mascara $21 $38 Save $17 See at Amazon

Bath Pillow Bathtub Pillow $31 $40 Save $9 See at Amazon

Aveeno Make Up Removing Wipes $10 $12 Save $2 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

